Avenue Ale House 825 S Oak Park Ave
BAR
Beer
3 Floyds Alpha King
3 Floyds Barbarian Double Hazy
3 Floyds Gumball Head Wheat Ale
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Allagash White
Amstel Light
Half Acre Tend Winter
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA N/A
Ayinger
Bells Two Hearted
Blue Moon
Brooklyn Lager
Bubble Stash
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
Cigar City Maduro
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Delirium
Duvel
Edmund Fitzgerald
Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale
Golden Road Mango Cart
Goose Island 312
Guinness Irish Stout
Hacker-Pschorr
Half Acre Bodem
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
Heineken
Destihl PB Porter
Kentucky Bourbon Ale
Krombacher Pils
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin
Lakefront New Grist
Maplewood Charlatan
Maplewood Juice Pants
MGD
Mich Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negro
PBR
Peroni
Pilsner Urquell
Revolution Anti Hero IPA
Sam Adams Just A Haze N/A
Smithwicks Red Irish Ale
Stella
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde
Unibroue Maudite Belgian
Maplewood Sidewalk Surfer
2 Fools Rose Hard Cider
2 Fools Tart Cherry Cider
Angry Orchard Cider
Destihl Pickle Sour
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry
Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
Strainge Beast Kombucha
Woodchuck Amber
10 Oz DRAFT Lagunitas Willettized
DRAFT 3 Floyds Gumball Head
DRAFT Ace Pineapple Cider
DRAFT Alarmist Le Jus
DRAFT Allagash White
DRAFT ATB Juice Trials Hazy NEIPA
DRAFT Ayinger Hefeweizen
DRAFT Bells Oberon
DRAFT Black/Blue
DRAFT Blue Moon
DRAFT Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
DRAFT Firestone 805 Blonde Ale
DRAFT Golden Road Mango Cart
DRAFT Goose Island Hazy Hug
DRAFT Guinness
DRAFT Half Acre Daisy Cutter
DRAFT Lagunitas IPA
DRAFT Lagunitas Island Beats
DRAFT Maplewood Son of Juice
DRAFT Peroni
DRAFT Revolution Anti-Hero
DRAFT Stella Artois
DRAFT Temp Greenwood Beach Blonde w/ Pina
DRAFT Wiener Le Tub Saison
Sample
Hard Seltzer Bucket
High Noon
Topo Chico Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Watermelon
$5 Ace Pumpkin Cider
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Amsterdam Apple
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Red Berry
Ciroc Watermelon
Effen
Effen Cucumber
Effen Cherry
Grey Goose
Ketel Cucumber Mint
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blue
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermln
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Chamoy
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Van Gogh Espresso
Aviation
Beefeater
Beefeater Pink
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi 151
Bacardi Dragon
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Light
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Raspberry
Bacardi Tangerine
Blue Chair Bay Banana
Blue Chair Bay Mango
Blue Chair Bay Pineapple
Captain Morgan
Cruzan
Don Q Passion
Malibu
Meyers
Mount Gay
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus
21 Seeds Orange
Avion Reposado
Avion Silver
Casa Dragones
Casamigos Anjeo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Centenario Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Primavera
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Rosado
Espolon
Espolon Resposado
Komos Tequila
Milago Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Mezcal Union
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills Black
Kentucky Coffee Whiskey
Crown Apple
Crown Maple
Crown Royal
Dewars
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Fire
Jameson
Johnny Black
Johnny Red
MacCallan 12
Paddy's Whiskey
S&C 2nd Glance
S&C Bad Sweater
S&C Lipservice
Well Scotch
Well Whiskey
Seagram 7
Seagram VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Teeling
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Canadian Club
4 Roses SIngle
4 Roses
4 Roses Small Batch
Angels Envy
Basil Haydens
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Dickel No. 12
Dickel No. 8
Dickel Rye
Elijah Craig
Few Bourbon
High West
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Honey
Knob Creek
Koval Bourbon
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Old Grand-Dad
Rebel Yell
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 100
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Wyoming Bourbon
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Black Haus
Blackberry Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Christian Bros.
Cointreau
Courvoisier VS
D'usse Cognac
Dekuyper Amaretto
Drambuie
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennesey VS
Kahlua
Limoncello
Malort
Martell VS
Remy VSOP
Rumchata
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Tia Maria
St. Germain
Chartreuse
Pisco Porton
Wine
14 Hands Hot to Trot
Canyon Road Cabernet
Canyon Road Merlot
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Gascon Malbec
Mark West Pinot Noir
Souverain Cabernet
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Moscato
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Road White Zinfandel
Estancia Chardonnay
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
Placido Primavera Pinot Grigio
Hogue Riesling
Bonterra Rosé Gls
Bonterra Rosé BTL
LaMarca Prosecco Split
Wycliff Brut Glass
Wycliff Brut BTL
Sangria
Specialty Cocktails
Botanical Bliss
Bourbon Raspberry Sour
Cherry Dream
Dragon Mai Tai
Espresso Martini
Final Word
Flower Power
Last Word
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Michelada
Mimosa Pitcher
Raspberry L.I.T Punch
Summer on the Rocks
Tamarind Margarita
Watermelon Mule
Shots
Blow Job
Cherry Bomb
Fireball Shot
Goldshlagger
Irish Car Bomb
Jager
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Shot
Green Tea Shot
O Bomb
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Pineapple Upside Down
Redhead Slut
Rumplmintz Shot
Slippery Nipple
SoCo Shot
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple Shot
FOOD
Bar Snacks
1/2 Dozen Oysters
served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Dozen Oysters
served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Ahi Tuna Crisps
five fried wontons lemon-sriracha aioli, wakame seaweed, chili-marinated ahi tuna
Bang-Bang Shrimp
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
3 per order - coleslaw, garlic aioli
Beef Sliders
3 per order - cheddar, pickle, chipotle aioli
Chips N' Dip
fresh guacamole and spicy tomatillo
Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower
served with bleu cheese dipping sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with house-made marinara.
