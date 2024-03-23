AYAHUAZKA
Menu
Breakfast Brunch
- Pan Con Lomo Saltado$18.00
Totally irresistible. Tender roasted meat with onions, tomatoes, a touch of Peruvian yellow chili, and soy sauce, all inside an excellent artisan bread. And of course, it's sporting our incredible huancaína cream and topped with some fresh cilantro vibes.
- Pan Con Chicharrón$16.00
A hearty sandwich made with artisan bread. Filled with seasoned pork crackling and served with criolla sauce and fried sweet potato
- Butifarras$16.00
A sandwich made with artisan bread filled with butifarra (jamon del pais peruano), criolla sauce, and huancaina cream
- Peruvian Tamales$12.00
Tamales stuffed with corn dough and options of chicken, pork, or mushrooms. Served with criolla sauce
- Spaghetti Huancaina with Lomo Saltado$19.00
This hearty dish is a fusion of Peruvian and Italian cuisine. The spaghetti is coated in a creamy huancaina sauce, made with cheese, aji amarillo, and spices. The lomo saltado is made with stir-fried beef, onions, tomatoes, and spices. The two dishes are c
- Anticucho$15.00
Juicy and smoky heart skewers marinated in aji panca and cumin, grilled to perfection, and served with crispy fries and tangy cabbage salad. Our take on a classic Peruvian dish
- Quinoa Salad with Chicken and Cheese$13.00
A fresh salad with quinoa, grilled chicken, cheese, and tomato
- Wings$16.00
Classic BBQ: sweet and smoky, our crispy wings/ribs will leave you licking your fingers. Buffalo wings: marinated in American-style hot sauce. Prepare for a slow burn that will wake up your taste buds. Comes with delicious coleslaw
- Ribs$16.00
Classic BBQ: sweet and smoky, our crispy wings/ribs will leave you licking your fingers. Buffalo wings: marinated in American-style hot sauce. Prepare for a slow burn that will wake up your taste buds. Comes with delicious coleslaw
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
A burrito filled with scrambled eggs, beans, cheese, and hot sauon the side. Options of beef, chicken, or mushrooms. Come with tortilla chips
- Quesadillas$10.00
Tortillas filled with melted cheese and options of beef, chicken, or mushrooms
- Flatbread Margherita$12.00
Artisan pizza dough with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Flatbread Hawaiian$13.00
Artisan pizza dough with tomato sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple
- Flatbread Cheese$11.00
Artisan pizza dough with a blend of cheeses, tomato sauce, and basil
- Flatbread Vegetarian$14.00
Artisan pizza dough with tomato sauce, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese
- Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
A juicy ground beef burger with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and special sauce served on artisanal bread. Come with fries
- The Impossible Classic$15.00
This juicy, flavorful burger will have you swearing it's real meat. Topped with tomato, onion, and lettuce, it's served on a crispy brioche bun. And don't forget the fries
- Homemade Waffles$10.00
Fluffy waffles served with seasonal fruit, whipped cream, and agave honey
- Homemade Pancakes$10.00
Fluffy pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, strawberry jam, and butter
Kids Menu
Sauces
- 2 Oz Sarsa Criolla$3.00
Onion, tomato, yellow chili, and aromatic cilantro marinated in lemon and salt. Delicious accompaniment
- 8 Oz Sarsa Criolla$10.00
Onion, tomato, yellow chili, and aromatic cilantro marinated in lemon and salt. Delicious accompaniment
- 2 Oz Crema Huancaina$3.00
Tasty huancaina sauce made with fresh cheese, yellow chili, and milk. With just a touch of spice
- 8 Oz Crema Huancaina$10.00
Tasty huancaina sauce made with fresh cheese, yellow chili, and milk. With just a touch of spice
- 2 Oz Chipotle Sauce$3.00
Mayonnaise and chipotle chili in a perfect spicy combination
- 8 Oz Chipotle Sauce$10.00
Mayonnaise and chipotle chili in a perfect spicy combination
- 2 Oz Rocoto Parrillero$3.00
The perfect spicy if it exists. The Peruvian rocoto, in addition to being spicy, is super aromatic and delicious. You dare?
- 8 Oz Rocoto Parrillero$10.00
The perfect spicy if it exists. The Peruvian rocoto, in addition to being spicy, is super aromatic and delicious. You dare?
- 2 Oz Sarsa Tartara$3.00
Classic tartar sauce made with mayonnaise, mustard, lemon, and green onion
- 8 Oz Sarsa Tartara$10.00
Classic tartar sauce made with mayonnaise, mustard, lemon, and green onion
Desserts
- Suspiro a La Limeña$8.00
This classic Peruvian dessert is a must-try for any sweet tooth. A creamy, caramel-like dulce de leche base is topped with a fluffy meringue and a dusting of cinnamon. The contrast of textures and flavors is simply irresistible
- Tres Leches$8.00
This decadent dessert is a classic Latin American treat. A light, airy sponge cake is soaked in a rich mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. The cake is then topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit. It's the perfect wa
- Fruit of the Season$8.00
A selection of fresh seasonal fruit
- Homemade Cakes$8.00
Available according to seasonal fruit: orange, apple, carrot, banana, lemon
Drinks
- Quinoa$12.00
This refreshing and nutritious drink is a traditional Peruvian treat. Quinoa, a nutrient-rich grain, is cooked in water and then blended with pineapple, sugar, and spices. The result is a sweet and tart drink that's perfect for any occasion
- Emoliente Con Linaza$12.00
This sweet and nutty drink is a traditional Peruvian soseg that's perfect for a cold day. Flaxseed, a healthy plant, is boiled in water with other herbs and spices. It's like a warm blanket on a cold night, and it'll leave you feeling relaxed and at peace
- Surtido$12.00
This tropical elixir is a refreshing blend of papaya, pineapple, and strawberries, blended with ice to create a burst of flavor. It's a delicious and healthy drink that will help you hydrate and get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals
- Smoothies$9.00
Refreshing smoothies made with fresh fruit and milk
- Shakes$9.00
Creamy milkshakes made with ice cream and fresh milk
- Coffee$4.00
- Cold Tea$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Seasonal Fruit Juices$6.00
- Mimosa$8.00
A combination of orange juice and champagne
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Cold Chocolate$6.00
- Lemonades$6.00
Natural lemonades and lemonades with flavor options