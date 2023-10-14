Popular Items

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

Classic Pepperoni

Red sauce base and house pepperoni.

Zilker

Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks

$9.25
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks

$10.15
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks

$11.15
Caprese

$10.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil with our homemade balsamic wine glaze.

SALADS

House Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

Fiesta Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

Spinach Salad

Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

Greenbelt

Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, fresh portobella mushrooms, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

Greek Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

El Ranchero

Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Try adding ham, house pepperoni and bacon. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

Zilker

Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

Caesar Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken. ** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.

GRINDERS

Italian Grinder

$12.00

Salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing.

Club Grinder

$12.00

Turkey breast, pit smoked ham, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.

BLT w/ Mozzarella Grinder

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and mayonnaise.

Turkey Grinder

$12.00

Turkey breast, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Black Olives & Pesto Grinder

$12.00

Black olives, mozzarella, red onions, fresh baby spinach, Roma tomato on a pesto base.

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$12.00

Pit smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, homestyle ranch dressing, and mozzarella.

Portabella Mushroom Grinder

$12.00

Fresh grilled portobella mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.

CALZONES

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$13.75

Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$13.75

Red sauce base, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh baby spinach, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Basil & Goat Cheese Calzone

$13.75

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, goat cheese, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Red sauce base, cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

PIZZA

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

Classic Pepperoni

Red sauce base and house pepperoni.

South Austin

Red sauce base, prosciutto, goat cheese, wild arugula tossed in our home made honey balsamic wine vinaigrette.

Vegetarian

Red sauce base, fresh portobella mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, and green peppers.

Margherita

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Pepperoni & Basil

Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.

Four Cheese

Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).

Spinach & Artichoke

Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese (try adding roasted garlic).

The Greek

Pesto base, kalamata olives, portobella mushrooms, artichoke, feta and fresh basil (try adding grilled chicken).

Meat Almighty

Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.

Major Tom

Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.

Ground Control

Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.

Hawaiian

Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).

Buffalo Chicken

Homestyle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle.

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fajita

Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.

Flying Garlic

Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Homestyle ranch base, grilled chicken and bacon.

El Nacho

Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.

Sriracha Brussel Sprouts & Goat Cheese

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, honey sriracha brussels sprouts, and goat cheese.

The Lazy Goat

Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, Genoa salami, goat cheese, and artichokes.

Veganlicious

Garlic sauce base, vegan mozzarella, artichoke, Roma tomato, black olives, and oregano.

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Dessert (Sticks)

$8.00
Cinnamon Pecan Dessert (Sticks)

$9.00

SIDE SAUCE & DRESSINGS

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.25

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Side of Cabernet Sauvignon Vinaigrette- GF

$1.25

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Side of Italian Dressing

$1.25

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette- GF/ Low Cal

$1.25

Side Greek Feta and Black Olives Vinaigrette

$1.25

Side of Pesto Sauce

$1.75

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Side of Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.25

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Side of Icing

$1.25

SIDE TOPPINGS (All Sides are served chilled)

