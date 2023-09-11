Food

Snacks

Muay Thai Wings

$12.00

Five whole marinated antibiotic-free chicken wings with our BBQ sauce.

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

4oz of Salmon Creek Farm pork ribs,street-style corn on the cob, Tigers Cry sauce.

When Tigers Cry Tri Tip

$15.00

7oz of grilled, marinated tri-tip steak that will make even the tigers jealous. Served with our tamarind Tigers Cry sauce.

Chicken Sate

$14.00

Five skewers of thinly-sliced chicken breast, marinated in Thai spices. Served with our curry-based peanut sate sauce and cucumber sauce.

Shrimp Butterfly

$13.00

Six whole-shrimp marinated in cilantro root sahm kler paste, wrapped in wantons, and fried to golden perfection. Served with our Ahjad sauce.

Ayara's Toast

$11.00

Six elephant-shaped toast topped with a seasoned ground pork and shrimp spread. Served with our Cucumber sauce.

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Seasoned crispy silken tofu, dusted with laab powder. Served with our Ahjad sauce.

Veggie Rolls

$12.00

Six crispy egg rolls stuffed with vegetables, mushrooms, and glass noodles. Served with our sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Beef Jerky

$12.00

7oz of sliced, tender, marinated beef, lightly seasoned and deep-fried. Served with our Tigers Cry sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Cornmeal-crusted fried calamari rings topped with grated salted duck egg, fried garlic and laab powder.

Salads

Classic Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, and long beans mixed traditionally using a wooden mortar and pestle. Topped with peanuts and dried shrimp.

Spicy Beef Salad

$16.00

Grilled tri-tip beef, lemongrass, scallions, shallots, sawtooth coriander, basil, mint, and Thai chili in a lime juice-fish sauce dressing. For the street-food version, ask for the Nam Tok "waterfall" version with roasted chili and toasted rice powder.

Glass Noodle Salad

$13.00

Delicately mixed glass noodles with ground pork, shrimp, shallots, fresh chili, cilantro, lime juice and chili paste.

Laab Duck

$18.00

Roasted duck breast, lemongrass, sawtooth coriander, scallions, shallots, lime, roasted chili, and toasted rice. Served with fresh lettuce and herbs.

Minced Laab

$13.00

Minced chicken or pork, lemongrass, sawtooth coriander, scallions, shallots, lime, roasted chili, and toasted rice. Served with fresh lettuce and herbs.

Soup

Tom Yum

$8.00+

Aromatic broth seasoned with lemongrass, makrut leaves, lime juice, and chili. Bowl is 16oz. Hotpot is 24oz.

Tom Kha

$8.00+

A rich coconut soup with lemongrass, makrut leaves, galangal, lime juice, and chili. Bowl is 16oz. Hotpot is 24oz.

Not Your Mama's Wonton Soup

$16.00

Minced black truffles, shrimp and chicken stuffed wantons, white meat chicken, and baby bok choy in a clear seasoned broth.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.00

Thai rice noodles, Visoy tofu, Chinese chives and eggs served with crushed peanuts and beansprouts. Choice of chicken, tofu only, vegetables, or shrimp.

Pad See Ew

$16.00

Broad flat rice noodles, eggs, garlic, and Chinese broccoli in a sweet soy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Drunken Noodles

$16.00

Broad flat rice noodles, tomatoes, trumpet mushrooms, onions, carrots, and basil in a chili-garlic sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Rad Na

$18.00

Broad flat rice noodles stir-fried in soy sauce, topped with Chinese broccoli and black bean gravy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes, carrots, trumpet mushroom, and napa cabbage. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Rice

Ayara Fried Rice

$16.00

Eggs, carrots, peas, white onions, and scallions with choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Shrimp Paste Fried Rice

$20.00

An Ayara team favorite - Rich tomalley shrimp fat, chili, and eggs.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Basil, chili, long beans, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp. / Insiders like it best with ground chicken.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and scallions seasoned with curry powder and tomato-chili sauce.

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

$3.00
Sticky Rice

$4.00

Wok

Spicy Basil

$15.00

Thai basil, chili, garlic, carrots, and long bean. Choice of crispy pork belly, chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp. / Insiders like it best with ground chicken or crispy pork belly, topped with an organic cage-free fried egg (add-on) and eaten with rice.

