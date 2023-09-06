Awake Cafe Stroger Hospital
COFFEE & TEA
Coffee
CAFE AU LAIT
Metropolis drip coffee served with hot steamed milk
COFFEE
Local favorite Metropolis coffee brewed hot and fresh
COFFEE FLAVORED
Flavors change daily but all are amazing! Served hot only.
COFFEE BOX
96 ounces of great Metropolis coffee! Served with cream, variety of sugars, cups and stir sticks
COLD BREW
Make Any Coffee Medium
Make Any Coffee Medium
Make Any Latte Medium
Make Any small Latte Medium
Tea
CHAI LATTE
Rishi Masala Chai served hot or iced with choice of milk
HOT TEA
Local favorite Benjamin Tea! All flavors can be served hot or iced.
ICED TEA
Local favorite Benjamin Tea!
TEA LATTE
Local favorite Benjamin Tea with choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
XTRA TEA SPOON
Add 1 extra serving of loose tea
ESPRESSO & FROZEN
Espresso
AMERICANO
Espresso light, but with all the flavor
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso with lots of steamed milk and foam
CARIBBEAN MOCHA
House made chocolate syrup, espresso, banana syrup, choice of milk, whipped cream
CORTADO
Espresso topped with whipped cream
CUBAN
Espresso with raw sugar and steamed half and half
ESPRESSO
Single or double shot of Debonaire espresso
FLAVORED LATTE
Our unique Debonaire espresso blend with your choice of flavor and milk. Can be served hot or iced.
LATTE
Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
MINTASTIC
Our exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, and mint syrup. Served hot or iced.
MOCHA
Our exclusive Debonaire espresso with house made chocolate syrup and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
PALOMINO
Our own Debonaire espresso, your choice of milk, white chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon syrup. Served hot or iced.
RASPBERRY MOCHA
Our own Debonaire espresso with your choice of steamed milk, house made chocolate syrup, and raspberry syrup.
RED EYE
Awake blend drip coffee with a shot or 2 of our exclusive Debonaire espresso.
TURTLE
Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, caramel, and hazelnut syrup. Served hot or iced.
WHITE MOCHA
Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk and white chocolate. Served hot or iced.
ZUBBE
Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, white chocolate, vanilla, and caramel syrup. Served hot or iced.
Frozen Espresso
CARAMEL CRUNCH
Our signature frozen espresso! Espresso with your choice of milk, caramel syrup, vanilla powder, ice, and a few espresso beans for a little amazing crunch.
CHILLUCCINO
Our signature and exclusive Debonaire espresso with vanilla powder, your choice of milk, and ice.
COOKIES & CREAM
Exclusive Debonaire espresso with vanilla powder, your choice of milk, chocolate cookie crumbs,and ice.
MOCHACCINO
Exclusive Debonaire espresso with vanilla powder, your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, and ice
HOT & COLD BEVERAGES
Hot
Cold/Bottled
SMOOTHIES & SHAKES
ALMOND BERRY SWIRL
BANANA BLAST
Milkshake with fresh banana and sweetened vanilla flavoring
BERRY BOMB
Orange juice, mango puree, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and ice.
BLUE DEMON
Pineapple juice, frozen yogurt, blueberries, granola, and ice
MALIBU CHAI SMOOTHIE
Rishi chai, coconut milk, vanilla powder, and ice
MANGO BLAST
Milkshake with fresh mango puree and sweetened vanilla flavoring.
MILKSHAKE
Frozen yogurt, your choice of milk, your choice of flavoring, and ice
PINK DEMON
STRAWBERRY DREAM
Apple juice, frozen yogurt, banana, frozen strawberries, and ice
SUMMER BREEZE
Apple juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, and mango puree blended with frozen strawberries and ice.
TROPICAL SMOOTHER
Apple juice, mango puree, banana, peaches, and ice