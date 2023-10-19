Popular Items

12" CHEESE PIZZA
$10.95
9" CHEESE PIZZA
$7.95
Classic Pepperoni
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks
$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks
$10.35
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks
$11.35
Caprese
$10.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil with our homemade balsamic wine glaze.

SALADS

House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

Caesar Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

Fiesta Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

Greenbelt
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, fresh portobella mushrooms, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

El Ranchero
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Try adding ham, house pepperoni and bacon. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE House Salad w/ Ranch dressing
$6.00
SIDE Caesar Salad w/ Caesar dressing
$6.00

Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken.

GRINDERS

Italian Grinder
$12.00

Salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing.

Club Grinder
$12.00

Turkey breast, pit smoked ham, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.

BLT w/ Mozzarella Grinder
$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and mayonnaise.

Turkey Grinder
$12.00

Turkey breast, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Black Olives & Pesto Grinder
$12.00

Black olives, mozzarella, red onions, fresh baby spinach, Roma tomato on a pesto base.

Ham & Cheese Grinder
$12.00

Pit smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, homestyle ranch dressing, and mozzarella.

Portabella Mushroom Grinder
$12.00

Fresh grilled portobella mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.

CALZONES

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
$13.75

Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta Calzone
$13.75

Red sauce base, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh baby spinach, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Basil & Goat Cheese Calzone
$13.75

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, goat cheese, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Cheese Calzone
$11.00

Red sauce base, cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

9" CHEESE PIZZA
$7.95
12" CHEESE PIZZA
$10.95
14" CHEESE PIZZA
$13.95
18" CHEESE PIZZA
$16.95
GLUTEN FREE 12"
$13.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Classic Pepperoni
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.

South Austin
Red sauce base, prosciutto, goat cheese, wild arugula tossed in our home made honey balsamic wine vinaigrette.

Vegetarian
Red sauce base, fresh portobella mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, and green peppers.

Margherita
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.

Four Cheese
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).

Spinach & Artichoke
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese (try adding roasted garlic).

The Greek
Pesto base, kalamata olives, portobella mushrooms, artichoke, feta and fresh basil (try adding grilled chicken).

Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.

Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.

Ground Control
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.

Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).

Buffalo Chicken
Homestyle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle.

BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.

Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.

Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homestyle ranch base, grilled chicken and bacon.

El Nacho
Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.

Sriracha Brussel Sprouts & Goat Cheese
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, honey sriracha brussels sprouts, and goat cheese.

The Lazy Goat
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, Genoa salami, goat cheese, and artichokes.

Veganlicious
Garlic sauce base, vegan mozzarella, artichoke, Roma tomato, black olives, and oregano.

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Dessert (Sticks)
$9.00
Cinnamon Pecan Dessert (Sticks)
$12.00
Cinnamon Blueberry Dessert (Sticks)
$12.00

SIDE SAUCE & DRESSINGS

Side of Ranch Dressing
$1.25
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
$1.25
Side of Cabernet Sauvignon Vinaigrette - GF
$1.25
Side of Caesar Dressing
$1.25
Side of Italian Dressing
$1.25
Side of Lemon Vinaigrette- GF/ Low Cal
$1.25
Side Greek Feta and Black Olives Vinaigrette
$1.25
Side of Pesto Sauce
$1.75
Side of Marinara Sauce
$1.25
Side of Garlic Butter Sauce
$1.25
Side of BBQ Sauce
$1.25
Side of Buffalo Sauce
$1.25
Side of Icing
$1.25
Side Of Honey
$1.00
Side Balsamic Dressing
$0.50

SIDE TOPPINGS (All Sides are served chilled)

Side of Potato Salad
$2.25
Side of Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts
$2.75
Bag of Chips
$1.75
Side of Vegan Cheese
$2.75
Side of Anchovies
$2.25
Side of Artichoke
$1.75
Side of Bacon
$2.25
Side of Fresh Basil
$1.75
Side of Banana Peppers
$1.75
Side of BBQ Chicken
$2.25
Side of Beef
$2.25
Side of Black Olives
$1.75
Side of Buffalo Chicken
$2.25
Side of Cheddar Cheese
$2.25
Side of Crushed Pinapples
$1.75
Side of Cranberries
$1.75
Side of Fresh Cilantro
$1.75
Side of Feta
$2.25
Side of Fresh Parmesan
$2.25
Side of Goat Cheese
$2.25
Side of Grilled Chicken
$2.25
Side of Green Peppers
$1.75
Side of Chopped Ham
$2.25
Side of Jalapenos
$1.75
Side of Pepperoni
$2.25
Side of Portobella Mushrooms
$1.75
Side of Red Onions
$1.75
Side of Roasted Garlic
$2.25
Side of Prosciutto
$2.25
Side of Kalamata Olives
$1.75
Side of Cranberries
$1.75
Side Of Tomato
$1.75
Side Sage Sausage
$2.25
Side Pecans
$0.75

