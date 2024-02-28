Ay Jalisco 1264 central ave
Full Menu
Torta y Taco
Torta Ahogada
Tacos Dorados
- Taco Dorado De Papa$2.50
Fried Hard Taco With Mashed Potato.
- Taco Dorado De Frijol$2.50
Fried Hard Taco With Refried Beans.
- Taco Dorado Con Carnitas$3.50
Fried Hard Taco With Refried Beans or Mashed Potato Served With Carnitas.
- Taco Dorado Con Buche$3.50
Fried Hard Taco With Refried Beans or Mashed Potato Served With Buche.
- Taco Dorado Combinado$3.50
Fried Hard Taco With Refried Beans or Mashed Potato Served With Carnitas and Buche.
- 4 Orden De Tacos Dorados*$13.00
Four Fried Hard Taco With Refried Beans or Mashed Potato Served With Meat Of Your Choice.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Taco Tortilla A Mano
Aguachiles
- Aguachile Verde$22.00
Served With Red Onion, Cucumber and Our Green Spicy Sauce. 🔥 🔥
- Aguachile Negro$22.00
Served With Red Onion, Cucumber and Our Black Spicy Sauce. 🔥 🔥 🔥
- Aguachile Tropical$24.00
Served With Red Onion, Cucumber, Mango, