Ava's Cuisine Catering 908 Cridland Road
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Food
Drinks
Desserts
Weeklys
A-La-Carte Sides
Bread
Food
Salmon Bites w/ Sweet Chili Sauce
$13.49
Sweet Chilli Sauce
Pick 1 w/ 2 Sides
$16.99
Pick 2 w/ 2 Sides
$23.49
Drinks
Flavored Koolaid
$3.49
Canned Drink
$2.49
Bottled Water
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Desserts
Pound Cake
$4.00
Cookies
$4.00
Weeklys
Monday- Beef Rib
$24.99
Thursday- Oxtail
$21.99
Friday- Red Snapper
$23.99
Saturday- Cajun Pasta w/ Salad
$18.49
Sunday-Chitterlings
$23.99
A-La-Carte Sides
French Fries
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Mac N Cheese
$5.00
White Rice
$4.00
Green Beans
$4.00
Corn
$4.00
Cabbage
$4.00
Pinto Beans
$4.00
Collards
$4.00
Yams
$4.00
Potato Salad
$4.00
Bread
Cornbread
$1.50
Add Brioche Bun
$1.00
Ava’s Cuisine Catering 908 Cridland Road Location and Ordering Hours
(336) 338-4256
908 Cridland Road, Greensboro, NC 27408
Open now
Closes at 7PM
All hours
