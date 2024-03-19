Avicolli's Pizzeria and Restaurant
Avicollis Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Hot Seafood Antipasto$24.99
Clams, scallops, mussels & shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine & marinara
- 6 Buffalo Chicken Wings$8.49
served with bleu cheese
- 12 Buffalo Chicken Wings$15.49
served with bleu cheese
- 24 Buffalo Chicken Wings$28.99
served with bleu cheese
- Boneless Wings$10.99
Over 1/2 pound of lightly breaded boneless wings
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.49
- Garlic Bread$6.99
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$7.99
- Fried Ravioli$9.99
Breaded filled with Ricotta served with Pasta Sauce
- Polpette$9.99
Fried meatballs served over pasta sauce
- Brushetta$9.99
Grilled ciabatta with diced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil
- Long Hot Parmigiana$12.99
Sauteed long hot peppers topped with plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
- Arancine$11.99
Creamy risotto wit Italian meats and cheeses, formed into a ball, coated with Italian bread crumbs, fried & served over pasta sauce
- Calamari$14.99
- Utica Greens$11.99
- Fries App$5.99
Salads & Soups
- Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive & cucumbers
- Tossed Salad Large$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive & cucumbers
- Chef Salad$12.99
- Antipasto$13.99
- Steak Salad$15.99
sliced sirloin, roasted reds, kalamata olives & red onions over romaine
- Caprese Salad$11.99
- Caesar Salad$10.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, romano, tomato, kalamata olive and red onion
- Salmon Caesar Salad$17.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, romano, tomato, kalamata olive and red onion with grilled chicken
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$13.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, romano, tomato, kalamata olive and red onion with shrimp
- Italian Wedding Soup$3.99
- Pasta Fagiole$3.99
- Tuscan Onion$5.99
- Chicken Caprese Salad$13.99
- Small Caesar Salad$5.49
- Small Antipasto$6.99
- Small Chef Salad$6.75
All Pasta
- Pasta Dinner$13.99
Choice of pasta & sauce
- Baked Combo Italiano$18.99
One manicotti, two stuffed shells, three cheese ravioli baked with tomato sauce, romano cheese and mozzarella
- Baked Meat Lasagna$19.99
Made with ground beef, tomato sauce, romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ravioli$16.99
Ravioli in tomato baked with romano and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells$16.99
Stuffed shells in tomato sauce baked with romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Manicotti$16.99
Manicotti in tomato sauce baked with romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Penne$15.99
Penne in tomato sauce baketd with tomato sauce romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Penne alla Siciliano$16.99
Penne and ricotta in tomato sauce baketd with tomato sauce romano and mozzarella cheese
- Shrimp Scampi$23.99
jumbo shrimp with fresh garlic, lemon and wine, tossed with linguine
- Shrimp & asparagus$23.99
Jumbo shrimp and asparagus simmered in a garlic white wine sauce, finished herbs and tossed with farfalle pasta
- Linguine with clams$23.99
Little clams sauteed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Frutta di Mare$29.99
Clams, scallops, shrimp, mussels & calamari simmered with garlic & herbs served with linguine
- Lobster Ravioli$25.99
Claw & knuckle stuffed lobster ravioli simmered in a garlic cream sauce with spinach
- Shrimp Riggies Ala Vodka$25.99
- Shrimp Marinara$23.99
Italian Specialties
- Cheese Ravioli$14.99
Cheese ravioli with tomato sauce
- Cavatelli with Broccoli & Mushroom$19.99
Fresh broccoli sauteed with sliced mushroom in extra vigin olive oil finished with fresh garlic white wine and romano cheese
- Tortellini ala Vodka$19.99
Cheese tortellini simered in vodka sauce
- Bolognese$19.99
Beef & pork simmered in a creamy housemade red sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$18.99
Layers of battered and fried eggplat with tomato sauce topped then baked with romano and mozzarella
- Eggplant Rolatini$19.99
Battered and fried eggplant stuffed with a ricotta & cream cheese seasoned mix with tomato sauce topped with Romano and mozzarella then baked
- Amatriciana$19.99
Pancetta and red onion sauteed with garlic and plum tomatoes over your choice of pasta
- Carbonara$19.99
Pancetta, peas and romano finished with cream and your choice of pasta
Pork & Beef
Pesce
Chicken/Veal
- Marsala$23.99
Tender boneless chicken breast sauteed in Marsala sauce & mushrooms
- Picatta$23.99
Tender chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms & capers, finished in a dijon white wine sauce
- Parmesan$23.99
Freshly breaded boneless chicken breasts fried & smothered with tomato sauce & topped wit mozzarella
- Francese$23.99
Egg battered boneless chicken breasts in lemon, butter & wine sauce
- Cacciatore$22.99
Tender chicken simmered with red onion, peppers & mushrooms in a plum tomato & wine sauce
- Chicken Riggies ala Vodka$23.99
Tender chicken sauteed with red onion and cherry peppers in our house made vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni
- Chicken Riggies Plum Tomato$22.99
Tender chicken sauteed with red onion and cherry peppers in a vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni
- Chicken Avicolli$23.99
Breaded Fried Chicken in our bourbon demi sauce
Pizza Kitchen
- Custom 12"$9.99
- Custom 14'$13.99
- Custom 16'$15.99
- Sicilian Thick Crust$22.99
- Grandma's Sicilian$25.99
Fresh mozzarella with a blend of tomato sauce
- Tomato Pie Specialty$17.29
Base of mozzarella with sauce herbs and EVO
- Specialty 12' Pizza$11.99
- Specialty 14' Pizza$17.99
- Specialty 16' Pizza$21.99
- 10" Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free)$10.00
Ten inch cauliflower crust pizza with your choice of toppings!
