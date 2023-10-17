Main Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Shrimp
$14.75

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce

Butterfly Shrimp
$14.00

(10) Served with side of tartar sauce

Portuguese Sausage
$16.00

Topped w/ pickled vegetables

Mozzarella Sticks
$9.50

(8) Served with side of marinara sauce.

Buffalo Wings
$14.00

(10) Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.

Fried Calamari
$13.00

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
$9.50

4 Chicken Fingers

Beef Empanadas
$3.75
Chicken Empanadas
$3.75
Pork Empanadas
$3.75
Shrimp Cake
$2.25
Cod Cake
$2.25

Soup

Small Soup
$5.00
Large Soup
$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich
$10.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions Served w/ Fries

Steak Sandwich
$10.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions Served w/ Fries

Pork Sandwich
$10.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions Served w/ Fries

Shredded Chicken Sandwich
$10.75

Onions, Peppers, Mozz cheese Served w/ Fries

Shredded Pork Sandwich
$10.75

Onions, Peppers, Mozz cheese Served w/ Fries

CHICKEN

1/2 BBQ Chicken
$12.50

4 pieces white and dark meat

BBQ Chicken
$20.50

Whole Chicken Grilled over open Flames

1/2 Spicy Lover's Chicken
$12.75

4 pieces white and dark meat finished w/Piri Piri

Spicy Lover's Chicken
$21.00

Whole Chicken finished w/ Piri Piri

1/2 Chicken in Lemon Sauce
$15.50

2 Chicken Breast in Lemon Sauce

Chicken in Lemon Sauce
$25.50

4 Chicken Breasts in Lemon Sauce

1/2 Chicken in Garlic Sauce
$15.50

2 Chicken Breasts in Garlic Sauce

Chicken in Garlic Sauce
$25.50

4 Chicken Breasts in Garlic Sauce

1/2 Grilled Chicken Breast
$16.00

3 pieces seasoned in a blend of spices

Grilled Chicken Breast
$25.50

6 pieces seasoned in a blend of spices

Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.50
1/2 Chicken Francese
$15.50
Chicken Francese
$25.50

PORK

1/2 BBQ Spare Ribs
$13.25

4 Ribs cooked over open flame grill

BBQ Spare Ribs
$22.50

7 Ribs cooked over open flame grill

1/2 Spicy Lovers Spare Ribs
$13.75

4 Ribs Finished w/ Piri Piri

Spicy Lovers Spare Ribs
$23.00

7 ribs Finished w/ Piri Piri

1/2 Pork Cutlets
$14.75

4 pieces seasoned w/ blend of spices

Pork Cutlets
$23.50

8 pieces seasoned w/blend of spices

Pork Chops
$19.75

2 pieces seasoned w/ blend of spices

Pork Belly
$17.00

3 pieces seasoned w/ blend of spices

Beef

1/2 BBQ Beef Ribs
$19.50

2 Ribs Seasoned w/ blend of spices

BBQ Beef Ribs
$29.50

4 Ribs Seasoned w/ blend of spices

Sirloin Cap
$24.00

3 pieces of Picanha

Shell Steak
$23.50

Flame Grilled Shell Steak

T-Bone Steak
$26.00

Flame Grilled T-bone

Portuguese Steak
$24.50

Grilled Steak topped with a slice of ham & 1 egg with gravy

Combos

BBQ Chicken & Pork Rib Combo
$22.00

4pc White & Dark Meat Chicken & 4 Pork Spare Ribs

BBQ Chicken & Beef Rib Combo
$24.25

4pc White and Dark Meat Chicken on the Bone & 2 Beef Short Ribs

1/2 Pork Rib 1/2 Beef Ribs
$25.50

4 Pork Ribs & 2 Beef Ribs

Special Mixed Grill
$34.50

1/2 BBQ Chicken, 2 Beef Ribs, 2 Pork Ribs, 1/2Chourico

Mega Combo
$43.00

1/2 BBQ Chicken, 2 Beef Ribs, 2 Picanha, 2 Pork Belly, 1/2 Chourico

Cubes

1/2 Chicken Cubes
$13.50

All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Chicken Cubes
$23.50

All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Pork Cubes
$13.50

Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Pork Cubes
$23.50

Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef Cubes
$14.50

Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef Cubes
$25.50

Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Chicken/Pork Cubes
$23.50

Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Chicken/Beef Cubes
$24.50

Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Pork/Beef Cubes
$24.50

Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

All 3 Cubes
$32.00

Boneless Beef, Pork & Chicken Breast Cubes sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy topped with Chourico and Shrimp.

Fish

1/2 Garlic Shrimp
$17.25

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 1

Garlic Shrimp
$27.75

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 2

1/2 Grilled Salmon
$19.00

One piece of Grilled Salmon steak

Grilled Salmon
$29.50

Two pieces of Grilled Salmon steak

Grilled Cod
$24.00

Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes topped w/ onions and peppers

Boiled Cod
$26.00

Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes topped w/ onions and peppers

Red Snapper
$24.00

Whole Grilled fish

SIDES

Rice

Yellow Rice w/ peas and carrots

Fries
Veggies
Salad

Mixed Green Salad- Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, with house dressing

Red Beans
Black Beans

Desserts

Tres Leches
$6.00

Buttery Cake soaked w/ 3 Milks and a Vanilla Whipped Cream topping

Flan
$6.00

Caramel Custard Pudding

Chocolate Cake
$4.75
Cheese Cake
$4.75
Serradura
$4.75

Sawdust Pudding (Airy cream layered with crumbled Maria cookies)

Tiramisu
$4.75

Drinks

Water Bottle
$1.50
Castello
$2.25
Coke Can
$1.75
Diet Coke Can
$1.75
Gingerale Can
$1.75
Sprite Can
$1.75
Orange Can
$1.75
Guarana Can
$1.75
Lemon Snapple
$2.50
Snapple Apple
$2.50
Mango Snaple
$2.50
Kiwi Strawberry Snapple
$2.50
Diet Snapple
$2.50
Sumol Orange Can
$1.75
Sumol Pineapple Can
$1.75
2L Coke
$3.75
2L Diet Coke
$3.75
2L Orange
$3.75
2L Sprite
$3.75
2L Gingerale
$3.75
2L Guarana
$3.75
2L Sumol Orange
$3.75
2L Sumol Pineapple
$3.75

Do You Need Any...

Bread
$1.25
Garlic Sauce
$1.50
Buffalo Sauce
$1.00
Marinara Sauce
$0.50
Tartar Sauce
$0.50
Ketchup
Hot Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Plates
Utensils
Cups
NO Hot/Bbq
Extra Hot Sauce
$0.50
Extra BBQ
$0.50