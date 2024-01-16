Train to Mumbai - Farm Indian Kitchen
Street Food
- Georges Mill Goat Cheese + green pea kulcha$9.95
tandoori kulcha stuffed with georges mill goat cheese, sweet green peas, drizzled with balsamic chutney and truffle ghee
- Mumbai's Vada Pao$9.95
most iconic street food from mumbai, spiced potato fritter sandwich between indian buns with chutneys
- Crispy Brussels Sprout Chaat (Gluten-free)$8.95
crispy brussel sprouts tossed with pomegranate, drizzled with balsamic chutney
- Chicken Pakora (Gluten-free)$10.95
chicken breast morsels seasoned with kashmiri spices in a chic-pea batter and crispy fried. served with mint + cilantro chutney
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$8.95
crispy fried potato croquettes served over curried chickpeas red onions, pomegranate, sev, sweet yogurt and chutneys
- Vegetable Samosa Chaat$8.95
triangular puff pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes and sweet peas, served with curried chicpeas and chutneys
- Onion + Kale Fritters (Gluten-free)$9.95
indian style savory onion + kale fritters made with chickpea batter
Entrees (Gluten-free)
- Good Ol' Butter Chicken$17.95
boneless tandoori chicken simmered in rich tomato and white butter sauce infused with dry fenugreek and cardamom
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
national dish of U.K ! should we say more?
- Chicken Karahi$17.95
chicken curry, cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and bunch of whole and ground warm spices
- Chicken Vindaloo$17.95
we offer unconditional apology for ignoring mild taste buds..
- Saag Chicken$17.95
classic Indian delicacy from the state of Punjab. Chicken cubes simmered in curry made of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions, yogurt and array of warm spices
- Chicken Biryani$17.95
biryani's are one of the most popular dishes from south asia. boneless chicken morsels slow cooked with basmati rice/ yogurt, fried onions, mint, cilantro, saffron, rose water
- Tandoori Chicken Tikka$17.95
boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices, hung yogurt & finished in tandoor
- Slow Braised Lamb Curry$19.95
- Lamb Madras$19.95
lamb morsels/mustard seeds/curry leave/onion sauce/coconut milk
- Awadhi Lamb korma (contain nuts)$19.95
aromatic and delicate dish from the royal kitchen of awadh... lamb morsels slow cooked with fried onions, fresh cream, saffron, cashew paste, whole spices and rose water
- Mom's Saag Lamb$19.95
classic Indian delicacy from the state of Punjab. Lamb morsels simmered in curry made of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic onions and yogurt and array of warm spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$19.95
we offer unconditional apology for ignoring mild taste buds..
- Lamb Biryani$19.95
biryani's are one of the most popular dishes from south asia. boneless lamb cubes slow cooked with basmati rice/ yogurt, fried onions, mint, cilantro, saffron, rose water
- Fisherman's Prawn Coconut Curry$20.95
curry leaves/ coconut broth/tamarind
- Apricot Kofta (Contain Nuts)$17.95
kofta's made from fresh paneer and apricot simmered in aromatic korma sauce
- Chic-Pea + Kale curry$15.95
- Saag Paneer$17.95
- Daal Tadka$15.95