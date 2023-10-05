Spend $100, save $10
TOAST

Naked Toasty

Naked Toasty

$9.95

Classic avotoast made with artisan sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, micro greens, olive oil, salt & pepper

Veggie Toasty

Veggie Toasty

$11.25

Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper

Salmon Toasty

Salmon Toasty

$15.50

BEST SELLER! Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, capers & a slice of lemon

Hummus Toasty

Hummus Toasty

$10.25

Artisan sourdough bread with hummus, topped with sliced avocado, olive oil, salt, pepper & micro greens, with a side of lemon

Bruschetta Toasty

Bruschetta Toasty

$11.25

Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze

Prosciutto Toasty

Prosciutto Toasty

$13.25

Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, prosciutto, cucumbers & micro greens

Eggy Toasty

Eggy Toasty

$13.25

BEST SELLER! Classic avocado toast with two poached eggs, micro greens, salt, pepper & paprika.

Breckie Toasty

Breckie Toasty

$9.25

Artisan sourdough bread with nutella, peanut butter or almond butter spead, topped with bananas, strawberries & coconut flakes

Basik Toasty

Basik Toasty

$5.75

Enjoy a toasty artisan sourdough bread with your favorite choice of spread: cream cheese, nutella, butter or jam

Unicorn Toasty

Unicorn Toasty

$7.75

Artisan sourdough bread with colorful cream cheese with rainbow sparkles and MAGIC!

BOWLS

Acai Bowl 🍌🍓

Acai Bowl 🍌🍓

$13.50

Organic acai puree blend topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, coconut & honey flakes & honey

Caprese Bowl

Caprese Bowl

$13.25

Spring mix topped with avocado, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side and a side of sourdough bread.

Super Bowl

Super Bowl

$10.25

Looking for a customized bowl? Add your favorite toppings to our base of spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado & chickpeas. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

PASTRIES

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie 🍪

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie 🍪

$4.00

An irresistible blend of dark chocolate chips and walnuts with a touch of cinnamon. Vegan gluten free cookies with a thick, chewy texture.

Muffins

Muffins

$4.25

Our gluten free and/or vegan muffins are delicious when warmed and paired with your favorite drink.

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Vegan, delicious and fluffy pumpkin bread

DRINKS

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.75

Enjoy a double shot of Sightglass espresso

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Our 12oz americano is prepared with a double shot of Sightglass espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Our 8oz cappuccino is prepared with a double shot of Sightglass espresso and perfectly steam and frothy milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

BEST SELLER Enjoy Sightglass' signature double espresso with your choice of milk, our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below.

Drip Coffee ☕

Drip Coffee ☕

$4.00

Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Sightglass' signature coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Enjoy Sightglass delicious signature cold brew coffee over ice

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00

A wonderful combination of San Francisco chocolate and coffee in this staple go to drink.

Chagaccino

Chagaccino

$4.00

Boost your morning latte with Chaga; this mushroom supports immunity, promotes anti-aging, boosts your energy, and protects your chill.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.00

Sightglass' signature double espresso with hint of lavender, topped with dry lavender and with your choice milk.

Lavender Matcha Latte

Lavender Matcha Latte

$4.00

Unsweetened organic matcha latte with hint of lavender, topped with dry lavender and with your choice milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Unsweetened organic matcha powder prepared iced or hot, with your choice of milk, our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below

Matcha Chaga

Matcha Chaga

$4.00

Unsweetened organic matcha, wild-foraged chaga, organic cacao, organic cinnamon, vanilla, and monk fruit sweetener

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices, combined with 2% milk, for milk adjustments please select below

Hot Tea 🍵

Hot Tea 🍵

$3.50

Your choice of freshly brewed hot tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry pomegranate tea on the rocks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Enjoy our warm signature hot chocolate recipe prepare with San Francisco's signature Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with marshmallow and cacao powdered.Our drinks are prepared with 2% milk

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.00

Avotoasty's signature Turmeric latte recipe includes cinnamon and a dash of vanilla prepared with your choice of milk. Our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below.

Beetroot Latte

Beetroot Latte

$4.00

Our beetroot latte is prepared with organic dried beetroot powder (with no added sugar) and your choice of milk. Due to its high fiber content, it can help to promote a healthy digestive tract.

Lemonade 🍋

Lemonade 🍋

$4.00

Refreshing lemonade for hot summer days.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Our Signature blend of Lemonade and Iced Black tea with a sweet twist of honey.

SMOOTHIES

Acai Berry Smoothie

Acai Berry Smoothie

$7.00

Enjoy the perfect blend of spinach, acai, blueberries, banana & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00

Enjoy the perfect green smoothie, blend of spinach, avocado, banana, lemon, ginger & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).

Morning Rush Smoothie

Morning Rush Smoothie

$7.00

Delicious blend of frozen bananas, hemp seeds, chocolate protein powder, Sightglass double espresso and your choice of milk: almond or oat

Matcha Chaga Smoothie

Matcha Chaga Smoothie

$7.00

Enjoy the perfect blend of matcha, chaga (mushrooms), spinach, banana, hemp seeds, almond or oat milk

COFFEE AT HOME

V60 Ceramic Dripper

V60 Ceramic Dripper

$25.00
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$6.50
Retail Bags

Retail Bags

$22.00