Ay Guey! Mexican Grill
Ay Güey! Mexican Grill 3490 S. State St. SLC
Food
Beverages
Sides
Food
Wings
5 Wings
$8.50
10 Wings
$14.99
20 Wings
$28.50
30 Wings
$39.99
40 Wings
$50.99
50 Wings
$64.99
6 Wings Combo
$14.99
8 Wings Combo
$16.50
10 Wings Combo
$17.99
Birria
Soft Birria Taco
$2.99
Hard Birria Taco
$2.99
QuesaBirria
$9.95
Birria Platter
$16.99
3 Street Tacos
$13.99
Quesadilla
$6.99
Consome
$0.99
Speciality Pizzas
Carne Asada Pizza
$13.99
Birria Pizza
$13.99
Mole Pizza
$13.99
Poblano Pizza
$13.99
Margarita Pizza
$13.99
Hawaiian Pizza
$13.99
Al Pastor Pizza
$13.99
Tortas
Traditional Torta
$12.99
Milanesa Torta
$14.99
Cubana Torta
$15.99
Birria Torta
$14.99
Carne Asada Torta
$14.99
Desserts
Churros w/ Icecream
$6.50
Buttercake w/ Icecream
$9.99
Beverages
Aguas Frescas
Horchata
$3.99
Agua De Pina
$3.99
Jamaica
$3.99
Coffee
$3.50
Coke Products
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Coke Zero
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Dr. Pepper
$3.50
Fanta
$3.50
Powerade
$3.50
Bottled Drinks
Mexican Coke
$3.99
Jarritos
$3.99
Bottled Water
$2.50
Fanta
$3.99
Sidral Mundet
$3.99
Sides
Rice
$3.00
Beans
$3.00
Tortillas
$2.75
French Fries
$3.75
Carrots
$0.75
Celery
$0.75
Carrots & Celery
$0.75
Taco A La Cart
$2.49
Ay Guey! Mexican Grill Location and Hours
(385) 474-7917
3490 State Street, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
