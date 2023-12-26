Ayintap Mediterranean Grill
Soups, Salads & Apps
Soup
Salads
- Shepherd Salad Small$6.95
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, parsley, vinegar dressing (gf-df-v)
- Shepherd Salad Large$9.95
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, parsley, vinegar dressing (gf-df-v)
- Green Salad Small$6.95
Mixed romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parsley, red cabbage, kalamata olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil
- Green Salad Large$9.95
Mixed romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parsley, red cabbage, kalamata olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil
- Russian Salad$6.25
Potato, carrot, green peas, pickles, mayo
- Spicy Salsa$6.25
Finely chopped tomatoes, hot peppers, onions and walnuts mixed in olive oil and herbs (gf-df-v- n)
- Eggplant Shakshuka$6.25
Fried eggplant with green and red peppers, garlic, tomato sauce (gf-df-v)
- Tabbouleh$6.25
Cracked wheat tossed, parsley, spring onions, red peppers, mint, dill, dressed with olive oil and lemon juice
Cold Appetizers
- Hummus$6.25
Chickpeas spread with tahini, lemon, olive oil, pine seeds (gf-v-n)
- Labneh$6.25
Thickened home-made yogurt with dill, mint, garlic and walnuts (gf-v)
- Stuffed Grape Leaf$7.25
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, currant, flavorful herbs (gf-df-v-n)
- Babaganoush$6.25
Smoked eggplant puree flavored with tahini, yogurt, olive oil, and garlic (gf)
- Cucember Yogurt$6.25
Cucumber, yogurt, dill, garlic and dried mint
- Feta Cheese$7.95
A healthy portion of white cheese
- Vegeterian Meatball$6.50
Bulgur, tomato, paste, papper paste,spicies garlic, onion, olive oil and pomegranate syrup.
- Atom$7.95
Yogurt with spicy fried red pepper.
- Mixed Appetizers Plate$17.95
Stuffed grape leaves, Hummus, Russian salad, Babaganoush, Spicy ezme, Labneh
Hot Appetizers
- Falafel Plate$7.95
Chickpeas-vegetable fritters with tahini sauce (v-n)
- Cheese Roll Borek$6.95
Flaky pastry with cheese and parsley lightly fried
- Sundried Dolama$7.95
Sundried bell pepper stuffed with eggplant, rice, onion, garlic, tomato, olive oil, served with yogurt garlic dip
- Fried Liver$9.95
Pan fried cubes of calves liver, cubed fried potato, served with onion salad
- Lamb Tounge$10.95
Lamb tounge, Butter, Garlic, Pepper, Oregano, Spices, Grilled tomato, Pepper.
- Kibbeh$3.95
Friend cracked wheat ball stuffed with ground meat, onion, walnut
- Fried Zucchini Mucver$7.95
Entrees
Turkish Pizza and Flat Breads
- Lahmacun$8.45
Thin crust dough topped with ground lamb and beef, chopped garden vegetables (df)
- Ground Beef Flat Bread$14.95
House-made flatbread topped with ground beef, lamb and chopped vegetables
- Chopped Beef Flat Bread$15.95
House-made flatbread topped with thin chopped beef and chopped vegetables
- Cheese Sujuk Flat Bread$13.95
House-made flatbread topped with mozzarella, sujuk
- Cheese Flat Bread$13.95
House-made flatbread topped with mozzarella
- Cheese Spinach Pide$13.95
House-made flatbread topped with mozzarella, sauteed spinach and onion (v)
Grilled Entrees
- Doner Kebab Over Rice Plate$19.95
Thin slices of beef and lamb mix, served with white rice, tzatziki and house salad
- Doner Kebab Plate$18.95
Thin slices of beef and lamb mixed meat. Served with tzatziki sauce and house salad
- 1-1/2 Doner Kebab Over Rice$29.95
Thin slices of beef and lamb mix, served with white rice, tzatziki and house salad
- 1-1/2 Doner Kebab Plate$28.95
Thin slices of beef and lamb mixed meat. Served with tzatziki sauce and house salad
- Beef Shish Kebab$17.95
Tender chunks of beef, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
- Lamb Shish Kebab$18.95
Tender cubes of lamb marinated in our special sauce, served with salad, bulgur rice, grilled tomato and pepper
- Adana Kebab$15.95
Seasoned ground lamb and beef flavored with red bell peppers, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper.
- 1-1/2 Adana Kebab$23.95
Seasoned ground lamb and beef flavored with red bell peppers, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper.
- Urfa Kebab$15.95
Ground lamb and beef mix, served with bulgur rice, grilled tomato and pepper
- Beyti Kebab$21.95
Ground lamb and beef wrapped in a tortilla, topped with yogurt and tomato sauce, served with bulgur rice, grilled tomato and pepper
- Mixed Grill$22.95
Beef shish kebab, Chicken shish kebab, Kofte kebab, Adana kebab, served with house salad, bulgur rice, grilled tomato and peppers
- Iskender Kebab$21.95
Thin slices of Doner Kebab layered on butter-roasted bread. Topped with tomato sauce, yogurt and butter, served with grilled tomato and pepper
- 1-1/2 Iskender Kebab$32.95
Thin slices of Doner Kebab layered on butter-roasted bread. Topped with tomato sauce, yogurt and butter, served with grilled tomato and pepper
- Chicken Shish Kebab$15.95
Cubes of chicken marinated in our special sauce, served with house salad, bulgur rice
- Chicken Adana Kebab$15.95
Seasoned ground chicken, served with bulgur rice, house salad and grilled tomato and pepper
- Chicken Thighs$15.95
Chicken marinated in our special sauce, served with house salad, bulgur rice
- Kofte Kebab$15.95
Patties of freshly ground beef and lamb lightly seasoned with spices, served with house salad, bulgur rice
- Lamb Chop$23.95
Delicately marinated baby lamb chops, served with house salad, bulgur rice, grilled tomato and pepper
- Vegeterian Plate$14.95
Bulgur rice, hummus, falafel,.stuffed grape leaves, served with house salad, tahini sauce
- Vegeterian Kebab$16.95
Impossible meat, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
Ayintap Signature Entrees
- Alinazik$19.95
Thinly sliced beef with roasted eggplant, yogurt garlic, spiced butter
- Sac Kavurma$17.95
Tender chunks of beef tomato, garlic, onion, and bell pepper, served with bulgur rice
- Lamb Lokum$24.95
Marinated lamb, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
- Eggplant Kebab$19.95
Eggplant with ground beef, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
- Mixed Grill Family Plate (2 People)$43.95
Beef Shish, Chicken Shish, Chicken Adana Kebab, Adana Kebab, Kofte Kebab, Doner, served with house salad, bulgur rice, grilled pepper and tomato
- Mixed Grill Family Plate (4 People)$99.95
Beef Shish, Chicken Shish, Chicken Adana Kebab, Adana Kebab, Kofte Kebab, Doner, served with house salad, bulgur rice, grilled pepper and tomato
- Mixed Grill Family Plate (6 People)$149.95
Beef Shish, Chicken Shish, Chicken Adana Kebab, Adana Kebab, Kofte Kebab, Doner, served with house salad, bulgur rice, grilled pepper and tomato
- Yogurt Kebab$21.95
Adana kebab layered on butter-roasted bread, served with yogurt, bulgur rice and tomato sauce
- Manti$16.95
Turkish dumplings topped with yogurt garlic sauce and spiced butter
- Kelle Paca$9.95
Dessert & Kids Menu & Extras
Kids Menu
- Chicken Tenders$9.95
3 pieces of chicken tenders. served with french fries.
- Chicken Nuggets$9.95
6 pieces of chicken nuggets. Served with french fries.
- Fish and Chips$9.95
3 pieces of fried fish. Served with french fries.
- Slide Kids Burger$9.95
Small beef patties, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.
Dessert
- Baklava$4.95
Sheets of phyllo dough stuffed with crushed pistachio
- Firin Sutlac$4.95
Our homemade recipe for a classic baked rice pudding
- Peynirli Sicak Irmik Helvasi$5.95
Traditional Turkish dish made with semolina, milk, sugar, cheese and pistachio
- Havuc Dilim$6.00
A Turkish pastry made of 30 layers of thin baklava phyllo, filled with a mixture of ground pistachios and sugar syrup.
- Kunefe$14.99
Künefe is a crispy cheese-filled dessert made with kadayıf
- Large Kunefe$29.99
Künefe is a crispy cheese-filled dessert made with kadayıf
- Classic Maras Ice Cream$4.99
- Cold Baklava$5.99
- Pistachio Maras Ice Cream$5.99
- Kabak Tatlisi$6.95
Sweet Pumpkin
Extras
Beverage
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Lunch Menu
Wrap and Sandwiches
- Doner Wrap$11.95
Doner kebab, lavash bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with tzatziki sauce
- Doner Sandwich$10.95
Doner kebab, tombik pide bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with tzatziki sauce
- Kofte Sandwich$12.95
Tombik pide bread, creamy sauce, meat patties, onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with tzatziki sauce
- Adana Wrap$11.95
Adana kebab, lavash bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, served with tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Sis Wrap$11.95
Chicken Shish kebab, lavash bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, served with tzatziki sauce
- Beef Sis Wrap$12.95
Beef Shish kebab, lavash bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, served with tzatziki sauce
- Vegetarian Wrap$11.95
Vegan meatball, tomato, lettuce, red cabbage wrapped with tortilla bread, served with house salad
- Vegetarian Kebab-L$14.95
Impossible meat, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
Combo Plates
- Creamy Curry Chicken Combo$12.95
Tender chunks of chicken, creamy curry sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, bell peppers, tomato sauce, served with penne pasta, house salad
- Creamy Mustard Chicken Combo$12.95
Tender chunks of chicken, penne pasta, creamy mustard sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, bell peppers, tomato sauce, served with house salad
- Creamy Siracha Chicken Combo$12.95
Tender chunks of chicken, penne pasta, creamy siracha sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, bell peppers, served with house salad
- Creamy Herbal Chicken Combo$12.95
Tender chunks of chicken, penne pasta, creamy fresh herbs sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, bell peppers, served with house salad
- Fried Chicken Tenders Combo$12.95
Fried chicken tenders, penne pasta, chedder cheese sauce, served with house salad
- Chicken Drumstick Combo$12.95
Chicken drumsticks, penne pasta, buffalo or bbq sauce, served with house salad
- Lahmacun-L$8.45
Thin crust dough topped with ground lamb and beef, chopped garden vegetables (df)
- Vegetarian Plate-L$12.95
Bulgur rice, hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves, served with house salad, tahini sauce