Side of Potato Salad

$2.25

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Side of Vegan Cheese

$2.75

Side of Anchovies

$2.25

Side of Artichoke

$1.75

Side of Bacon

$2.25

Side of Fresh Basil

$1.75

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.75

Side of BBQ Chicken

$2.25

Side of Beef

$2.25

Side of Black Olives

$1.75

Side of Buffalo Chicken

$2.25

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$2.25

Side of Crushed Pinapples

$1.75

Side of Cranberries

$1.75

Side of Fresh Cilantro

$1.75

Side of Feta

$2.25

Side of Fresh Parmesan

$2.25

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.25

Side of Grilled Chicken

$2.25

Side of Green Peppers

$1.75

Side of Chopped Ham

$2.25

Side of Jalapenos

$1.75

Side of Pepperoni

$2.25

Side of Portobella Mushrooms

$1.75

Side of Red Onions

$1.75

Side of Roasted Garlic

$2.25

Side of Prosciutto

$2.25

Side of Kalamata Olives

$1.75

Side of Cranberries

$1.75

DRINKS

NA DRINKS

Juice Box

$1.50

Topochico with a twist of lime

$3.00Out of stock

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.00

BOTTLES

Miller Lite

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

32oz TEXAS CRAFT BEERS

1 - Lexington / Pumpkin Barrel Ale / Bourbon Barrel Ale / ABV 10% / 32oz

$20.00

2 - Spoetzl / Tex Hex Bruja / IPA / ABV 7% / 32oz

$15.00

3 - City Orchard / Silver Tip / Cider / ABV 6.9% / 32oz

$17.00

4- Brewtorium / Flarhgunnstow / Kolsch / ABV 5.2% / 32oz

$15.00

5 - Brewtorium / Electric Lederhosen / Vienna Lager / ABV 5% / 32oz

$15.00

6- Real Ale/ Firemans #4/ Blond Ale/ ABV 5.1% / 32oz

$15.00

7 - Belching Beaver / Hazers Gonna Haze / Hazy IPA / 6.6% / 32oz

$16.00

8 - Brewtorium / Beach Party Boombox / Sour / ABV 5.1% / 32oz

$19.00

9- Brewtorium / Das Daydrinker / Munich Helles / ABV 4.5% / 32oz

$15.00

10- Spoetzl / Shiner Bock / ABV 4.4%/ 32oz

$14.00

11- Lone Pint / Yellow Rose / IPA / ABV 6.8% / 32oz

$18.00

12 - Equal Parts / Loggerbier / German Pilsner/ 4.9% / 32oz

$17.00

13 - Austin Eastciders / Blood Orange / ABV 5.0% / ABV 4.6% / 32oz

$17.00

14 - Indepedence / Native Texan / Pilsner / ABV 5.2% / 32oz

$15.00

15 - Brewtorium / Flamingo Bomb / IPA / 7.3% / 32oz

$17.00

16 - Pinthouse / Burros Breakfast / Mexican Lager / ABV 5.8% / 32oz

$15.00

17. Brewtorium / Losin' My Rind / Watermelon Wheat / ABV 5.6% / 32oz

$22.00

18 - Frinds And Allies / Sportsball / Pilsner / ABV 5% / 32oz

$16.00

19 - Live Oak / Hefeweizen / ABV 5.1% / 32oz

$16.00

20 - Independence / Convict Hill / Stout / ABV 8.0% / 32oz

$16.00

21 - - Brewtorium / Brewtoberfest / Marzen Lager / ABV 6.0%/ 32oz

$15.00

22 - Tucher / Dunkles / Hefe / 5.2% / 32oz

$18.00

23- Karbach / Tasty Waves / Wheat / 4.9% / 32oz

$16.00

24- 512 / Pecan Porter / ABV 6.2% / 32oz

$16.00

25- Twisted Tea Co. / Twisted Tea / ABV 5.0% / 32oz

$16.00

26- Bear King / Empty Promises / Raspberr Ale / 6.6% / 32oz

$17.00

27- Thirsty Planet/ Thirsty goat Amber Ale/ ABV6.8% / 32oz

$19.00

28- Brewtorium / Astro Lounge / IPA / ABV 6.5% / 32oz

$18.00

29- Karbach/ Love Street/ ABV 4.9% / 32oz

$16.00

30- Blue Owl / Tigers Blood / Sour / ABV 5.6% / 32oz

$21.00

31- Burlington / Good Company / ABV 5.5% / 32oz

$16.00

32- Hi Sign / Violet the Blueberry Blonde/ Fruit Beer / ABV 5.1% / 32oz

$17.00

33- Meridian Hive / Bluebery Lemonade / Mead / ABV 5% / 32oz

$17.00

34- Real Ale / Vamonos Lets Gose / Gose / ABV 4.0% / 32oz

$16.00

35- New Belgium / Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA/ ABV 7.5% / 32oz