DRINKS

Juice Box
$1.50
Tropicana Apple Juice
$3.00
Topochico
$3.25
Topochico Twist of Lime
$3.25
Red Bull- Original
$3.99
Red Bull- Yellow
$3.99
Red Bull- Zero Sugar
$3.99

64oz TEXAS CRAFT BEERS

1 - Bishop / Pineapple Paradise / Cider / 5% / 64oz Growler
$30.00
2 - Zilker / Icy Boys / Rice Lager 4.6% ABV / 64oz
$26.00
3 - Hi-Sign / Oktoberfest / Marzen / ABV 5.4%/ 64oz
$28.00
4 - Save The World/ Festbier/ ABV 5.8% / 64oz
$32.00
5 - Tucher/ Dunkels/ Hefeweizen/ ABV 7%/ 64oz
$36.00
6 - Bell's / Two Hearted IPA / ABV 7% / 64oz
$32.00
7 - Ace/ Perry Pear / Abv 5%/ 64oz
$30.00
8 - City Orchard / Hazy Gold / Cider / 8% /64oz
$34.00
9 - Independence / PSL Forever / Pumpkin Spice Lager/ 5% / 64oz
$30.00
10 - Eight / Eight Elite / Light Lager / 4% ABV / 64oz
$24.00
11 - Save The World/ Lake Time/ Amber/ 5.4% /64oz
$32.00
12 - Shiner / Prickly Pear / Fruit Beer/ 4.9% /64oz
$26.00
13 - Meanwhile/ Blue Corn / Lager /ABV 4.8 % / 64oz
$40.00
14 - Blue Owl / Strawberry RhuBob / Milkshake Sour Ale /5.7% / 64oz
$46.00
15 Aldstadt/ Kolsch/ABV 4.8% / 64oz
$26.00
16 - Shiner / Orale! / Mexican Lager 4.5% /64oz
$26.00
17 - Frontyard/ Belgian/ Blonde Ale/ 6% / 64oz
$34.00
18 - Family Business / Cosmic Cowboy / Ipa / ABV 7% / 64oz
$28.00
19 -Brewtorium/ Scharzengiggles/ Black Lager / ABV 7% / 64oz
$30.00
20 - Wild Acre/ Texas Blonde/ ABV 5.6% / 64oz
$32.00
21 - Karbach/ Crawford/ Bock/ ABV 4.5%/ 64oz
$32.00
22 - Lone Pint/ Yellow Rose/ Smash IPA / 6.8% / 64oz
$36.00
23 - 512 / IPA / ABV 7.2% / 64oz
$26.00
24 - 512/Pecan Porter/ ABV 6.2% /64oz
$26.00
25 - Left Hand / Milk Stout / Nitro/ ABV 6% /64oz
$36.00

WINE

Aviator Red House Blend - Bottle
$30.00

Aviator 2021 Texas High Plains Red Wine. In keeping with what we are all about, we are delighted to offer this exquisite blend of 100% Texas-grown grapes. Cheers! 750ml / ABV 14.6%

Joliesse Chardonnay/ Bottle
$40.00
Tiamo Prosecco - Small bottle
$15.00
Pedernales Temperanillo - Bottle
$40.00
Joliesse Pinot Noir - Bottle
$40.00
Pedernales Viogner - Bottle
$40.00
Pedernales Dry Rose - Bottle
$40.00
Joliesse Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
$40.00
Austin Winery / Picpoul / Chardonnay - Bottle
$40.00
Campuget Rose - Bottle
$40.00
Michel Armand Rose Danjou - Bottle
$40.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

Aviator T-shirt
$25.00
Aviator Hat
$25.00Out of stock
Aviator Keychain
$15.00Out of stock
Aviator Pint Glass
$6.00
Aviator Belgium Glass
$6.00
64 oz Aviator Growler
$8.00
32 oz Aviator Growler
$8.00