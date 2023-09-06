Popular Items

TURTLE

TURTLE

$4.89+

Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, caramel, and hazelnut syrup. Served hot or iced.

BAKED GOODS

Apple Fritter

$3.69

Bagel

$2.49

Bagel Toasted w/Cream Cheese

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll Danish

$4.89

Cinnamon Sugar Twist

$3.99

Cookie

$3.19

Croissant

$4.19

Danish

$3.49

Donut

$2.89

Monkey Bun

$4.39

Muffin

$3.29

Scone

$3.69

Sweet Bread/Jello

$3.69

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

Amazing local Metropolis coffee
CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$2.99+

Metropolis drip coffee served with hot steamed milk

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.59+

Local favorite Metropolis coffee brewed hot and fresh

COFFEE FLAVORED

COFFEE FLAVORED

$2.39+

Flavors change daily but all are amazing! Served hot only.

COFFEE BOX

COFFEE BOX

$26.50

96 ounces of great Metropolis coffee! Served with cream, variety of sugars, cups and stir sticks

COLD BREW

$3.49+

Make Any Coffee Medium

$0.75

Make Any Coffee Medium

Make Any Latte Medium

$1.79

Make Any small Latte Medium

Tea

Local favorite Benjamin Tea
CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$4.39+

Rishi Masala Chai served hot or iced with choice of milk

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.99+

Local favorite Benjamin Tea! All flavors can be served hot or iced.

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.99+

Local favorite Benjamin Tea!

TEA LATTE

TEA LATTE

$4.39+

Local favorite Benjamin Tea with choice of milk. Served hot or iced.

XTRA TEA SPOON

$0.69

Add 1 extra serving of loose tea

ESPRESSO & FROZEN

Espresso

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.59+

Espresso light, but with all the flavor

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.85+

Espresso with lots of steamed milk and foam

CARIBBEAN MOCHA

CARIBBEAN MOCHA

$4.89+

House made chocolate syrup, espresso, banana syrup, choice of milk, whipped cream

CORTADO

CORTADO

$2.99+

Espresso topped with whipped cream

CUBAN

CUBAN

$2.99+

Espresso with raw sugar and steamed half and half

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.49+

Single or double shot of Debonaire espresso

FLAVORED LATTE

FLAVORED LATTE

$4.59+

Our unique Debonaire espresso blend with your choice of flavor and milk. Can be served hot or iced.

LATTE

LATTE

$3.99+

Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.

MINTASTIC

MINTASTIC

$4.89+

Our exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, and mint syrup. Served hot or iced.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.59+

Our exclusive Debonaire espresso with house made chocolate syrup and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.

PALOMINO

PALOMINO

$4.89+

Our own Debonaire espresso, your choice of milk, white chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon syrup. Served hot or iced.

RASPBERRY MOCHA

RASPBERRY MOCHA

$4.89+

Our own Debonaire espresso with your choice of steamed milk, house made chocolate syrup, and raspberry syrup.

RED EYE

RED EYE

$3.49+

Awake blend drip coffee with a shot or 2 of our exclusive Debonaire espresso.

TURTLE

TURTLE

$4.89+

Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, caramel, and hazelnut syrup. Served hot or iced.

WHITE MOCHA

WHITE MOCHA

$4.89+

Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk and white chocolate. Served hot or iced.

ZUBBE

ZUBBE

$4.89+

Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, white chocolate, vanilla, and caramel syrup. Served hot or iced.

Frozen Espresso

CARAMEL CRUNCH

CARAMEL CRUNCH

$5.49+

Our signature frozen espresso! Espresso with your choice of milk, caramel syrup, vanilla powder, ice, and a few espresso beans for a little amazing crunch.

CHILLUCCINO

CHILLUCCINO

$5.19+

Our signature and exclusive Debonaire espresso with vanilla powder, your choice of milk, and ice.

COOKIES & CREAM

COOKIES & CREAM

$5.49+

Exclusive Debonaire espresso with vanilla powder, your choice of milk, chocolate cookie crumbs,and ice.

MOCHACCINO

MOCHACCINO

$5.49+

Exclusive Debonaire espresso with vanilla powder, your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, and ice

HOT & COLD BEVERAGES

Hot

CIDER

CIDER

$3.49+

CUP OF HOT WATER

$0.40
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.89+

Made with Omanhene fair trade chocolate, absolutely delicious! Available with or without whipped cream.

STEAMER

STEAMER

$3.49+

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.89+

Cold/Bottled

BAI DRINK

$2.99

GATORADE

$2.69

LIPTON TEA

$2.19

MILK CHUG 12OZ

$2.49

MILK CHUG 8OZ

$1.99

NAKED JUICE

$5.09

PELLEGRINO 1/2 LTR

$2.79

PEPSI

$2.39

Starbucks Baya

$3.99

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.69

WATER 1/2 LTR

$2.19

Bang Energy Drink

$3.39

Can Soda

$1.69

SMOOTHIES & SHAKES

ALMOND BERRY SWIRL

ALMOND BERRY SWIRL

$5.39+
BANANA BLAST

BANANA BLAST

$5.29+

Milkshake with fresh banana and sweetened vanilla flavoring

BERRY BOMB

BERRY BOMB

$5.39+

Orange juice, mango puree, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and ice.

BLUE DEMON

BLUE DEMON

$5.39+

Pineapple juice, frozen yogurt, blueberries, granola, and ice

MALIBU CHAI SMOOTHIE

MALIBU CHAI SMOOTHIE

$5.39+

Rishi chai, coconut milk, vanilla powder, and ice

MANGO BLAST

MANGO BLAST

$5.39+

Milkshake with fresh mango puree and sweetened vanilla flavoring.

MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE

$5.09+

Frozen yogurt, your choice of milk, your choice of flavoring, and ice

PINK DEMON

$5.39+
STRAWBERRY DREAM

STRAWBERRY DREAM

$5.39+

Apple juice, frozen yogurt, banana, frozen strawberries, and ice

SUMMER BREEZE

SUMMER BREEZE

$5.39+

Apple juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, and mango puree blended with frozen strawberries and ice.

TROPICAL SMOOTHER

TROPICAL SMOOTHER

$5.39+

Apple juice, mango puree, banana, peaches, and ice

Add on Granola

$1.25

DAILY DRINK SPECIAL

Wednesday

WHITE MOCHA WEDNESDAY

WHITE MOCHA WEDNESDAY

$5.39

Only on Wednesdays - get a 20oz White Mocha at a special price! Debonaire espresso with white chocolate and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.