Avila's El Ranchito Newport 2800 Newport Boulevard
All Day Menu
A La Carte
- A LA Crispy Taco$6.00
Traditional taco filled with shredded chicken or beef, lettuce, pico and shredded cheese.
- A LA Enchilada$8.00
- A LA Flautas$8.00
- A LA Soft Taco$6.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, steak, white fish or carnitas on a corn tortilla with pico de gallo.
- A LA Taquitos$8.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken or beef, with guacamole & sour cream.
- A LA Chile Relleno$8.00
- A LA Tamale$8.00
Shredded chicken wrapped in a cornhusk and topped w/tomatillo salsa, cheese and sour cream.
- ALA Chingolinga$12.00
- Sliced Avocado$3.50
- Extra Cheese$1.50
- Tortillas on the Side$1.00
- Guacamole$2.50
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Chiles Toreados$2.00
Appetizers
- Guacamole Fresco$14.00
A blend of ripe avocado, tomato and onions with a touch of cilantro and fresh lime.
- Mahi Ceviche$20.00
White fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with fresh tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Topped with avocado slices, served w/ tostada shells.
- Nachos Especial$14.00
Fresh chips covered with Salsa Ranchera, beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. Regular Beef or Chicken. 13
- Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
- Coctel de Camarones$20.00
- Avila's Appetizer$24.00
- Chingolinga App$12.00
- Nachos$14.00
Botana Platters
Brunch
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two eggs over easy covered in Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese served with rice and beans
- Machaca con Huevos$14.00
Eggs scrambled with shredded chicken or beef, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans. Warm tortillas on request.
- Huevos con Chorizo$14.00
Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.
- Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Chicken or chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, eggs, and rice, topped with guacamole and sour cream.
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
Grilled carne asada with two eggs cooked any style, served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.
- Quesadilla Egg-celente$13.00
Scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, Ortega chiles and tomatoes. Topped w/guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Nortenas$17.00
- Buenos Dias Tacos$14.00
- Chilaquiles$14.00
- Menudo Bowl$10.00
- Menudo Cup$5.00
- Bacon Side (2)$4.00
- Egg (1)$2.00
- Potato Side$4.00
- KIDS Brunch Burrito$10.00
- KIDS Brunch Quesa$10.00
- Sunrise Bowl$14.00
- El Jefe Bloody Mary$18.00
- Eggs (2)$4.00
Burritos
- Traditional Burrito$18.00
Avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, black beans, chipotle aioli. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese
- Azteca Burrito$18.00
Filled with shredded chicken or beef and beans. Covered with Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
- Mayan Burrito$18.00
Filled with shredded chicken, black beans and rice. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream
- Fiesta Burrito$16.00
- Fresco Burrito$18.00
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$11.00
- Chicken and Rice Burrito$13.00
- Ench Style$4.00
- Wet$4.00
- Chimi Style$4.00
Combinations
Especiales Del Mar
Sides and Extras
- Al Mojo Salsa$2.00
- Avocado Salsa$2.00
- Avocado Slices$3.00
- Bacon Side (2)$4.00
- Beans Fresco Side$5.00
- Beans Reg Side$5.00
- Beef Shred Side$4.00
- Black Beans Side$5.00
- Carnitas Side$8.00
- Cheese Side$2.00
- Chicken Breast$7.00
- chiles toreado$3.00
- Chipotle Salsa$1.00
- Chips and Salsa $1.00$1.00
- Cilantro Lime Dressing
- Cucumber Slices$2.00
- Diabla Salsa$2.00
- Egg (1)$2.00
- Eggs (2)$4.00
- Enchilada Salsa Side$1.00
- Fish Side$8.00
- Flour Chips$3.00
- French Fries Side$5.00
- Fruit Side$2.75
- Grilled Veggies Side$6.00
- Guacamole Side$4.00
- Handmade Tortillas$2.50
- Jalapeno Vinagre$1.00
- Lettuce Side$1.00
- Onion Side$1.00
- Pico Side$1.00
- Ranch Side
- Rice and Beans Side$7.00
- Rice Side$5.00
- Salsa (2oz)$0.50
- Salsa Negra Side$1.00
- SD Shrimp (5)$20.00
- Serranos Chopped$1.00
- Shimp (1)$4.00
- Side Chorizo$5.00
- Sour Cream Side$2.00
- Split Plate$2.00
- Steak Side$8.00
- Tomatillo Sauce$1.00
- tortilla corn$2.25
- Tortillas flour$2.25
- Add On Rice$3.00
- Add On Beans$3.00
- Add On Veggies$3.00
Favoritos
- Mahi Veggie Bowl$18.00
Carne asada or grilled chicken, Mexican rice, pinto beans, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado topped with a tangy avocado sauce.