$15.00

36- Blue Owl / Bobs Cold One / Lager / ABV 3.8% / 32oz

$14.00

37- Saloon Door / Persnickety / Citrus Wheat / ABV 6.5% / 32oz

$18.00

38 - Southern Star / Buried Hatchet / Stout / ABV 8.3% / 32oz

$17.00

39- Equal Parts / Three Sea Shells / ABV 6.3% / 32oz

$17.00

64oz TEXAS CRAFT BEERS

1 - Lexington / Pumpkin Barrel Ale / Bourbon Barrel Ale / ABV 10% / 64oz growler

$40.00

2 - Spoetzl / Tex Hex Bruja / IPA / ABV 7% / 64oz

$30.00

3 - City Orchard / Silver Tip / Cider / ABV 6.9% / 64oz

$34.00

4- Brewtorium / Flarhgunnstow / Kolsch / ABV 5.2% / 64oz growler

$30.00

5 - Brewtorium / Electric Lederhosen / Vienna Lager / ABV 5% / 64oz growler

$30.00

6- Real Ale/ Firemans #4/ Blond Ale/ ABV 5.1% / 64oz growler

$30.00

7 - Belching Beaver / Hazers Gonna Haze / Hazy IPA / 6.6% / 64oz

$32.00

8 - Brewtorium / Beach Party Boombox / Sour / ABV 5.1% / 64oz

$38.00

9- Brewtorium / Das Daydrinker / Munich Helles / ABV 4.5% / 64oz growler

$30.00

10- Spoetzl / Shiner Bock / ABV 4.4% / 64oz growler

$28.00

11- Lone Pint / Yellow Rose / IPA / ABV 6.8% / 64oz

$36.00

12 - Equal Parts / Loggerbier / German Pilsner/ 4.9% / 64oz

$34.00

13 - Austin Eastciders / Blood Orange / ABV 5.0% / 64oz

$34.00

14 - Indepedence / Native Texan / Pilsner / ABV 5.2% / 64oz growler

$30.00

15 - Brewtorium / Flamingo Bomb / IPA / 7.3% / 64oz growler

$34.00

16 - Pinthouse / Burros Breakfast / Mexican Lager / ABV 5.8% / 64oz growler

$30.00

17. Brewtorium / Losin' My Rind / Watermelon Wheat / ABV 5.6% / 64oz

$34.00

18 - Frinds And Allies / Sportsball / Pilsner / ABV 5% / 64oz Growler

$32.00

19 - Live Oak / Hefeweizen / ABV 5.1% / 64oz growler

$32.00

20 - Independence / Convict Hill / Stout / ABV 8.0% / 64oz growler

$32.00

21 - - Brewtorium / Brewtoberfest / Marzen Lager / ABV 6.0% / 64oz

$30.00

22 - Tucher / Dunkles / Hefe / 5.2% / 64oz

$36.00

23- Karbach / Tasty Waves / Wheat / 4.9% / growler

$32.00

24- 512 / Pecan Porter / ABV 6.2% / 64oz growler

$32.00

25- Twisted Tea Co. / Twisted Tea / ABV 5.0% / 64oz

$32.00

26- Bear King / Empty Promises / Raspberr Ale / 6.6% / 64oz

$34.00

27- Thirsty Planet/ Thirsty goat Amber Ale/ ABV 6.8% / 64oz growler

$38.00

28- Brewtorium / Astro Lounge / IPA / ABV 6.5% / 64oz

$36.00

29- Karbach/ Love Street/ ABV 4.9% / 64oz growler

$32.00

30- Blue Owl / Tigers Blood / Sour / ABV 5.6% / 64oz growler

$42.00

31- Burlington / Good Company / ABV 5.5% / 64oz growler

$32.00

32- Hi Sign / Violet the Blueberry Blonde/ Fruit Beer / ABV 5.1% / 64oz

$34.00

33- Meridian Hive / Bluebery Lemonade / Mead / ABV 5% / 64oz growler

$34.00

34- Real Ale / Vamonos Lets Gose / Gose / ABV 4.0% / 64oz growler

$32.00

35- New Belgium / Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA/ ABV 7.5% + 64oz growler

$30.00

36- Blue Owl / Bobs Cold One / Lager / ABV 3.8% / 64oz

$28.00

37- Saloon Door / Persnickety / Citrus Wheat / ABV 6.5% / 64oz growler

$36.00

38 - Southern Star / Buried Hatchet / Stout / ABV 8.3% / 64oz growler

$34.00

39- Equal Parts / Three Sea Shells / ABV 6.3% / 64oz growler

$34.00

WINE

Aviator Red House Blend - Bottle

$30.00

Aviator 2021 Texas High Plains Red Wine. In keeping with what we are all about, we are delighted to offer this exquisite blend of 100% Texas-grown grapes. Cheers! 750ml / ABV 14.6%

MERCHANDISE

Aviator T-shirt

$25.00
Aviator Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Aviator Keychain

$15.00
Aviator Pint Glass

$6.00
Aviator Belgium Glass

$6.00
64 oz Aviator Growler

$8.00

32 oz Aviator Growler

$8.00