Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food 6 station rd
Traditional Bites
Traditional Tequeños
Jalapeño Tequeños
Guava & Cheese Tequeños
Mandocas
Sweet plantains, cheese and sugar cane rings served with cheese
Yucca Fries
Six (6) steak cut cassava fries with chimichurri sauce
Empanaditas
Eight (8) assorted mini empanadas. Chicken Beef Cheese Domino (black beans & cheese) Vegan option available (black beans & sweet plantains)
Bundles
Bundle 1
Your choice of one (1) arepa*, two (2) mandocas & three (3) traditional tequeños -Reina Pepiada: Shredded chicken, mayo & avocado -Tuna Pepiada: Shredded tuna, mayo & avocado -Shredded Angus beef -Shredded Fish -Shredded Chicken -Vegan: Arugula, Tomato, mushroom & avocado -Cheese -Pernil: pulled pork and cheese -Pelua: Shredded angus beef & gouda cheese -Catira: Shredded chicken & gouda cheese -Pabellon: Shredded beef, black beans, cheese and sweet plantain -Domino: Black beans and cheese *Arepas contains 120 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, reina and tuna pepiada or cheese) and are made with 50 grams of corn dough. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna
Bundle 2
Your choice of one (1) empanada*, two (2) mandocas & three (3) traditional tequeños *Empanadas are approximately 100 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, black beans or cheese) and 50 grams of corn dough and since these are deep fried and fillings are saucy empanadas could get a bit more oily. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna
Soup & Salad
Pumpkin Soup
Savory and creamy with a touch of ginger.
Lentils Soup
Vegan, delicious and savory soup made with a vegetable base.
Shrimp Chupe
Shrimp soup stew in creamy potato milky base with corn, spices and cheese.
Chicken Chupe
Chicken soup stew in creamy potato milky base with corn, spices and cheese.
Home Salad
Our delicious home salad to complete your dinner, Classic: made with arugula, tomatoes, mushrooms, hearts of palm, avocado and our vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Savory & Sandwiches
Empanadas
Deep fried half moon corn dough* filled with your choice of meat. One won’t be enough! -Order of one (1) *Empanadas are approximately 100 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, black beans or cheese) and 50 grams of corn dough and since these are deep fried and fillings are saucy empanadas could get a bit more oily. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna
Cachapas
Folded sweet corn pancake with your choice of filling.
Pabellon Bowl
Shredded beef, chicken or fish, white rice rice, black beans, cheese with your choice of tostones or tajadas and salad
Meatballs Bowl
House ground beef meatballs, white rice and home salad
Sandwich de Pernil
Patacón
Sweet or green plantain sandwich layered with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chips, and sauce.
Cachitos
Soft rolled bread filled with ham & cheese Order of two (2)
Ham & Cheese Cachito
Partnered with Panna Latino Foods from Florida to bring you THE BEST cachitos. A delicious bread filled with ham & cheese, a typical meal from all Venezuelans, pair them with a delicious Malta or coffee to have the whole experience.
Ham & Swiss
Honey maple ham & swiss cheese on a croissant
Caprese
Pesto, bruschetta mozzarela di buffala and basil on fresh focaccia
Salmon
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, wild caper berries, sliced cucumbers and alfafa sprouts on dark pumpernickel
Brie
Brie cheese, proscuitto di parma, parmesan, honey and black truffle oil on brioche
Yogurt Parfait
Berries, granola, honey and mint
On The Side
Pastries & Sweets
Dessert
Tres Leches
Delicious home made light pound cake with the right amount of mixed milks and a bit of cinnamon, cold and comforting.
Home Key Lime Pie
Our family recipe, sweet and sour to hit the right spots, simply delicious.
Quesillo
Delightful home made venezuelan flan with a touch of rum.
Marquesa de Chocolate
Maria's cookies layered with chocolate cream.
Chicha Venezolana
Rice base drink with cinnamon
Coffee
Double Espresso
Small (12oz) Drip, Daily Brew
Large (16 oz) Drip, Daily Brew
Macchiato
Cortado
Capuccino
Latte - Small (12oz)
Latte - Large (16oz)
Mocha - Small (12oz)
Mocha - Large (16oz)
Americano - Small (12oz)
Americano - Large (16oz)
Cold Brew
Pourover
Hand poured coffee made on Chemex
Chai Latte - Small (12oz)
Chai Latte - Large (16oz)
Matcha Latte - Small (12oz)
Matcha Latte - Large (16oz)
Matcha Mint Lemonade
Hot Chocolate - Small (12oz)
Hot Chocolate - Large (16oz)
Espresso Bombón
Tres Leches Cortado
Single Origin Chocolate Espresso
Blood Orange Latte
Beverages
Papelon con Limon
Fresh Squeezed Mint Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Parchita - Passion Fruit Juice
Tamarindo Juice
Malta Polar
Frescolita
Diet Coke
Regular Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
La Croix Seltzer Water
Nestea (Lime Iced Tea)
Nestea (Peach Iced Tea)
Toddy - Chocolate Milk
Pantry & Candy
Pirucream (Pirulin)
Waffers filled with chocolate & hazelnut. Cream and crunchy
Franceschi Chocolate
Samba Fresa
Savoy Toronto Chocolate Bon Bon Bag
Made from famous Venezuela cacao, delicious 100% Venezuelan chocolate, chocolate covered hazelnut.
Toops/Flips Bag (4.2 Oz)
Born as Flips in Venezuela, Toops is a breakfast cereal, but also a snack. Crunchy cereal pillows filled with chocolate cream.
Savoy Milk Chocolate
Milk Chocolate Bar, Made with 100% Venezuelan Cocoa
Savoy Milk Chocolate Case (12 Units)
Milk Chocolate Bar, Made with 100% Venezuelan Cocoa
P.A.N Sweet Corn Mix
To make cachapas, hallaquitas or arepas de choclo.
Cassabito Cassava Bread 8oz
Imported from Venezuela