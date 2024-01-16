Aussie Grind Provisions 4887 Alpha Rd, Suite 285
Coffee Bar
- Flat White$4.95+
Created in Oz, Espresso and perfectly textured milk
- Cappuccino$4.95+
Espresso and steamed milk, dusted with chocolate powder
- Latte$4.95+
Espresso and perfectly textured milk
- Mocha$5.25+
Espresso combined with chocolate powder and steamed milk
- White Choc Mocha$5.25+
- Hot Chocolate$4.25+
Chocolate powder combined with steamed milk
- Long Black$3.55+
Espresso poured over hot water (similar to an Americano)
- Drip Coffee$3.45
Medium to dark roasted Guatemalan bean from the legends at Full CIty Rooster in Dallas
- Long Macchiato$3.95
Served traditionally, espresso poured over hot water, marked with steamed milk
- Short Macchiato$3.35
Served traditionally, an espresso shot, marked with a dollop of steamed foam
- Espresso$2.95
Guatemalan single origin roasted by the legends at Full City Rooster in Dallas
- Piccolo Latte$3.95
A short latte, restricted shot of espresso with steamed milk, served in a 4.5oz glass
- V60$4.50
Featuring Ethiopian espresso from Full City Rooster! Slow brew method using a cone shaped filter with kettle to extract the perfect cup
- Cuppa Tea$3.50
Loose leaf tea in a silk pyramid bag
- Chai Latte$5.25+
David Rio Tiger Spice Chai powder and steamed milk
- Matcha Latte$5.15+
Matcha powder from Japan, sweetened with hint of vanilla and steamed milk
- Aussie Iced Coffee$6.50
Aussie style! Scoop of icecream, 2 shots of espresso and ice cold milk
- Iced Latte$5.50
- Cold Brew$4.95
Combing Ethiopian and Guatemalan beans from Full City Rooster to create a smooth and bright brew!
- Iced Long Black$3.95
2 shots of fresh espresso poured over ice and filtered water
- Iced Matcha$5.75
Matcha powder from Japan, lightly sweetened with vanilla, served over ice and cold filtered water
- Iced Chai$5.75
- Iced Mocha$5.75
Espresso served over ice, with chocolate sauce and ice cold milk
- Iced White Choc Mocha$5.75
Espresso over white chocolate powder, ice and cold milk
- Iced Tea$2.95
Black tea with ice
- Frappe$5.45
Espresso or chocolate sauce, ice cream, ice cubes and milk bended
- Affogato$6.50
2 shots of fresh espresso served with vanilla ice cream
Cold Drinks
- Brisbane$8.95
- Sydney$8.95
- Melbourne$8.95
- Perth$8.95
- Darwin$8.95
- Orange$8.95
- Banana and Honey$8.95
- Banana and Strawberry$8.95
- Banana and Blueberry$8.95
- Mango Honey$8.95
- Banana and Peanut Butter$8.95
- Banana and Espresso$8.95
- Mixed Berry$8.95
- Milkshakes$4.55
- Coke$2.65
- Coke Zero$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Topo Chico$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Adult Milk$1.95
Retail/Merch
FOH Items
- Panini Bacon and Egg$9.95
- Panini tuna$9.95
- Panini salami$9.95
- Panini vegetarian$9.95
- Angie’s Banana Bread Toasted$5.95
- Angies Banana Bread Untoasted$5.95
- Sweet Muffin$3.95
- Savoury muffin$3.95
- Gluten Free Brownie$3.50
- Granola Cup$5.95
Greek yogurt with house made granola, fresh fruit, house berry compote
- Meat Pie$6.95
- Meat Pie brisket$6.95
- Meat Pie Lamb & Rosemary$7.95
- Vege pie$6.95
- Meat Pie bacon & egg$6.95
- Chicken Curry Pie$6.95
- Sausage roll$5.95
- Bacon and egg quiche$5.95
- Caramelized onion and feta quiche$5.95
- Tomato and pesto quiche$5.95