Path of the Sun

IMPERIAL STOUT, 11.5% - As the winter solstice approaches, the Path of the Sun lays low in the sky; the tilted earth soon begins its inexorable revolution back to long days and summer songs. Until then, we embrace the beauty of winter. Path of the Sun 2023 was forged over 6 months in Widow Jane 15-year bourbon barrels. And it’s completely naked otherwise. No adjuncts or additions. This winter stout turned into a massively complex blend of flavors reminiscent of chocolate cake and French roast coffee with a boozy layer of caramel and bourbon soaked dates. All this fades into a finish of richly decadent oak and bourbon.