- Cheese Calzone$9.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
- Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni, ham, peppers & mozzarella
- Chicken Wing Calzone$11.99
Diced chicken, mozzarella, wing sauce and a side of blue cheese
- 16" Dough Ball$3.00
- 14” Dough Ball$2.00
- 12” Dough Ball$1.50
Specialty Subs
- Steak & Cheese$11.99
- Eggpalnt Parmesan Sub$10.99
- Sausage Parmesan sub$11.99
- Sausage Peppers & Onions sub$11.99
- Hot Ham & Cheese$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.99
Lettuce Toamato and Blue Cheese
- Meatball Sub$10.99
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$11.99
- Chicken Parmesan sub$11.99
- Veal Parmesan Sub$13.99
- Fried Haddock Sub$11.99
- Pepper & Egg Sub$11.99
Desserts
Avicollis Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Chicken/Pollo
- Chicken Riggies ala Vodka Lunch$17.99
Tender chicken sauteed with red onion and cherry peppers in a plum tomato sauce tossed with rigatoni
- Chicken Riggies Plum Lunch$16.99
Tender chicken sauteed with red onion and cherry peppers in a plum tomato sauce tossed with rigatoni
- Chicken Parmigiana lunch$12.99
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast with tomato sauce, romano, mozzarella with pasta side
Desserts
Pasta Al Forno
- Baked Combo Italiano Lunch$14.99
One manicotti, two stuffed shells, three cheese ravioli baked with tomato sauce, romano cheese and mozzarella
- Baked Meat Lasagna Lunch$14.99
Made with ground beef, tomato sauce, romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ravioli Lunch$13.99
Ravioli in tomato baked with romano and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells Lunch$13.99
Stuffed shells in tomato sauce baked with romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Manicotti Lunch$13.99
Manicotti in tomato sauce baked with romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Penne Lunch$12.99
Penne in tomato sauce baketd with tomato sauce romano and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Penne alla Siciliano Lunch$13.99
Penne and ricotta in tomato sauce baketd with tomato sauce romano and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana lunch$12.99
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast with tomato sauce, romano, mozzarella with pasta side
- Eggplant Parm Lunch$12.99
Layers of battered and fried eggplat with tomato sauce topped then baked with romano and mozzarella
- Ravioli Lunch$11.99
Pizza Kitchen
- Custom 12"$9.99
- Custom 14'$13.99
- Custom 16'$15.99
- Sicilian Thick Crust$22.99
- Grandma's Sicilian$25.99
Fresh mozzarella with a blend of tomato sauce
- Tomato Pie Specialty$17.29
Base of mozzarella with sauce herbs and EVO
- Specialty 12' Pizza$11.99
- Specialty 14' Pizza$17.99
- Specialty 16' Pizza$21.99
- Cheese Calzone$9.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
- Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni, ham, peppers & mozzarella
- Chicken Wing Calzone$11.99
Diced chicken, mozzarella, wing sauce and a side of blue cheese
Salads & Soups
- Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive & cucumbers
- Chicken Capreses Salad$13.99
Fresh romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and finished with balsamic Glaze
- Tossed Salad Large$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive & cucumbers
- Chef Salad$12.99
- Antipasto$13.99
- Steak Salad$15.99
sliced sirloin, roasted reds, kalamata olives & red onions over romaine
- Caprese Salad$11.99
- Caesar Salad$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
