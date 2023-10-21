Apps

Calamari
$14.50

Fresh New England Calamari Served w/ Marinara and Horseradish Cream

Chips, Guac & Salsa
$12.00

House made Salsa Roja, Fried Tortilla Chips, Guacamole

Fried Pickles
$11.00

Fried Thin Pickles, Ranch, Special Sauce

Fries
$7.00

Malt Vinegar Aioli

Loaded Fries
$11.00

Ranch, Chopped Bacon, Chives

Mac & Cheese Squares
$14.50

House Made Fried Mac & Cheese Squares, Spicy Marinara, Ranch

Mozzarella Bricks
$13.00

Marinara Sauce and Creamy Ranch

Nachos
$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Chili or Slow Roasted Pork, Crispy Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Bean Pico de Gallo, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeños

Onion Rings
$12.00

Beer and Whisky Battered Hand Cut Onions, Ranch, Special Sauce

Shrimp Tacos
$16.00

Garlic Buttered Blackened Shrimp, Fresno Peppers, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Thai Chili Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip
$14.50

Cucumber, Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Sweet Potato Tots
$9.00

Creamy Ranch

Loaded Sweet Potato Tots
$13.00

Ranch, Chopped Bacon, Chives

Warm Pretzels
$11.00

Jalapeño Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard

Wings
$16.00

Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Caribbean Jerk, Citrus Chili, Smoked BBQ, Ghost Pepper Pineapple, or Plain

Burgers/Sandwiches

Flat Top Burger
$17.50

Two 4oz CAB Patties, Cheddar, White American, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Dusseldorf

Impossible Burger
$17.50

Two 4oz Grilled Patties, LTOP, Brioche Bun

Veggie Burger
$17.50

House Made, Black Bean, Corn, Brown Rice, Panko, Red Pepper, Onions, Cilantro, Brioche Bun

B.L.A.A.T
$17.50

Slab Bacon, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Avocado, House Aioli, Sourdough

Banh Mi Sandwich
$17.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Blackened Tofu or Garlic Butter Blackened Shrimp, Daikon and Pickled Carrots, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro, Cucumber Slices, Fresh Jalapeno on French Roll

Cheesesteak Grinder
$17.50

Sliced Beef, Peppers, Onions, A.1. Aioli, White American, Giardiniera, French Roll

Chicken Wrap
$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Mayo, Flour Tortilla

Cubano Grinder
$17.50

Carnitas, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Dijonnaise, Mojo, French Roll

Duck Grinder
$17.50

Pulled Duck, Chimichurri, Crispy Duck Skin, Garlic Aioli, French Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich
$17.50

Coleslaw and Pickles. Choice of Plain, Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Citrus Chili, or Caribbean Jerk. Brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$17.50

Chicken Breast, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$17.50

Coleslaw and Pickles

Truffle Grilled Cheese
$17.50

Wisconsin Cheddar, White American, Tomato Bisque Dip, Sourdough

Fish & Chips (Friday Only)
$17.50
Backyard Burger
$17.50

Grilled ½ lb CAB Patty, Romaine, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun

Shrimp Burger
$17.50

Kids/Dessert

Chicken Fingers & Fries
$12.00

Fries, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Ranch

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
$12.00

4oz Burger, White American, Fries, Brioche

Kids Grilled Cheese
$12.00

White American, Fries, Sourdough

Salads/Soups

Cobb Salad
$14.00

Avocado, Tomato, Chopped Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Chipotle Ranch

House Salad
$10.00

Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Lemon Dressing

Mediterranean Salad
$14.00

Mix Greens, Olives, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Side Mixed Green Salad
$5.00
Southwest Salad
$14.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Habañero Ranch

Spring Salad
$14.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese, Pears, Apricots, White Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Cup Black Bean Chorizo Chili
$6.00
Bowl Black Bean Chorizo Chili
$8.00
Cup Soup
$6.00
Bowl Soup
$8.00