Awaji Izakaya
Awaji Izakaya Menu
Appetizers
Gyoza - Pork Dumpling
made fresh daily in house, pan seared or steamed, limited quantity
Karaage Chicken
fried, ginger soy marinated chicken thigh, togarashi
Edamame
soybeans, sea salt
Spicy Garlic Butter Edamame
soybeans, sea salt, spicy garlic butter
Furikake French Fries
sea salt, furikake sesame, jalapeños, togarashi
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu, light soy dashi, ginger, daikon, scallions, bonito
Soft Shell Crab
fried soft shell crab, spicy miso mayo, spicy asian slaw
Grilled Mackerel
grilled Norwegian mackerel with sea salt
Crawfish Volcano Fries
crawfish, mushroom, jalapenos, spicy creamy miso sauce baked to perfection poured over french fries
Soup / Salads
Shitake Miso Soup
Ginger Salad
spring greens, tomato, avocado, ginger vinaigrette
Asian Greens
spring greens, napa cabbage, carrot, tomato, avocado, pistachios, sesame vinaigrette
Seaweed
mixed seaweed, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger ponzu
Ika Sansai
smoked squid, mountain veggies, cucumber, tomato, sesame spicy ponzu
Oshinko
assorted Japanese pickled vegetables
Entrees
Curry
onion, edamame, carrot, Japanese curry served over steam rice + add: katsu (pork cutlet)/chicken katsu +5
Oyakodon
locally pasture raised chicken breast, onion, carrot, sweet savory dashi, egg, scallions, togarashi, served over steam rice
Veggiedon
fried tofu, edamame, shiitake mushrooms, onion, carrot, sweet savory dashi, egg, scallions, togarashi served over steam rice
Yaki Soba
onion, carrot, scallions, jalapeños, cabbage, soba noodles + add: chicken or shrimp +5 + add: beef tender loin +7
Tonkatsu
traditional panko fried pork cutlet, spicy asian slaw, steam rice, tonkatsu sauce, sesame
Chicken Katsu
traditional panko fried chicken breast, mustard, spicy asian slaw, steam rice, tonkatsu sauce, sesame
Kimchi Fried Rice
kimchi, carrot, scallions, egg, rice + add: chicken or shrimp +5 + add: beef tender loin +7
Feature Filet Mignon
served with wasabi maître d’hotel butter enhanced by our chimichurri sauce, and herb roasted mixed fingerling potatoes
Nigiri
Tuna - N
Tuna - N
Yellow Tail - N
Yellow Tail - N
Salmon - N
Salmon - N
Albacore - N
Albacore - N
Red Snapper - N
Red Snapper - N
Escolar - N
Escolar - N
Smoke Salmon - N
Smoke Salmon - N
Shrimp - N
Shrimp - N
Squid - N
Squid - N
Octopus - N
Octopus - N
Eel - N
Eel - N
Kanikama - N
Kanikama - N
Ikura - N
Ikura - N
Smelt Egg - N
Smelt Egg - N
Flying Fish Roe - N
Flying Fish Roe - N
Flying Fish Roe (wasabi) - N
a la carte 1 each
Flying Fish Roe (blk) - N
Flying Fish Roe (blk) - N
Sweet Shrimp - N
Sweet Shrimp - N
Sashimi
Teaser Sasshimi, 2pc ea
Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi + Asian greens
Hamachi Sashimi + Asian Ginger Salad
Bloody Hamachi Sashimi
Seasonal Sashimi Sampler 2 ea
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
No Bonito
Maki - Sushi Rolls
Infamous Volcano
california roll, crawfish, mushrooms, jalapeno, spicy miso mayo, sesame, scallions
Seasoned Seared Tuna Roll
nori, shrimp, jicama, avocado, cucumber, spicy fire ponzu sauce, shredded bonito flakes
Perfect Seared Beef Tender Roll
nori, shrimp, toasted pistachios, cream cheese, jalapeños, jicama, avocado, seared beef tenderloin-RARE, yuzu ponzu, jalapeños, spicy miso
Duo Osaka Style Pressed Sushi
Awaji Dragon
nori, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, baked eel on top, eel sauce
Krispy Kaboom
nori, spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado roll top with kanikama, tempura crispy, eel sauce
Okie Dokie
Not-so-Average Rainbow
nori, crab salad, avocado, cucumber, pistachios, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, shrimp, spicy miso
Bluefin Tuna Roll
nori, avocado, pistachios, crab stick, jalapeño, avocado, jicama, spicy fire ponzu, scallions (GF option)
White Angel
nori, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado roll top with walu walu (escolar)
Salmon Salmon
Crispy Chicken Roll
California Roll
Krispy California
Rockwell Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Devil Roll
Fried Shrimp Roll
Spider Roll
Fire Cracker
Matcha Eel Roll
Philly Roll
Cajun Roll
Avocado Roll
Veggie Roll
Seasonal Items
Uni - N
Chu-Toro N
BF Tuna N
Black Cod N
Sea Bass
ORA King Salmon N
Bonito SJ Tuna N
Chu-Toro Sashimi
BF Tuna Sashimi
Black Cod Sashimi
Sea Bass Sashimi
ORA K Salmon Sashimi
Bonito Sashimi
Negi Chu-toro Roll
Uni - Sashimi
Seasonal Nigiri Sampler 1 ea
Seasonal Sashimi Sampler 2 ea
Yakitori +
Chicken Breast Meat
Chicken Breast Meat
Chicken Thigh Meat
Chicken Thigh Meat
Beef Tenderloin
Beef Tenderloin
Chicken Wing
Chicken Wing
Fish Balls
Asparagus w/bacon
Asparagus w/bacon
Heirloom Cherry w/Bacon
Enoki Mushroom w/Bacon
Quail Egg
Quail Egg
Shiitake Mushroom
Shiitake Mushroom
Cremini Mushroom
Shishito Peppers
Shishito Peppers
Heirloom Cherry Tomato
Heirloom Cherry Tomato
Zucchini
Zucchini
6 pc Chef Ly's Sample
chef choice grilled skewers: chicken breast & thigh, quail egg, shishito pepper, cremini
Desserts
Mochi Trio
japanese (moe-chee) ice cream served with strawberries-flavors: matcha, red bean, or black sesame
Chocolate Thunder Cake
rich, semi-sweet cake exploding with dark chocolate icing, dusted with dutch cocoa
Blueberry Cheesecake
moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream and sweet blueberry compote cheesecake finished with white chocolate shavings