Empanadas

$6.00

Deep fried half moon corn dough* filled with your choice of meat. One won’t be enough! -Order of one (1) *Empanadas are approximately 100 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, black beans or cheese) and 50 grams of corn dough and since these are deep fried and fillings are saucy empanadas could get a bit more oily. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna