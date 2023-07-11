Avenue Ale House 825 S Oak Park Ave

BAR

Beer

3 Floyds Alpha King

$7.00

3 Floyds Barbarian Double Hazy

$8.00

3 Floyds Gumball Head Wheat Ale

$7.00Out of stock

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Half Acre Tend Winter

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA N/A

$6.00

Ayinger

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

Bubble Stash

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Cigar City Maduro

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Delirium

$12.00

Duvel

$9.00

Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.00

Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Goose Island 312

$6.00

Guinness Irish Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Hacker-Pschorr

$8.00

Half Acre Bodem

$8.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Destihl PB Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$10.00

Krombacher Pils

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin

$7.00

Lakefront New Grist

$7.00

Maplewood Charlatan

$8.50

Maplewood Juice Pants

$8.50

MGD

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Revolution Anti Hero IPA

$7.00

Sam Adams Just A Haze N/A

$6.00

Smithwicks Red Irish Ale

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$10.00

Unibroue Maudite Belgian

$10.00

Maplewood Sidewalk Surfer

$8.50

2 Fools Rose Hard Cider

$8.00

2 Fools Tart Cherry Cider

$8.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Destihl Pickle Sour

$7.00

Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry

$7.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime

$7.00

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Strainge Beast Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock

Woodchuck Amber

$5.00

10 Oz DRAFT Lagunitas Willettized

$9.00

DRAFT 3 Floyds Gumball Head

$7.00

DRAFT Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

DRAFT Alarmist Le Jus

$7.00

DRAFT Allagash White

$7.00

DRAFT ATB Juice Trials Hazy NEIPA

$8.00

DRAFT Ayinger Hefeweizen

$7.00

DRAFT Bells Oberon

$7.00

DRAFT Black/Blue

$6.00

DRAFT Blue Moon

$6.00

DRAFT Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

DRAFT Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

$6.00

DRAFT Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

DRAFT Goose Island Hazy Hug

$7.00

DRAFT Guinness

$6.00

DRAFT Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$6.00

DRAFT Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

DRAFT Lagunitas Island Beats

$6.00

DRAFT Maplewood Son of Juice

$8.50

DRAFT Peroni

$6.00

DRAFT Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.00

DRAFT Stella Artois

$6.00

DRAFT Temp Greenwood Beach Blonde w/ Pina

$8.00

DRAFT Wiener Le Tub Saison

$7.00

Sample

Hard Seltzer Bucket

$24.00

High Noon

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Ace Pumpkin Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Amsterdam Apple

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$12.00

Effen

$9.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Effen Cherry

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.50

Smirnoff Blue

$8.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.50

Smirnoff Watermln

$8.50

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Chamoy

$8.00

Stoli Citrus

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Beefeater Pink

$8.50

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$10.00

Bacardi Dragon

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$9.00

Bacardi Tangerine

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Mango

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Pineapple

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Don Q Passion

$8.00

Malibu

$8.50

Meyers

$8.50

Mount Gay

$8.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$9.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$9.00

21 Seeds Orange

$9.00

Avion Reposado

$11.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Casa Dragones

$25.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Primavera

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Rosado

$22.00

Espolon

$9.00

Espolon Resposado

$10.00

Komos Tequila

$25.00

Milago Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Mezcal Union

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmills Black

$9.00

Kentucky Coffee Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Maple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Black

$13.00

Johnny Red

$11.00

MacCallan 12

$14.00

Paddy's Whiskey

$8.00

S&C 2nd Glance

$9.00

S&C Bad Sweater

$9.00

S&C Lipservice

$10.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Seagram VO

$9.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Teeling

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

4 Roses SIngle

$12.00

4 Roses

$9.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$13.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Dickel No. 12

$9.00

Dickel No. 8

$9.00

Dickel Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Few Bourbon

$10.00

High West

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Apple

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Jim Beam Honey

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Koval Bourbon

$10.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Grand-Dad

$8.00

Rebel Yell

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey 100

$9.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Wyoming Bourbon

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Black Haus

$9.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Christian Bros.

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

D'usse Cognac

$14.00

Dekuyper Amaretto

$8.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennesey VS

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Malort

$9.00

Martell VS

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Sambuca White

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Pisco Porton

$10.00

Wine

14 Hands Hot to Trot

$11.00+

Canyon Road Cabernet

$8.00+

Canyon Road Merlot

$8.00+

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Gascon Malbec

$11.00+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Souverain Cabernet

$11.00+

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$8.00+

Canyon Road Moscato

$8.00+

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$8.00+

Estancia Chardonnay

$11.00+

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Placido Primavera Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Hogue Riesling

$11.00+

Bonterra Rosé Gls

$11.00

Bonterra Rosé BTL

$38.00

LaMarca Prosecco Split

$12.00

Wycliff Brut Glass

$9.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$28.00

Sangria

Mango Sangria

$8.00

Peach Sangria

$8.00

Raspberry Sangria

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$26.00

Specialty Cocktails

Botanical Bliss

$13.00

Bourbon Raspberry Sour

$12.00

Cherry Dream

$12.00

Dragon Mai Tai

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Final Word

$13.00

Flower Power

$14.00

Last Word

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$22.00

Raspberry L.I.T Punch

$13.00

Summer on the Rocks

$13.00

Tamarind Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Mule

$12.00

Shots

Blow Job

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Fireball Shot

$8.00

Goldshlagger

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

O Bomb

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Redhead Slut

$8.00

Rumplmintz Shot

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

SoCo Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

FOOD

Bar Snacks

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$14.00Out of stock

served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Dozen Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Ahi Tuna Crisps

$14.00

five fried wontons lemon-sriracha aioli, wakame seaweed, chili-marinated ahi tuna

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

3 per order - coleslaw, garlic aioli

Beef Sliders

$11.00

3 per order - cheddar, pickle, chipotle aioli

Chips N' Dip

$12.00

fresh guacamole and spicy tomatillo

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

served with bleu cheese dipping sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with house-made marinara.

Soft Pretzel Bites

$11.00

served with jalapeno beer cheese

Street Corn

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Avenue French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Avenue Chopped

$15.00

Mixed greens, iceberg, tomatoe, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, roasted corn, scallions, avocado, tortilla strips, herb chicken, with citrus dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Crispy romaine, grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons

Grilled Pear & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Radicchio, arugula, grilled pear, goar cheese, candied walnuts, lemon-poppyseed vinaigrette

Spinach & Bacon

$14.00

Baby spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, bacon, candied pecans, shaved red onion, hard boiled egg, warm bacon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$15.00

Spinach, shallots, strawberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled feta, raspberry balsamic.

Tuna Nicoise

$17.00

Seared tuna, mixed greens, roasted marble potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, chickpeas, artichokes, lemon tarragon vinaigrette.

Wings

Blackened Wings

$15.00

House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order

Twisty Teriyaki Wings

$15.00

Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order

Housemade BBQ Wings

$15.00

Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.

Maple Chipotle Wings

$15.00

Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order

Extreme Heat Wings

$15.00

Dry rub. 10 pieces per order

Plain Wings

$15.00

Boneless Blackened Wings

$13.00

House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Twisty Teriyaki Wings

$13.00

Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Garlic Parmesan Wings

$13.00

Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Housemade BBQ Wings

$13.00

Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.

Boneless Maple Chipotle Wings

$13.00

Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Extreme Heat Wings

$13.00

Dry rub. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Plain Wings

$13.00

Shared Plates

Brisket Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato compote, caramelized onion, braised brisket, smoked mozzarella, arugula, chipotle tabasco.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Served with tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella.

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Classic Hummus Crudite

$12.00

Garlic-lemon whipped hummus, raw veggies, grilled pita.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with pickled red onions and lemon-sriaracha aioli.

Fried Riblets

$11.00

Plain Flatbread

$11.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Cheddar, bacon, green onion, served with sour cream

Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar, chihuahua cheese, green onion; served with sour cream and guacamole.

Rooftop Nacho Supreme

$14.00

Smoked cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapenos, black bean spread, guacamole, sour cream scallions.

Smoked Gouda Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

Adobo chicken, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, buttery bread crumbs.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served with pita bread.

Tuscan Flatbread

$14.00

Classic hummus, sauteed spinach, red onion, sundried tomato, artichokes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chili flakes, oregano, herb green dressing.

Street Tacos

Baja Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Blackened tuna, shredded romaine, jalapeno-strawberry salsa, avocado-lime aioli. Served with rice and black beans.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Red cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and black beans.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.00

Zesty shredded chicken, onion, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, sour cream. Served with rice and black beans.

Crispy Cod Tacos

$13.00

Guacamole, coleslaw, pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Marinated Steak Tacos

$14.00

Caramelized onion and pobalano peppers, queso fresco cheese, avocado slices, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Chipotle adobo pulled pork, crushed avocado, peach salsa, pickled onion, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Impossible Tacos

$14.00

Hand-Helds

Burger Bar

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

Braised Rueben

$14.00

Guinness corned beef, extra swiss, sauerkraut, red russian sauce, on pumpernickel.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Coleslaw, arugula, jalapeno aioli, on a brioche bun.

Brisket French Dip

$14.00

Braised brisket, muenster, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, giardiniera, au jus, on french loaf.

House-Made BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Creamy coleslaw, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun.

Patty Melt

$13.00

10 oz. grass-fed beef patty, mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, cheddar, muenster, thousand island dressing on rye.

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Spinach and feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeno aioli, cucumber tzatziki, on a pretzel bun.

Surf & Turf

1/2 Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac

$16.00

House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.

16 Oz Ribeye

$42.00

Roasted marble potatoes, sauteed green beans.

Pan Seared Blackened Catfish

$22.00

lemon cilantro rice, corn bread, honey butter

Blackened Chicken Fettuccini

$20.00

Alfredo, sundried tomato, parmesan, green onion.

Fish 'N Chips

$17.00

Crispy fried cod, french fries, dill-lemon tartar, fresh lemon wedges.

Full Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac

$28.00

House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.

Herb Roasted Half Amish Chicken

$22.00

Redskin garlic mashed, roasted carrots, charred broccolini, chicken maple jus.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$26.00

7 oz. salmon, roasted marble potatoes, green beans, sun-dried tomato, lemon butter sauce.

Pork Chop

$23.00

10 oz. pork chop, garlic red mashed potatoes, green beans, apple rosemary puree, served at medium or above

Stuffed Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Vodka cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan.

Kids

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Burger

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids OJ

$2.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Sides

Cornbread

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$7.00

Fruit

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion.

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Broccolini, cauliflower, baby carrots.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

BBQ Side

$0.75

Beer Cheese Sauce Side

$2.50

Blue Cheese Dressing Side

$0.75

Marinara Sauce Side

$0.75

Mayo Side

$0.75

Ranch Side

$0.75

Ketchup

Mustard

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Lemon-Poppyseed Vin

$0.75

Citrus Dressing

$0.75

Desserts

Delicious Red Apple Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Light cheesecake, caramel, and an apple tartare.

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Milk and Cookies

$8.00

4 chocolate chip cookies and a vanilla milkshake.

Deep Dish Bread Pudding

$8.00

Served with golden raisins and vanilla sauce.

Brownie a la Mode

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Cookies

$4.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Extra Protein

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Steak

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Extra Salmon

$6.00

Extra Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blackened Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extreme Heat

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.75

Maple Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Mayo Side

$0.75

Red Russian Sauce

$0.75

Large Side Lemon Butter Sauce

$2.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Dressings

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Citrus Dressing

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Lemon-Poppyseed Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Raspberry Balsamic

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Warm Bacon Dressing

$0.75

Lemon Tarragon Dressing

$0.75