- Chingolingas$18.00
A flaky pastry filled with chicken. Served with rice and beans and garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
- Grilled Fiesta Platter$19.00
Grilled red peppers, red onions, zucchini, and mushrooms with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with avocado and pico de gallo
- Baja Bowl$18.00
Your choice of grilled chicken breast, steak or white fish over a layer of rice and black beans. Topped with salsa fresca, avocado, cilantro and tomatillo salsa. Warm tortillas on request.
- Surf and Turf Tacos$22.00
- Fresco Chile Relleno$20.00
- Quesadilla Avila$18.00
- Street Tacos$18.00
Soups & Salads
- Azteca Chicken Salad$17.50
Grilled chicken marinated in a cilantro-lime dressing served over a bed of fresh lettuce.Garnished with succulent tomato, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro and tortilla strips.
- Condiment Plate$5.00
- Cup of Soup$7.00
- Dinner Salad$7.00
- Fajita Salad$19.00
- Grande Taco Salad$17.50
A flaky flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans and your choice of shredded chicken or beef, or grilled chicken. Topped with pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Grilled Chicken Salad$17.50
- Mamá Avila's Soup$15.00
A large bowl of chicken breast and rice soup, garnished with fresh avocado, cilantro, onions and tomatoes. Warm tortillas served upon request. A meal in itself!
- soup entree$4.00
- split$2.00
- Tacos and Caldo$19.00
A medium bowl of our Avila’s soup served with two crispy tacos.Choice of chicken or beef.
- Tostada$14.00
Shredded fresh lettuce on a crispy corn tortilla covered with beans. Garnished with cheese, pico de gallo,
Tradicionales
- Asada and Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo$25.00
- California Chicken$22.00
- Camarones a la Diabla$24.00
Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in a spicy toasted red chile and garlic sauce.
- Carne Asada$23.00
Marinated and grilled carne asada.
- Carnitas$22.00
Pork marinated in lemon and garlic, tender and juicy inside, crispy outside.
- Fajitas Chicken$24.00
- Fajitas Chicken Shimp$27.00
- Fajitas Chx & Steak$25.00
- Fajitas Shrimp$25.00
- Fajitas Steak$24.00
- Fajitas Steak & Shrimp$27.00
- Fajitas Trio$30.00
- Fajitas Veggie$19.00
A medley of grilled fresh vegetables served on a sizzling iron skillet. Our favorite!
- Pepe's Steak$23.00
- Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo$25.00
Large Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce.
- Tampiquena$23.00
Drinks
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Gingerale$2.99
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea- Brewed$4.25
- Iced Tea- Raz$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Milk$5.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.75
- OJ$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Rootbeer$3.75
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Soda Water$2.00
- Sprite$3.75
- Tonic Water$2.99
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Red Bull$6.00
Cocktails
- Appletini$16.00
- Bloody Maria$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Daiquiri$16.00
- Double Call$9.00
- Double Premium$16.00
- Double Well$7.00
- Gimlet
- Greyhound$14.00
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- Hurricane
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- Lemon Drop$16.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Martini$16.00
- Mexican Coffee$14.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Pina Colada$14.00
- Ranch Water$16.00
- Sangria (Red)$15.00
- Sangria (White)$15.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sea Breeze$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- White Russian$15.00
Margaritas
- El Gran Jefe$19.00
- "El Jefe" Fresca Cadillac$17.00
- Fresca "skinny" Margarita$13.00
- Mexican Mai Tai$15.00
- Black Margarita$17.00
- Blackberry Margarita$15.00
- Blood Orange Mezcal Margarita$13.00
- Cucumber Margarita$15.00
- El Patron Cadillac$19.00
- Hibiscus Margarita$15.00
- Paloma$16.00
- Pineapple Margarita$16.00
- Pomegranate Margarita$16.00
- Spicy Cucumber Margarita$17.00
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
- Spicy Watermelon Margarita$17.00
- Smokey Mango Margarita$16.00
- Strawberry Margarita$15.00
- Mango Margarita$15.00
- Watermelon Margarita$15.00
- Blood Orange Margarita$16.00
