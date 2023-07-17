Popular Items

Lemonade 16oz

$6.95

Drip Coffee(Blend) 12oz

$3.75

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee(Blend) 12oz

$3.75

Drip Coffee(Blend) 16oz

$3.55

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$4.25

Espresso(Hot or Iced)

Premio Espresso(Doppio)

$3.25

Americano 12oz

$3.15

Americano 16oz

$4.15

Flat White/Cortado

$4.25

Cappuccino 12 oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 16 oz

$5.00

Specialty(Hot or Iced)

latté 12oz

$4.50

latté 16oz

$5.00

Mocha 12oz

$5.00

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Dirty Chai 12oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai 16oz

$5.50

Other Beverages(Hot or iced)

Tea 12oz

$3.25

Tea 16oz

$3.50

Matcha 12oz

$4.95

Matcha 16oz

$5.55

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.75

London Fog 12oz

$4.75

London Fog 16oz

$5.00

Smoothies/Lemonade

Strawberry Banana 12oz

$5.50

Strawberry Banana 16oz

$6.95

Mango 12oz

$5.50

Mango 16oz

$6.95

Peach 12oz

$5.50

Peach 16oz

$6.95

Lemonade 12oz

$5.50

Lemonade 16oz

$6.95

Pastry

Breads

Banana Nut Bread

$3.50

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$2.99

Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Others

Chocolate French Crepes

$1.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$1.99

Sandwiches

Served Cold

Ham Sandwich

$7.75

Mayo, Ham , Cheese ,Fresh Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Lettuce on a sourdough/whole wheat bread

Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Mayo, Turkey , Cheese ,Fresh Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Lettuce on a sourdough/whole wheat bread

Ham and Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Mayo, Honey Mayo, Ham, Turkey ,Cheese, Fresh Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Lettuce on a sourdough/whole wheat bread

Caprese Sandwich

$8.50

Fresh cut Mozzarella, Pesto ,Spinach on sourdough/whole wheat /Baguette bread