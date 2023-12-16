Coming soon - Dec 2023!
Ausiello's Homeslice
Food
Small Plates
- Charred Calamari$15.00
GF Orange Zest Chimichurri and Remoulade Aioli
- Sweet Potatoes$13.00Out of stock
GF Served with Taziki
- Crispy Brussels$13.00
GF Pancetta and Chili Glaze, Whipped Feta, and Candied Pistachios
- Hot Cheese Dip$12.00
GF Option (sub crackers for Crostinis) Caramelized Onion Jam and Toasted Crostinis
- Pesto Bread Bites$12.00
Creamy Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Croquettes$13.00
Spicy Tamarind Aioli
- Ahi Tartare$17.00
GF Option (no Soy Glaze) Soy Glaze and Furikake Seasoning
- Popcorn chicken$13.00
- Tri Tip Sliders$15.00
3 sliders w/ Crispy Onion Strings and House BBQ Sauce
- Cajun Shrimp$15.00
GF
Salads
- Mediterranean Salad$15.00
GF -Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Feta Crumbles, and Tzatziki Dressing
- Smoked Beet Salad$15.00
GF Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Cabbage, Crispy Quinoa, Lemon Tahini Dressing
- Asian Chop Salad$15.00
GF Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Pickled Carrot, Almond Slivers, Cucumber, and Peanut Lime Dressing
- Homeslice Caesar$14.00
GF Option (no Crostinis) Romaine, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing
On a Bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tangy Slaw and Sriracha Aioli
- Smash Burger$18.00
Two Smashed Patties with Grilled Onions, Melted American Cheese, and Homeslice Sauce
- Po Boy Roll$18.00
Fried Cajun Shrimp with Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, and Remoulade
- Grilled Portabella Burger$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, and Pesto Aioli
Pizzas
- Korean Short Rib PIzza$22.00
GF option Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Braised Korean Short Rib, Kimchi Slaw, and Scallions
- The PInot Pear Pizza$22.00
GF option (dough) Red Wine Poached Pears, Roasted Fennel, Fontina, and Arugula
- Italian Carne Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, and Basil Ricotta
- Pesto Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Pesto Sauce, Wild Mixed Mushrooms, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Mozzarella
- The Margarita Pizza$21.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil
- The Cheese Pizza$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina, and Parmesan
- The Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni
Bigger Plates
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs$28.00
GF (fries cooked in oil with Gluten items) Corn Medallions and Parmesan Fries
- Brick Chicken$26.00
GF (fries cooked in oil with gluten items) 1/4 Chicken with Mediterranean Couscous and Pomegranate Demi Glace
- Cauliflower Steak$23.00
GF (fries are cooked w/oil with gluten item) Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms and Crispy Parsnips
Desserts
- Affogato$10.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/ shot of espresso
- Brownie Sundae$12.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Fudge Brownie, Whipped Cream, Almonds, Cherry
- Carrot Cake Bites$12.00
Lemon Icing and Candied Pistachio Bits
- Chocolate Cream Cannolis$12.00
Salted Caramel Creme Anglaise
- Coconut Key Lime Tartlets$12.00
Raspberry Gelee and Toasted Coconut Flakes
- Ice cream scoop CHOCOLATE$8.00
- Ice cream Scoop VANILLA$8.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Beverage
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Corpse Reviver 2$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane
- Kamikaze$11.00
- Last Word$13.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$18.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Martini$13.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$12.00
House cocktails
- A Bronx Tale$16.00
- Boyz in the Hood$16.00
- Ciao Bella$13.00
- Clockwork Orange$15.00
- eh piazon$15.00
- espresso martini$15.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- hot butter rum$14.00
- Jenny from the Block$16.00
- Mr Roger's$16.00
- Neighborhood Watch$16.00
- Rincon Valley Girl$16.00
- seasonal hot toddy$14.00
- Sesame Street$16.00
- The Burbs$16.00
- Chocolate martini$14.00
Soda - n/a
- Cranberry$4.00
- OJ$5.00
- milk$5.00
- Chocolate$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- Red bull$5.00
- SF Red Bull$5.00
- Hop Water$5.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- COFFEE$3.00
- Pepsi Refill
- Diet Refill
- Tea Refill
- Sprite Refill
- Lemonade Refill
- Dr. Pepper Refill
- Root Beer Refill