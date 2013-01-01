Popular Items

Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB

$12.00

Grilled: 1 pound of Smoked Pork Sausage is slowly grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grills.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Layer of white and milk chocolate mousse. Topped with chocolate fudge like icing.

Celebration Feast (half order)

$80.00

Celebration Feast (HALF ORDER): 8OZ Bottom Sirloin, 8OZ Picanha, 8OZ Garlic Chiken Legs, 8OZ Smoked Sausage, 8OZ Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 6 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Slices of NYStyle Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake.

TO GO & CURBSIDE

Entree, Family Meals & Feasts

Celebration Feast for 4

$150.00

Celebration Feast Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Garlic Chicken Legs, 1LB Smoked Sausage, 1LB Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 12 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 24 OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 4 Fried Bananas, 24 OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Slices of Ny Style Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake

Celebration Feast (half order)

$80.00

Celebration Feast (HALF ORDER): 8OZ Bottom Sirloin, 8OZ Picanha, 8OZ Garlic Chiken Legs, 8OZ Smoked Sausage, 8OZ Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 6 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Slices of NYStyle Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake.

Family Meal: The Big Mixed Grill

$98.00

Three pounds of grilled steak!! The Big Mixed Grill Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Ribeye, 20OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees.

Grilled Steak Entree - 1 Meal

$18.00

Individual meal. Includes 8OZ Grilled Picanha/Top Sirloin steak, 3.5OZ Garlic Rice, 3.5OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 1 Fried Bananas.

Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 4

$65.00

Brazil's specialty steak! Includes: 2LB Picanha/Top Sirloin Steak, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 2

$36.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Picanha/Top Sirloin Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Perfect for small celebrations.

Family Meal:Bottom Sirloin for 4

$70.00

Chef Vanderlei's favorite steak with lots of flavor. Includes: 2LB Bottom Sirloin Steak, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Bottom Sirloin for 2

$39.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 2 people - perfect for small celebrations or just a night in.

Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 4

$89.00

Steak with rich marbling! Includes: 2LB Ribeye, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas & 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 2

$48.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Ribeye Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 2 people - perfect for small celebrations.

Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 4

$105.00

Tender and Buttery. Includes: 2LB Filet Mignon, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 2

$55.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Filet Mignon, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Perfect for small celebrations.

Send Love - Sponsor A Meal for 1

$10.00

You can send love in our community!! For every $10 you give, we will deliver a freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals for our local Front Line heroes in healthcare or first responders. We have delivered more than 800 meals-THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Send Love - Sponsor 30 Meals

$300.00

You can send love in our community!! For every $300 you give, we will deliver 10 freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals to your favorite local Front Line heroes non profit with a personal thank you card from you. You can select the location. THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Send Love - Sponsor 100 Meals

$1,000.00

Send love in our community! We will deliver 100 freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals to your favorite Front Line heroes or non profit. Includes personal thank you, press release, shout out & recognition. You can select the location. YAY! THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Add Plastic Plate & Utensils

Butcher Shop - Meat & Seafood By the Pound

Grilled: Texas Kobe Beef 1LB

$55.00

LIMITED TIME: The MOST tender and delicious cut we offer! 1LB of grilled Heartbrand Texas Kobe New York Strip Steak. Seasoned with raw sea salt, ground pepper and dried herb blend.

Grilled Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

$17.00

Customer favorite! 1LB Grilled Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf!

Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

$14.00

1LB Raw Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika. Saute or grill at home - we love adding it as a topper for our steaks or on a pasta! Approx 20-25 pieces per pound.

Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB

$19.00

Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.

Raw Steak: Picanha 1LB

$14.00

Raw: 1 pound of prime 21+ day wet aged raw picanha / top sirloin steak. Wonderful marbling, includes fat cap for more flavor! Perfect to bring home and grill. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Steak:Bottom Sirloin 1LB

$24.00

Grilled: 1 pound of 21+ day wet aged raw Bottom Sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt.

