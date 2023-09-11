Ayara Thai
Food
Snacks
Muay Thai Wings
Five whole marinated antibiotic-free chicken wings with our BBQ sauce.
Baby Back Ribs
4oz of Salmon Creek Farm pork ribs,street-style corn on the cob, Tigers Cry sauce.
When Tigers Cry Tri Tip
7oz of grilled, marinated tri-tip steak that will make even the tigers jealous. Served with our tamarind Tigers Cry sauce.
Chicken Sate
Five skewers of thinly-sliced chicken breast, marinated in Thai spices. Served with our curry-based peanut sate sauce and cucumber sauce.
Shrimp Butterfly
Six whole-shrimp marinated in cilantro root sahm kler paste, wrapped in wantons, and fried to golden perfection. Served with our Ahjad sauce.
Ayara's Toast
Six elephant-shaped toast topped with a seasoned ground pork and shrimp spread. Served with our Cucumber sauce.
Fried Tofu
Seasoned crispy silken tofu, dusted with laab powder. Served with our Ahjad sauce.
Veggie Rolls
Six crispy egg rolls stuffed with vegetables, mushrooms, and glass noodles. Served with our sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Beef Jerky
7oz of sliced, tender, marinated beef, lightly seasoned and deep-fried. Served with our Tigers Cry sauce.
Crispy Calamari
Cornmeal-crusted fried calamari rings topped with grated salted duck egg, fried garlic and laab powder.
Salads
Classic Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, and long beans mixed traditionally using a wooden mortar and pestle. Topped with peanuts and dried shrimp.
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled tri-tip beef, lemongrass, scallions, shallots, sawtooth coriander, basil, mint, and Thai chili in a lime juice-fish sauce dressing. For the street-food version, ask for the Nam Tok "waterfall" version with roasted chili and toasted rice powder.
Glass Noodle Salad
Delicately mixed glass noodles with ground pork, shrimp, shallots, fresh chili, cilantro, lime juice and chili paste.
Laab Duck
Roasted duck breast, lemongrass, sawtooth coriander, scallions, shallots, lime, roasted chili, and toasted rice. Served with fresh lettuce and herbs.
Minced Laab
Minced chicken or pork, lemongrass, sawtooth coriander, scallions, shallots, lime, roasted chili, and toasted rice. Served with fresh lettuce and herbs.
Soup
Tom Yum
Aromatic broth seasoned with lemongrass, makrut leaves, lime juice, and chili. Bowl is 16oz. Hotpot is 24oz.
Tom Kha
A rich coconut soup with lemongrass, makrut leaves, galangal, lime juice, and chili. Bowl is 16oz. Hotpot is 24oz.
Not Your Mama's Wonton Soup
Minced black truffles, shrimp and chicken stuffed wantons, white meat chicken, and baby bok choy in a clear seasoned broth.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thai rice noodles, Visoy tofu, Chinese chives and eggs served with crushed peanuts and beansprouts. Choice of chicken, tofu only, vegetables, or shrimp.
Pad See Ew
Broad flat rice noodles, eggs, garlic, and Chinese broccoli in a sweet soy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Drunken Noodles
Broad flat rice noodles, tomatoes, trumpet mushrooms, onions, carrots, and basil in a chili-garlic sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Rad Na
Broad flat rice noodles stir-fried in soy sauce, topped with Chinese broccoli and black bean gravy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes, carrots, trumpet mushroom, and napa cabbage. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Rice
Ayara Fried Rice
Eggs, carrots, peas, white onions, and scallions with choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Shrimp Paste Fried Rice
An Ayara team favorite - Rich tomalley shrimp fat, chili, and eggs.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Basil, chili, long beans, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp. / Insiders like it best with ground chicken.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and scallions seasoned with curry powder and tomato-chili sauce.
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Wok
Spicy Basil
Thai basil, chili, garlic, carrots, and long bean. Choice of crispy pork belly, chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp. / Insiders like it best with ground chicken or crispy pork belly, topped with an organic cage-free fried egg (add-on) and eaten with rice.
Spicy Eggplant
Chinese eggplant with shrimp and ground chicken in a spicy onion and basil sauce.
Prik King
Long beans and carrots sauteed in a sweet red curry paste.Choice of chicken, beef,tofu,veggies, or shrimp.
Kra-Tiem
Means garlic in Thai.Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp stir-fried with a samkler paste of garlic, white pepper, and cilantro root.
Ginger
Fresh ginger, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, onions, and snowpeas. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp.
Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, and onions. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp.
Thai Sweet & Sour
Fresh pineapple, onions, cucumber, and carrots in a tomato-chili sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp
Kai Jaew Omelet
Thai-style omelet made with organic cage-free eggs and scallions.
Fried Egg
Cage-free egg, crispy egg white with soft-yolk.
Curry
Khao Soi
Our mom's Northern Thai dish. Antibiotic-free, free-range chicken drumsticks braised in curry broth over egg noodles, served with shallots and mustard greens - An award winning recipe.
Green Curry
Coconut curry made with fresh chili curry paste, Thai eggplants, bamboo and basil. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Red Curry
Coconut curry made with roasted chili curry paste, Thai eggplant, bamboo and basil. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Massaman Curry
Coconut curry made with yellow curry, yukon gold potatoes, butternut squash, and topped with peanuts. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Panang Curry
Rich red curry with peas, carrots, coconut milk, and makrut lime leaves. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Chu-Chee Salmon
Poached Salmon fillet glazed in a creamy red curry coconut sauce accompanied with steamed veggies.
Eat your Veggies
Seasonal
Whole Fried Branzino
2Ib fresh whole fried Mediterranean sea bass. Served with vermicelli, fresh veggies, herbs, and our 3-flavor sauce and chili-lime sauce
Lobster Pad Thai
Our most popular noodle with a seasonal spin - 7oz wild caught warm water lobster tail crab meat, and thinly sliced green apples.
Blue Crab Fried Rice
4oz crab meat, organic eggs, onions, and scallions.
Dessert
Thai Tea Flan
Soft Thai Tea custard with bitter caramel.
Mango Sticky Rice
Ataulfo mango eaten with sweet glutinous rice, drizzled with a dairy-free coconut cream and topped with toasted mung beans. A seasonal favorite.
Passionfruit Chocolate
Devil's Food Cake, Kad Kokoa Thai dark chocolate mousse, passionfruit-coconut gelee, cocoa nib rocher.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Thai Tea
Thai Tea with non-dairy creamer, brewed fresh and bottled daily in-house. 16oz
Cha Ma Nao
Thai Tea with freshly squeezed lime juice. A Thai Arnold Palmer!
Whole Fresh Coconut
Whole fresh coconut. We crack the top open for your enjoyment. Pro-Tip, after you're done with the juice, don't forget the coconut meat. Use a spoon.
Saratoga Still Water
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Seagram Ginger Ale
Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Iced Tea
Thai Tea Gallon
Cha Ma Nao Gallon
Sauces
Side Ahjad Sauce
Sauce that comes with our Shrimp Butterfly
Side Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sauce that comes with our Veggie Rolls
Side Tigers Cry Sauce
Sauce that comes with our When Tigers Cry, Thai Beef Jerky, and Baby Back Ribs
Side Cucumber Sauce
Sauce that comes with our Chicken Sate and Ayara Toast
Side BBQ Sauce
Sauce that comes with our Muay Thai Wings
Side Chili Lime Sauce
Sauce that comes with our Branzino
Side Curry Peanut Sauce
Sauce that comes with our Chicken Sate
Side House Dressing
Creamy house dressing that is served on our Thai Street Corn