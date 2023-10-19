Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse South Congress
FOOD
APPETIZERS
SALADS
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, fresh portobella mushrooms, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Try adding ham, house pepperoni and bacon. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
SIDE SALAD
GRINDERS
Salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing.
Turkey breast, pit smoked ham, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and mayonnaise.
Turkey breast, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Black olives, mozzarella, red onions, fresh baby spinach, Roma tomato on a pesto base.
Pit smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing.
Grilled chicken, bacon, homestyle ranch dressing, and mozzarella.
Fresh grilled portobella mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.
CALZONES
Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Red sauce base, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh baby spinach, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, goat cheese, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Red sauce base, cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
Red sauce base, prosciutto, goat cheese, wild arugula tossed in our home made honey balsamic wine vinaigrette.
Red sauce base, fresh portobella mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, and green peppers.
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese (try adding roasted garlic).
Pesto base, kalamata olives, portobella mushrooms, artichoke, feta and fresh basil (try adding grilled chicken).
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Homestyle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle.
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
Homestyle ranch base, grilled chicken and bacon.
Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, honey sriracha brussels sprouts, and goat cheese.
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, Genoa salami, goat cheese, and artichokes.
Garlic sauce base, vegan mozzarella, artichoke, Roma tomato, black olives, and oregano.
DESSERTS
SIDE SAUCE & DRESSINGS
SIDE TOPPINGS (All Sides are served chilled)
DRINKS
DRINKS
64oz TEXAS CRAFT BEERS
WINE
Aviator 2021 Texas High Plains Red Wine. In keeping with what we are all about, we are delighted to offer this exquisite blend of 100% Texas-grown grapes. Cheers! 750ml / ABV 14.6%