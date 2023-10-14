Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse Elgin
FOOD
APPETIZERS
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Fiesta Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Greenbelt
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, fresh portobella mushrooms, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
El Ranchero
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Try adding ham, house pepperoni and bacon. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Caesar Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
GRINDERS
Italian Grinder
Salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing.
Club Grinder
Turkey breast, pit smoked ham, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.
BLT w/ Mozzarella Grinder
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and mayonnaise.
Turkey Grinder
Turkey breast, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Black Olives & Pesto Grinder
Black olives, mozzarella, red onions, fresh baby spinach, Roma tomato on a pesto base.
Ham & Cheese Grinder
Pit smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Grilled chicken, bacon, homestyle ranch dressing, and mozzarella.
Portabella Mushroom Grinder
Fresh grilled portobella mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Meatball Grinder
CALZONES
Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Spinach & Feta Calzone
Red sauce base, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh baby spinach, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Basil & Goat Cheese Calzone
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, goat cheese, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Build Your Own Calzone
Red sauce base, cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Classic Pepperoni
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
Vegetarian
Red sauce base, fresh portobella mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, and green peppers.
Margherita
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Four Cheese
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
Spinach & Artichoke
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese (try adding roasted garlic).
The Greek
Pesto base, kalamata olives, portobella mushrooms, artichoke, feta and fresh basil (try adding grilled chicken).
Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Ground Control
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Buffalo Chicken
Homestyle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle.
BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homestyle ranch base, grilled chicken and bacon.
El Nacho
Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.
Sriracha Brussel Sprouts & Goat Cheese
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, honey sriracha brussels sprouts, and goat cheese.
The Lazy Goat
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, Genoa salami, goat cheese, and artichokes.
Veganlicious
Garlic sauce base, vegan mozzarella, artichoke, Roma tomato, black olives, and oregano.
PASTA
DESSERTS
SIDE SAUCE & DRESSINGS
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side of Cabernet Sauvignon Vinaigrette- GF
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Lemon Vinaigrette- GF/ Low Cal
Side Greek Feta and Black Olives Vinaigrette
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Pesto Sauce
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Garlic Butter Sauce
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Icing
SIDE TOPPINGS (All Sides are served chilled)
Side of Potato Salad
Side of Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts
Bag of Chips
Side of Vegan Cheese
Side of Anchovies
Side of Artichoke
Side of Bacon
Side of Fresh Basil
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of BBQ Chicken
Side of Beef
Side of Black Olives
Side of Buffalo Chicken
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Crushed Pineapples
Side of Cranberries
Side of Fresh Cilantro
Side of Feta
Side of Fresh Parmesan
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Green Peppers
Side of Chopped Ham
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Pepperoni
Side of Portobella Mushrooms
Side of Red Onions
Side of Roasted Garlic
Side of Kalamata Olives
Side of Cranberries
DRINKS
WINE
Aviator Red House Blend - Bottle
Aviator 2021 Texas High Plains Red Wine. In keeping with what we are all about, we are delighted to offer this exquisite blend of 100% Texas-grown grapes. Cheers! 750ml / ABV 14.6%