fried Chicken Strips tossed in your choice of wing sauce , romaine, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles
- Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch$11.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, romano, tomato, kalamata olive and red onion
- Salmon Caesar Salad Lunch$15.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, romano, tomato, kalamata olive and red onion with grilled chicken
- Shrimp Caesar Salad Lunch$13.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, romano, tomato, kalamata olive and red onion with shrimp
- Italian Wedding Soup$3.99
- Pasta Fagiole$3.99
- Tuscan Onion$5.99
- Small Caesar$3.99
- Lunch Tossed Salad$2.99
Specialty Brick Oven
Specialty Subs
- Steak & Cheese$11.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$10.99
- Sausage Parmesan Sub$11.99
- Sausage Peppers & Onions Sub$11.99
- Hot Ham & Cheese Sub$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.99
Lettuce Toamato and Blue Cheese
- Meatball Sub$10.99
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$11.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.99
- Veal Parmesan Sub$13.99
- Pepper & Egg Sub$11.99
- Cheeseburger$15.99
8 oz CAB burger has american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with french fries served on a ciabatta roll
- Fried Haddock Sub$11.99
Sides
Lunch or Dinner Sides
- 2 Garlic knots$1.75
- 6 Garlic Knots$4.50
- Loaf Italian$4.00
- MB 1$2.50
- MB 2$4.99
- Sausage 1$2.50
- Sausage 2$4.99
- 1ea MB Sausage$4.99
- Side Pasta$3.95
- Side Fries$2.75
- Rice$2.99
- Broccoli$2.99
- Roasted Potato$2.99
- Dressing 4oz$1.75
- Wing Sauce 4oz$1.75
- Pasta Sauce 4oz$1.00
- Pizza Sauce 4oz$1.00
- A1 4oz$1.25
- Side B\C$1.25
- Side Ranch$1.25
- 8oz Sauce$1.95
- 12oz Sauce$2.95
- Pub Chips$2.75
Catering
Primi/Appetizers
Contorni/Sides
- Half Pan Italian Roasted Potatoes$30.00
- Full Pan Italian Roasted Potatoes$50.00
- Half Pan Mixed Veggies$30.00
- Full Pan Mixed Veggies$50.00
- Half Pan Broccoli$30.00
- Full Pan Broccoli$50.00
- Half Pan Tortellini Salad$35.00
- Full Pan Tortellini Salad$55.00
- Half Pan Meatballs$45.00
- Full Pan Meatballs$80.00
- Half Pan Italian Sausage$45.00
- Full Pan Italian Sausage$80.00
- Half Pan Sausage Peppers & Onions$50.00
- Full Pan Sausage Peppers & Onions$85.00
Insalada/Salads
- Half Pan Tossed Salad$30.00
- Full Pan Tossed Salad$45.00
- Half Pan Chef Salad$40.00
- Full Pan Chef Salad$55.00
- Half Pan Antipasto$50.00
- Full Pan Antipasto$75.00
- Half Pan Caesar Salad$35.00
- Full Pan Caesar Salad$50.00
- Half Pan Caprese Salad$50.00
- Full Pan Caprese Salad$75.00
- Half Pan Chicken Caesar Salad$45.00
- Full Pan Chicken Caesar Salad$65.00
Melanzane/Eggplant
Pasta
- Half Pan Pasta with your choice of Sauce
- Full Pan Pasta with your choice of Sauce
- Half Pan Chicken Riggies ala Vodka$75.00
- Full Pan Chicken Riggies ala Vodka$120.00
- Half Pan Tortellini Alfredo$50.00
- Half Pan Tortellini Alfredo with Chicken$60.00
- Full Pan Tortellini Alfredo with Chicken$110.00
- Half Pan Tortellini Alfredo with Broccoli$55.00
- Full Pan Tortellini Alfredo with Broccoli$105.00
- Half Pan Tortellini Alfredo with Shrimp$80.00
- Full Pan Tortellini Alfredo with Shrimp$140.00
- Half Pan Ravioli with Tomato Sauce$50.00
- Full Pan Ravioli with Tomato Sauce$85.00
Pasta Al Forno/Baked Pasta
- Half Pan Baked Meat Lasagna$60.00
- Full Pan Baked Meat Lasagna$100.00
- Half Pan Stuffed Shells$50.00
- Full Pan Stuffed Shells$85.00
- Half Pan Baked Manicotti$50.00
- Full Pan Baked Manicotti$85.00
- Half Pan Baked Ziti$45.00
- Full Pan Baked Ziti$85.00
- Half Pan Baked Ziti Sicilian$50.00
- Full Pan Baked Ziti Sicilian$90.00