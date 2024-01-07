Autumn Arch Beer Project
BEER
On Tap
- Arch Lite$11.00+
PALE LAGER, 4.6% - A crisp & lean lager for the sophisticated craft beer enthusiast. Defined by a dry and uncomplicated smoothness.
- Copious Nostalgia$14.00+Out of stock
SALT WATER TAFFY HAZY IPA, 7% - Pina colada taffy meets a turbid haze bomb. Deeply resinous hops of the sticky tree sap variety mingle with succulent pineapple flavors and a touch of sea salt on the finish.
- The Ghost Trade$18.00+
BURTON ALE - BARLEYWINE, 10.5% - Our brewer was perusing some 19th century British ale recipes and noticed their barleywines were heavily dry hopped (equivalent to hazy IPAs of today). We were inspired to do the same. This old world barleywine uses a Burton Ale malt recipe which yields characteristics of raisins, toffee, and hints of molasses soaked bread. A six month stint in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels ensures a cinnamon spice and boozy finish.
- High Viscosity! - Grapefruit Moscow Mule$13.50+
SMOOTHIE SOUR, 4.9% - The High Viscosity series continues…
- Lagerita Del Sol$13.50+Out of stock
IMPERIAL PALE LAGER - 7.2% Brewed with our pals at Revelation, this imperial pale lager is brewed with Pilsner malt and Motueka hops which are known for their lemon/lime character. Lagerita was then cold conditioned and aged in Sotol Oak Barrels, which is the hot new age Tequila spirit distilled from the desert spoon plant. Deep notes of oak, agave, aloe, and vanilla. Salud!
- Lord De La Warr$14.00+
IPA, 7.0% - A true west coast style IPA with loads of aromatic sticky pine, ripe apricot, and tropical citrus. A deep dankness precipitates throughout an ultra-dry body layered with delicate nuances of blueberry, white peach, and pineapple.
- Nectar de Lup$17.00+
DRY HOPPED MANGO LIME SOUR, 6.5% - We took our barrel-aged golden sour base, re-fermented with mango and a pinch of lime, then added a heap of Strata and HBC 586 hops. The results are aromatically deep layers of barnyard funk co-mingling with a blend of passion fruit, mango, and sacred herbs. A pinch of tartness hits the tongue and fades into juicy stone fruit, straw, passion fruit nectar, and a dry, thirst-quenching quality reminiscent of warmer weather.
- Newark State of Mind$15.00+
DOUBLE IPA, 8.5% - Our “always on” West Coast Double IPA. Remarkably clean malt character, lingering bitterness, and a piecing medley of Pacific Northwest hops.
- Ordinary Times$12.50+
BITTER, 4.5% The traditional English Bitter. It’s got casual written all over it for good reason: soft notes of fresh baguettes and grassy herbs with an inviting nudge of citrus. The light ABV (which is how the Brits like it) is ideal for a winter mid-afternoon sipper.
- Savor the Graver$14.00+
British IPA, 6.9% An aromatic cacophony of dank herbs, stone fruit, and a distinctive undercurrent of noble hops. A medium body of freshly toasted bread and fruit-filled danishes blends with a nuanced bitterness and hints of papaya, candied apricots, and pithy citrus peel. Named for one of our Winter Warmer 5K sponsors - Graver Technologies - located just down the street from the brewery!
- Table Hazy$12.50+
HAZY IPA, 4.5% - Crisp, light, and refreshing - this table hazy strikes just the right notes with fluffy cereal combining with soft pine and citrus. The ABV is low to keep approachability high.
Cans
- Born Astride the Grave (Stout)$18.00+Out of stock
STOUT, 6.0% - Deep and lush aroma of roasted coffee, dark chocolate, and black licorice. This classic American stout pours smooth with mouth coating notes of fresh dark bread, fluffy chocolate cookies, and a full finish of morning coffee. Clearly, it’s stout season.
- Copious Nostalgia (Hazy IPA)$20.00+
- Corgi Brigade (Pale Mild)$17.00+Out of stock
BRITISH PALE MILD, 4.0% - A pub staple in the UK. “Mild” on the ABV, this traditional straw colored ale has elements of aged dough mingling with a subtle note of unripe peaches. A crisp hop bitterness is definitely in attendance.
- Delaware State Tree (IPA)$19.00+Out of stock
EAST COAST IPA, 7.0% - Fleshy notes of succulent tree sap and ripe nectarines. As IPAs should be, it’s crisp and biting but leveled off with a punchy fresh bread backbone. Lovingly hopped to the gills with Galaxy, Nectaron, and HBC586 leaving unsubtle nuances of tropical fruits you can almost name…
- Lagerita Del Sol (Pale Lager)$18.00+
IMPERIAL LAGER, 7.2% - Brewed with our pals at Revelation, this imperial pale lager is brewed with Pilsner malt and Motueka hops which are known for their lemon/lime character. Lagerita was then cold conditioned and aged in Sotol Oak Barrels, which is the hot new age Tequila spirit distilled from the desert spoon plant. Deep notes of oak, agave, aloe, and vanilla. Salud!
Bottles
- Path of the Sun$20.00Out of stock
IMPERIAL STOUT, 11.5% - As the winter solstice approaches, the Path of the Sun lays low in the sky; the tilted earth soon begins its inexorable revolution back to long days and summer songs. Until then, we embrace the beauty of winter. Path of the Sun 2023 was forged over 6 months in Widow Jane 15-year bourbon barrels. And it’s completely naked otherwise. No adjuncts or additions. This winter stout turned into a massively complex blend of flavors reminiscent of chocolate cake and French roast coffee with a boozy layer of caramel and bourbon soaked dates. All this fades into a finish of richly decadent oak and bourbon.
- Atlas of Human Suffering$19.00Out of stock
COCONUT CREME IMPERIAL STOUT, 11.3% - We went heavy with this one. The imperial stout base was conditioned for several months in one of our bourbon barrels and yielded a beautifully balanced winter beer. We aged it an additional 12 months in bottles to let the complex flavors further develop. The results are sublime - notes of sweet vanilla cream balanced with coconut and bourbon-soaked chocolate and a slight suggestion of roasted coffee on the back end.
- Hidden Staircase$19.00Out of stock
DARK SOUR, 6.5% - From the depths of the cellar, we forged an elegant blend of jam, sour plums, layers of subtle funk with a dusting of tobacco leaves. Mild tartness from our house blend of Kveik and Brett yeasts. It’s a dark sour for a dark winter.
PRIVATE EVENT FEES
Event Fees
- $75 Event Reservation Fee$75.00
Please reach out to events@autumnarch.com prior to paying a reservation fee. The date and time must be confirmed by Autumn Arch prior to paying the reservation fee. The "pickup time" does not apply to reservation fees.
- $250 Event Reservation Fee$250.00
Please reach out to events@autumnarch.com prior to paying a reservation fee. The date and time must be confirmed by Autumn Arch prior to paying the reservation fee. The "pickup time" does not apply to reservation fees.