Traditional Bites

Traditional Tequeños

$12.00+
Jalapeño Tequeños

$12.00+
Guava & Cheese Tequeños

$12.00+
Mandocas

$12.00

Sweet plantains, cheese and sugar cane rings served with cheese

Yucca Fries

$10.00

Six (6) steak cut cassava fries with chimichurri sauce

Empanaditas

$16.00

Eight (8) assorted mini empanadas. Chicken Beef Cheese Domino (black beans & cheese) Vegan option available (black beans & sweet plantains)

Bundles

Your choice of one (1) arepa*, two (2) mandocas & three (3) traditional tequeños -Reina Pepiada: Shredded chicken, mayo & avocado -Tuna Pepiada: Shredded tuna, mayo & avocado -Shredded Angus beef -Shredded Fish -Shredded Chicken -Vegan: Arugula, Tomato, mushroom & avocado -Cheese -Pernil: pulled pork and cheese -Pelua: Shredded angus beef & gouda cheese -Catira: Shredded chicken & gouda cheese -Pabellon: Shredded beef, black beans, cheese and sweet plantain -Domino: Black beans and cheese *Arepas contains 120 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, reina and tuna pepiada or cheese) and are made with 50 grams of corn dough. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna
Bundle 1

$18.00

Bundle 2

$16.00

Your choice of one (1) empanada*, two (2) mandocas & three (3) traditional tequeños *Empanadas are approximately 100 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, black beans or cheese) and 50 grams of corn dough and since these are deep fried and fillings are saucy empanadas could get a bit more oily. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna

Soup & Salad

Pumpkin Soup

$14.00

Savory and creamy with a touch of ginger.

Lentils Soup

$14.00

Vegan, delicious and savory soup made with a vegetable base.

Shrimp Chupe

$15.00

Shrimp soup stew in creamy potato milky base with corn, spices and cheese.

Chicken Chupe

$15.00

Chicken soup stew in creamy potato milky base with corn, spices and cheese.

Home Salad

$9.00+

Our delicious home salad to complete your dinner, Classic: made with arugula, tomatoes, mushrooms, hearts of palm, avocado and our vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Savory & Sandwiches

Empanadas

$6.00

Deep fried half moon corn dough* filled with your choice of meat. One won’t be enough! -Order of one (1) *Empanadas are approximately 100 grams of filling (beef, chicken, fish, black beans or cheese) and 50 grams of corn dough and since these are deep fried and fillings are saucy empanadas could get a bit more oily. *Gluten free, could be a chance of cross contamination *Type of fish used for our dishes is white tuna

Cachapas

$18.00

Folded sweet corn pancake with your choice of filling.

Pabellon Bowl

$20.00

Shredded beef, chicken or fish, white rice rice, black beans, cheese with your choice of tostones or tajadas and salad

Meatballs Bowl

$20.00

House ground beef meatballs, white rice and home salad

Sandwich de Pernil

$16.00
Patacón

$20.00

Sweet or green plantain sandwich layered with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chips, and sauce.

Cachitos

$8.00

Soft rolled bread filled with ham & cheese Order of two (2)

Ham & Cheese Cachito

$8.00

Partnered with Panna Latino Foods from Florida to bring you THE BEST cachitos. A delicious bread filled with ham & cheese, a typical meal from all Venezuelans, pair them with a delicious Malta or coffee to have the whole experience.

Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Honey maple ham & swiss cheese on a croissant

Caprese

$12.00

Pesto, bruschetta mozzarela di buffala and basil on fresh focaccia

Salmon

$14.00

Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, wild caper berries, sliced cucumbers and alfafa sprouts on dark pumpernickel

Brie

$14.00

Brie cheese, proscuitto di parma, parmesan, honey and black truffle oil on brioche

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Berries, granola, honey and mint

On The Side

White Rice

$6.00

Black Beans

$8.00

Tostones

$5.00

Tajadas (Sweet plantains)

$5.00

Arepitas with Cheese

$6.00

Avocado

$5.50

Pastries & Sweets

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Beignet

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.50

Dessert

Tres Leches

$10.00

Delicious home made light pound cake with the right amount of mixed milks and a bit of cinnamon, cold and comforting.

Home Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Our family recipe, sweet and sour to hit the right spots, simply delicious.

Quesillo

$8.50

Delightful home made venezuelan flan with a touch of rum.

Marquesa de Chocolate

$10.00

Maria's cookies layered with chocolate cream.

Chicha Venezolana

$7.00

Rice base drink with cinnamon

Coffee

Double Espresso

$3.00

Small (12oz) Drip, Daily Brew

$3.00

Large (16 oz) Drip, Daily Brew

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Capuccino

$4.00

Latte - Small (12oz)

$4.50

Latte - Large (16oz)

$5.75

Mocha - Small (12oz)

$4.50

Mocha - Large (16oz)

$5.75

Americano - Small (12oz)

$3.00

Americano - Large (16oz)

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.25

Pourover

$4.50

Hand poured coffee made on Chemex

Chai Latte - Small (12oz)

$4.50

Chai Latte - Large (16oz)

$5.00

Matcha Latte - Small (12oz)

$4.50

Matcha Latte - Large (16oz)

$5.00

Matcha Mint Lemonade

$5.50

Hot Chocolate - Small (12oz)

$3.50

Hot Chocolate - Large (16oz)

$5.00

Espresso Bombón

$5.00

Tres Leches Cortado

$5.00

Single Origin Chocolate Espresso

$4.50

Blood Orange Latte

$5.00

Beverages

Papelon con Limon

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Parchita - Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Tamarindo Juice

$4.00

Malta Polar

$4.00

Frescolita

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Regular Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

La Croix Seltzer Water

$2.00

Nestea (Lime Iced Tea)

$5.00

Nestea (Peach Iced Tea)

$5.00

Toddy - Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Pantry & Candy

Pirucream (Pirulin)

$10.00

Waffers filled with chocolate & hazelnut. Cream and crunchy

Franceschi Chocolate

$5.00

Samba Fresa

$4.50

Savoy Toronto Chocolate Bon Bon Bag

$8.00

Made from famous Venezuela cacao, delicious 100% Venezuelan chocolate, chocolate covered hazelnut.

Toops/Flips Bag (4.2 Oz)

$5.00

Born as Flips in Venezuela, Toops is a breakfast cereal, but also a snack. Crunchy cereal pillows filled with chocolate cream.

Savoy Milk Chocolate

$3.00

Milk Chocolate Bar, Made with 100% Venezuelan Cocoa

Savoy Milk Chocolate Case (12 Units)

$17.00

Milk Chocolate Bar, Made with 100% Venezuelan Cocoa

P.A.N Sweet Corn Mix

$6.00

To make cachapas, hallaquitas or arepas de choclo.

Cassabito Cassava Bread 8oz

$6.00

Imported from Venezuela