Raw Steak: Bottom Sirloin 1LB

$18.00

Raw: 1 pound of 21+ day wet aged raw Bottom Sirloin steak. Flavorful, juicy rich cut. Perfect to bring home and grill. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Steak: Ribeye 1LB

$28.00

Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged ribeye steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend.

Raw Steak: Ribeye 1LB

$23.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw ribeye. 21+ day wet aged steak is a very juicy and tender cut. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB

$34.00

Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged Filet Mignon steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grilled. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend. Tender and buttery flavor, lean cut of steak.

Raw Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB

$26.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw filet mignon steak. 21+ day wet aged steak is a lean and tender cut with buttery flavor. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

$37.00

Grilled: 1 pound New Zealand lamb Chops marinated in fresh mint and white wine. Grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill.

Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

$29.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw lamb chops marinated in fresh mint and white wine. Lamb chops are hand cut and marinated by expert meat chefs. Perfect for grilling, oven or cooking in a skillet. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled: Chicken With Bacon 1LB

$14.00
Raw: Chicken With Bacon 1LB

$12.00

Raw: 1 pound of herb chicken breast wrapped with center cut bacon. Perfect for your at home grilling!

Grilled: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB

$12.00

Grilled: 1 pound of herb chicken breast wrapped with center cut bacon. Savory flavor of the bacon makes this one of our staples.

Raw: Chicken Legs 1LB

$8.00

RAW : 1 pound of chicken legs marinated with garlic and herbs.

Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB

$12.00

Grilled: 1 pound of Smoked Pork Sausage is slowly grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grills.

Raw: Smoked Sausage 1LB

$10.00

Raw: 1 pound of smoked Pork Sausage. We love grilling and enjoying with carmelized onions.

Raw: Salmon 1LB

$18.00

1LB Raw Salmon from Chile. Includes citrus pepper seasoning for cooking at home. Perfect to saute, bake or grill.

Grilled: Salmon 1LB

$22.00

1LB Grilled Salmon from Chile. Grilled at 700 degrees Brazilian style and seasoned with citrus pepper and sea salt.

Raw: Pork Ribs 1LB

$12.00

1LB Raw pork ribs marinated white wine, citrus & herbs

Grilled: Pork Ribs 1LB

$15.00

1LB Pork Ribs marinated white wine, citrus & herbs

Raw Churrasco Grill Pack 5LBS

$55.00

Raw: Our favorite grill pack - perfect for your next family barbecue!! Includes 1 pound Picanha, 1 pound Ribeye, 2 pounds Chicken Legs, 1 pound Argentinian Pork Sausage for a grand total of 5 pounds! Also includes seasonings. No substitutions.

Sides & Desserts

Bake at Home: Cheese Bread Mix

$8.00

Bake at home! 16Oz Brazilian Cheese Bread Mix with at home instructions. Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Gluten free. Items needed at home: mini muffin pan (or reg) and non stick spray

Brazilian Cheese Bread 12 Pcs

$6.00

Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.

Brazilian Cheese Bread 6 Pcs

$3.00

Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.

Brazilian Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Cucumber and Ranch.

Lobster & Seafood Bisque

Creamy and smooth lobster and seafood bisque. Made with port wine and brandy.

Side: Au Gratin Potatoes

Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!

Side: Garlic Rice

Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Garlic rice. Perfect side to our grilled steaks.

Side: Black Beans

Brazilian style everyday black beans. Simmered with pork ribs and bacon.

Side: Chiles Toreados

Side: Fried Bananas(2)

$4.00

Single serving side dish- 2 Fried Bananas. Carmelized sweet bananas. Enjoy as a side or as dessert (we recommend adding condensed milk at home!)

Chimmichurri

We love our chimmichurri for the meats or a salad dressing. Fresh parsley, garlic, onion, bell peppers and oil make a fresh flavor accompaniment.

Bruleed Bacon: Sweet & Spicy

Sweet, spicy and savory. Center cut bacon with organic turbinado brown sugar and red pepper flakes.

