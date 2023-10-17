Avenel BBQ
Main Menu
Appetizers
Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce
(10) Served with side of tartar sauce
Topped w/ pickled vegetables
(8) Served with side of marinara sauce.
(10) Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.
Served with side of marinara sauce.
4 Chicken Fingers
Sandwiches
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions Served w/ Fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions Served w/ Fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions Served w/ Fries
Onions, Peppers, Mozz cheese Served w/ Fries
Onions, Peppers, Mozz cheese Served w/ Fries
CHICKEN
4 pieces white and dark meat
Whole Chicken Grilled over open Flames
4 pieces white and dark meat finished w/Piri Piri
Whole Chicken finished w/ Piri Piri
2 Chicken Breast in Lemon Sauce
4 Chicken Breasts in Lemon Sauce
2 Chicken Breasts in Garlic Sauce
4 Chicken Breasts in Garlic Sauce
3 pieces seasoned in a blend of spices
6 pieces seasoned in a blend of spices
PORK
4 Ribs cooked over open flame grill
7 Ribs cooked over open flame grill
4 Ribs Finished w/ Piri Piri
7 ribs Finished w/ Piri Piri
4 pieces seasoned w/ blend of spices
8 pieces seasoned w/blend of spices
2 pieces seasoned w/ blend of spices
3 pieces seasoned w/ blend of spices
Beef
2 Ribs Seasoned w/ blend of spices
4 Ribs Seasoned w/ blend of spices
3 pieces of Picanha
Flame Grilled Shell Steak
Flame Grilled T-bone
Grilled Steak topped with a slice of ham & 1 egg with gravy
Combos
4pc White & Dark Meat Chicken & 4 Pork Spare Ribs
4pc White and Dark Meat Chicken on the Bone & 2 Beef Short Ribs
4 Pork Ribs & 2 Beef Ribs
1/2 BBQ Chicken, 2 Beef Ribs, 2 Pork Ribs, 1/2Chourico
1/2 BBQ Chicken, 2 Beef Ribs, 2 Picanha, 2 Pork Belly, 1/2 Chourico
Cubes
All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy
Boneless Beef, Pork & Chicken Breast Cubes sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy topped with Chourico and Shrimp.
Fish
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 1
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 2
One piece of Grilled Salmon steak
Two pieces of Grilled Salmon steak
Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes topped w/ onions and peppers
Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes topped w/ onions and peppers
Whole Grilled fish