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

Chinese eggplant with shrimp and ground chicken in a spicy onion and basil sauce.

Prik King

$14.00

Long beans and carrots sauteed in a sweet red curry paste.Choice of chicken, beef,tofu,veggies, or shrimp.

Kra-Tiem

$16.00

Means garlic in Thai.Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp stir-fried with a samkler paste of garlic, white pepper, and cilantro root.

Ginger

$14.00

Fresh ginger, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, onions, and snowpeas. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp.

Cashew Nut

$14.00

Cashew nut, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, and onions. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp.

Thai Sweet & Sour

$14.00

Fresh pineapple, onions, cucumber, and carrots in a tomato-chili sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp

Kai Jaew Omelet

$12.00

Thai-style omelet made with organic cage-free eggs and scallions.

Fried Egg

$2.00

Cage-free egg, crispy egg white with soft-yolk.

Curry

Khao Soi

$17.00

Our mom's Northern Thai dish. Antibiotic-free, free-range chicken drumsticks braised in curry broth over egg noodles, served with shallots and mustard greens - An award winning recipe.

Green Curry

$15.00

Coconut curry made with fresh chili curry paste, Thai eggplants, bamboo and basil. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Red Curry

$15.00

Coconut curry made with roasted chili curry paste, Thai eggplant, bamboo and basil. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Massaman Curry

$16.00

Coconut curry made with yellow curry, yukon gold potatoes, butternut squash, and topped with peanuts. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Panang Curry

$17.00

Rich red curry with peas, carrots, coconut milk, and makrut lime leaves. Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.

Chu-Chee Salmon

$19.00

Poached Salmon fillet glazed in a creamy red curry coconut sauce accompanied with steamed veggies.

Eat your Veggies

Chinese Broccoli

$10.00

in a garlic soy sauce with dried whole chili.

Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower

$10.00

in a sahm kler paste of cilantro roots, white pepper and garlic.

Kale & Green Beans

$10.00

in a spicy basil chili sauce.

Baby Bok Choy

$10.00

in a garlic soy sauce.

Seasonal

Whole Fried Branzino

$48.00

2Ib fresh whole fried Mediterranean sea bass. Served with vermicelli, fresh veggies, herbs, and our 3-flavor sauce and chili-lime sauce

Lobster Pad Thai

$38.00

Our most popular noodle with a seasonal spin - 7oz wild caught warm water lobster tail crab meat, and thinly sliced green apples.

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$29.00

4oz crab meat, organic eggs, onions, and scallions.

Dessert

Thai Tea Flan

$8.00

Soft Thai Tea custard with bitter caramel.

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Ataulfo mango eaten with sweet glutinous rice, drizzled with a dairy-free coconut cream and topped with toasted mung beans. A seasonal favorite.

Passionfruit Chocolate

$14.00

Devil's Food Cake, Kad Kokoa Thai dark chocolate mousse, passionfruit-coconut gelee, cocoa nib rocher.

Beer

Singha 21 oz

$10.00
Singha 11 oz

$6.00
Chang 11 oz

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcholic Beverages

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Tea with non-dairy creamer, brewed fresh and bottled daily in-house. 16oz

Cha Ma Nao

$4.00

Thai Tea with freshly squeezed lime juice. A Thai Arnold Palmer!

Whole Fresh Coconut

$6.00

Whole fresh coconut. We crack the top open for your enjoyment. Pro-Tip, after you're done with the juice, don't forget the coconut meat. Use a spoon.

Saratoga Still Water

$4.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$4.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Seagram Ginger Ale

$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.00
Thai Tea Gallon

$30.00
Cha Ma Nao Gallon

$30.00

Sauces

Side Ahjad Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our Shrimp Butterfly

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our Veggie Rolls

Side Tigers Cry Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our When Tigers Cry, Thai Beef Jerky, and Baby Back Ribs

Side Cucumber Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our Chicken Sate and Ayara Toast

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our Muay Thai Wings

Side Chili Lime Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our Branzino

Side Curry Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Sauce that comes with our Chicken Sate

Side House Dressing

$0.50

Creamy house dressing that is served on our Thai Street Corn

Condiments and Utensils

Condiments

Chili Fish Sauce

Jalapeño Vinegar

Roasted Chili Powder

Thai Soy Sauce

Utensils

Fork

Spoon

Chopsticks

Napkins

Paper Plate