- Passionfruit Margarita$16.00
- “Skinny” Cadillac$15.00
Avila's Libations
N/A Creations
Shooters
Liquor
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$11.00
- Ancho Reyes$13.00
- Baily's$12.00
- Chambord$14.00
- Cointreau$15.00
- Cointreau Float$6.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Gran Gala$8.00
- Gran Gala Float$3.00
- Grand Marnier$15.00
- Grand Marnier Float$6.00
- Grand Marnier Louie Alex Float$8.00
- Grand Marnier Louis Alexander$17.00
- Henessy$15.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Midori$11.00
- Triple sec$9.00
Whiskey
Tequila Blanco
- Casamigos Silver$16.00
- Cazadores Blanco$13.00
- Celaya Blanco$16.00
- Cincoro Blanco$25.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$32.00
- Codigo Blanco$19.00
- Comisario Blanco$16.00
- Corralejo Blanco$13.00
- D Leon$14.00
- Don Julio 70$22.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Espolon Blanco$13.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$20.00
- Herradura Silver$14.00
- Karma Blanco$15.00
- Lalo Blanco$16.00
- Laya Blanco$14.00
- Los Sundays Blanco$14.00
- Los Sundays Coconut$14.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Terramana Blanco$13.00
- Tres G Blanco$16.00
- Well Tequila Shot$11.00
Tequila Reposado
- Butter Fly Cannon$38.00
- Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- Cazadores Reposado$17.00
- Celaya Rep$18.00
- Cincoro rep$30.00
- Claze Azul Reposado$42.00
- Comisario Reposado$18.00
- Corralejo Reposado$16.00
- Don Fulano Rep$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio primavera$38.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Espolon Reposado$17.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$24.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$24.00
- Herradura Reposado$18.00
- Hornitos Black Barrel$18.00
- Hornitos Reposado$16.00
- Karma Reposado$18.00
- Laya Reposado$17.00
- Los Sundays Reposado$17.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$20.00
- Tres G Reposado$18.00
Tequila Añejo
- 1800 Anejo$13.00
- Casamigos Añejo$24.00
- Cazadores Añejo$19.00
- Celaya Anejo$21.00
- Cincoro Anejo$35.00
- Codigo Anejo$40.00
- Comisario Anejo$20.00
- Corralejo Añejo$19.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$22.00
- Don Julio Añejo$20.00
- Espolon Añejo$20.00
- Espolon Cristalino$20.00
- Fortaleza Añejo$38.00
- Herradura Anejo$20.00
- Herradura Ultra$80.00
- Karma Anejo$20.00
- Laya Black$20.00
- Patron Añejo$21.00
- Patron Sherry cask$25.00
- Siete Leguas Anejo$25.00
- Taremara Anejo$20.00
- Tres G Anejo$17.00
Tequila Extra añejo
Tequila Premium
- Casamigos Cristalino Repo$22.00
- Cazadores Cristalino$30.00
- Cincoro Reposado$30.00
- Clase Azul Gold$70.00
- Don Julio Primavera$38.00
- Don Julio Rosado$38.00
- Komos Añejo Reserva$38.00
- Komos Cristalino$38.00
- Patron El Alto$36.00
- Patron El Cielo$30.00
- Patron Palo Alto$38.00
- Arte Rosa Reposado$40.00
- Ambroso Resposado$38.00
- Don Julio Rosado$36.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Buckets
Wine
White
Bottles
Catering
Dozens & Trays
- Add on Carnitas$30.00
Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of salsa negra, pint of cilantro and onions.
- Add on Fajitas$30.00
Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of cheese, pint of pico de gallo
- Big Azteca Chicken Salad$50.00
- Carnitas Fajitas Tray$57.00
- Chicken Fajitas Tray$47.00
- Chingolinga Bites Tray$25.00
- Dozen Cheese Quesadillas$30.00
- Dozen Small Burritos$25.00
- Dozen Small Crispy Tacos$30.00
- Dozen Tamales$60.00
- Enchiladas Tray$45.00
- Flautas Tray$25.00
- Half Tray Beans$36.00
- Half Tray Rice$36.00
- Party Pack$100.00
- Steak Fajitas Tray$52.00
- Taquito Tray$25.00
- HT Veggie Fajitas$33.00
- Dz Corn Tortillas$5.00
- Dz Flour Tortillas$5.00
Per Person Combos
Quarts/32 Pint/16/8oz/chips
- Chips Large (2 bags)$15.00
- Chips Small (1 bag)$8.00
- Pint Beans$6.00
- Pint Enchilada sauce$9.00
- Pint Guacamole$15.00
- Pint Pico De Gallo$8.00
- Pint Ranchera sauce$9.00
- Pint Rice$6.00
- Pint Salsa$8.00
- Pint Sour Cream$6.00
- Pint Tomatillo sauce$9.00
- Quart Beans$12.00
- Quart Enchilada sauce$16.00
- Quart Guacamole$25.00
- Quart of Veggies$12.00
- Quart Pico de Gallo$12.00
- Quart Ranchera sauce$16.00
- Quart Rice$12.00
- Quart Salsa$12.00
- Quart sour cream$10.00
- Quart Tomatillo sauce$16.00
- Pint of Cheese$11.00
- Quart of Cheese$22.00