Soft Pretzel Bites
served with jalapeno beer cheese
Street Corn
Soup & Salad
Avenue French Onion Soup
Soup of the Day
Avenue Chopped
Mixed greens, iceberg, tomatoe, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, roasted corn, scallions, avocado, tortilla strips, herb chicken, with citrus dressing
Classic Caesar
Crispy romaine, grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons
Grilled Pear & Goat Cheese
Radicchio, arugula, grilled pear, goar cheese, candied walnuts, lemon-poppyseed vinaigrette
Spinach & Bacon
Baby spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, bacon, candied pecans, shaved red onion, hard boiled egg, warm bacon vinaigrette.
Steak Salad
Spinach, shallots, strawberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled feta, raspberry balsamic.
Tuna Nicoise
Seared tuna, mixed greens, roasted marble potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, chickpeas, artichokes, lemon tarragon vinaigrette.
Wings
Blackened Wings
House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.
Buffalo Wings
Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order
Twisty Teriyaki Wings
Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order
Housemade BBQ Wings
Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.
Maple Chipotle Wings
Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order
Extreme Heat Wings
Dry rub. 10 pieces per order
Plain Wings
Boneless Blackened Wings
House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Twisty Teriyaki Wings
Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Garlic Parmesan Wings
Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Housemade BBQ Wings
Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.
Boneless Maple Chipotle Wings
Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Extreme Heat Wings
Dry rub. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Plain Wings
Shared Plates
Brisket Flatbread
Tomato compote, caramelized onion, braised brisket, smoked mozzarella, arugula, chipotle tabasco.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella.
Carne Asada Fries
Classic Hummus Crudite
Garlic-lemon whipped hummus, raw veggies, grilled pita.
Fried Calamari
Served with pickled red onions and lemon-sriaracha aioli.
Fried Riblets
Plain Flatbread
Potato Skins
Cheddar, bacon, green onion, served with sour cream
Quesadilla
Cheddar, chihuahua cheese, green onion; served with sour cream and guacamole.
Rooftop Nacho Supreme
Smoked cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapenos, black bean spread, guacamole, sour cream scallions.
Smoked Gouda Mac 'n Cheese
Adobo chicken, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, buttery bread crumbs.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with pita bread.
Tuscan Flatbread
Classic hummus, sauteed spinach, red onion, sundried tomato, artichokes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chili flakes, oregano, herb green dressing.
Street Tacos
Baja Tuna Tacos
Blackened tuna, shredded romaine, jalapeno-strawberry salsa, avocado-lime aioli. Served with rice and black beans.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Red cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and black beans.
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Zesty shredded chicken, onion, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, sour cream. Served with rice and black beans.
Crispy Cod Tacos
Guacamole, coleslaw, pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Marinated Steak Tacos
Caramelized onion and pobalano peppers, queso fresco cheese, avocado slices, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Chipotle adobo pulled pork, crushed avocado, peach salsa, pickled onion, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
Impossible Tacos
Hand-Helds
Burger Bar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
Braised Rueben
Guinness corned beef, extra swiss, sauerkraut, red russian sauce, on pumpernickel.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Coleslaw, arugula, jalapeno aioli, on a brioche bun.
Brisket French Dip
Braised brisket, muenster, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, giardiniera, au jus, on french loaf.
House-Made BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Creamy coleslaw, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun.
Patty Melt
10 oz. grass-fed beef patty, mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, cheddar, muenster, thousand island dressing on rye.
Turkey Burger
Spinach and feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeno aioli, cucumber tzatziki, on a pretzel bun.
Surf & Turf
1/2 Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac
House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.
16 Oz Ribeye
Roasted marble potatoes, sauteed green beans.
Pan Seared Blackened Catfish
lemon cilantro rice, corn bread, honey butter
Blackened Chicken Fettuccini
Alfredo, sundried tomato, parmesan, green onion.
Fish 'N Chips
Crispy fried cod, french fries, dill-lemon tartar, fresh lemon wedges.
Full Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac
House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.
Herb Roasted Half Amish Chicken
Redskin garlic mashed, roasted carrots, charred broccolini, chicken maple jus.
Pan-Seared Salmon
7 oz. salmon, roasted marble potatoes, green beans, sun-dried tomato, lemon butter sauce.
Pork Chop
10 oz. pork chop, garlic red mashed potatoes, green beans, apple rosemary puree, served at medium or above
Stuffed Cheese Ravioli
Vodka cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan.
Kids
Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Hot Dog
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Burger
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Mac and Cheese
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Fruit
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids OJ
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Soda
Kids Cranberry Juice
Sides
Cornbread
Creamy Coleslaw
French Fries
Fruit
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion.
Kids Fruit
Mac n Cheese
Onion Rings
Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Black Beans
Side Caesar Salad
Side Rice
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Broccolini, cauliflower, baby carrots.
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
BBQ Side
Beer Cheese Sauce Side
Blue Cheese Dressing Side
Marinara Sauce Side
Mayo Side
Ranch Side
Ketchup
Mustard
Ranch
Blue Cheese
1000 Island Dressing
French Dressing
Italian Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Lemon-Poppyseed Vin
Citrus Dressing
Desserts
Delicious Red Apple Cheesecake
Light cheesecake, caramel, and an apple tartare.
Chocolate Cake
Milk and Cookies
4 chocolate chip cookies and a vanilla milkshake.
Deep Dish Bread Pudding
Served with golden raisins and vanilla sauce.