Grilled Cinnamon Pineapple

To die for! Sweet caramelized cinnamon sliced pineapple grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Perfect for dessert (we like it warm and accompanied with ice cream!) or as a side. Prepared cold.

Brazilian Flan

$10.00
New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Large slice of new york style cheesecake with graham cracker base.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Layer of white and milk chocolate mousse. Topped with chocolate fudge like icing.

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Sweet and tart lime custard on a graham cracker crust. A perfect combination of sour and sweet.

Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla cake soaked in three kinds of milk and six liqueur dessert sauce.

Drinks & Cocktails

Sodas (canned)

$2.00
Brazilian Guarana Soda

$3.00

Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,

Still & Sparkling Glass Water 1L

$6.50
Cerpa Prime Beer

$3.50
Xingu Black Beer

$3.50
TO GO: Caipiroska Cocktail

$8.00
Caipiroska Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Social Distancing Happy Hour

To Go: Traditional Caipirinha

$6.00

Brazil's favorite cocktail! Made with Brazilian cachaca, fresh lime and sugar. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.

To Go: Strawberry Caipirinha

$7.00

Made with Brazilian cachaca, fresh strawberries, fresh lime and sugar. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.

To Go: Tropical Caipirinha

$7.00

Made with Brazilian cachaca, passion fruit, fresh strawberries, fresh lime & orange and sugar. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.

To Go: Gengibre Mule

$6.00

Vodka, ginger beer, Angostura bitters and fresh lime.

To Go: Santa Catarina Margarita

$7.00

Tropical flavor bomb! Brazil produces more than 50% of the world's passion fruit. Made with Passion fruit puree, tequila reposado, lime, agave, 03 Brazilian orange liqueur

To Go: House Red Wine Glass

$5.00

House red wine 6oz. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.

To Go: House White Wine Glass

$5.00

House white wine 6oz. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.

To Go: Domestic Beer

$4.00

Domestic beer. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.

Halal Family Meals & Meats

Halal Grilled: Lamb Chops 1LB

$34.00

HALAL -Grilled: 1 pound Lamb Chops grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend.

Halal Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

$28.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw lamb chops marinated in fresh mint.. Lamb chops are hand cut and marinated by expert meat chefs. Perfect for grilling, oven or cooking in a skillet. Accompanied with seasoning.

Halal Grilled: Shrimp 1LB

$17.00

paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf!

Halal Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

$14.00

1LB Raw Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika. Saute or grill at home - we love adding it as a topper for our steaks or on a pasta! Approx 20-25 pieces per pound.

CATERING

Food

Added House Made Sauce

$2.00

Additional Chef

$75.00

Appetizer ($3.00)

$3.00

Appetizer ($3.50)

$3.50

Appetizer ($4.00)

$4.00

Chef Special - Drop Off (per person)

$22.00

Buffet - Package 1 (drop off)

$28.00

Buffet - Package 1 (staffed)

$46.00

Buffet - Package 2 (drop off)

$32.00

Buffet - Package 2 (staffed)

$50.00

Buffet - Package 3 (drop off)

$38.00

Buffet - package 3 (staffed)

$55.00

Chef Action Station (per station) + fee

$150.00

Disposable Chaffers + Sternos (each)

$15.00

Dessert Tray (per person)

$7.00

Full Size Desserts (each)

$10.00

Brunch Grazing Table (per person)

$45.00

Grazing Table (per person)

$35.00

Grazing Table Add on (per person)

$20.00

Lunchboxes - Vegetarian

$16.00

Lunchboxes - Express

$22.00

Lunchboxes - Corporate

$25.00

Lunchboxes - Executive

$28.00

Lunchboxes - Presidential

$36.00

Plantain Chip + Dips

$5.00

Set Up Curator

$150.00

Substitute Au Gratin Potatoes

$3.00

Substitute Sauteed Asparagus Mix

Upgraded Silverware (each)

$2.50

Onsite Grilling Buffet (per person)

$80.00

Onsite Grilling Tableside (per person)

$100.00

Beverage Station

$5.00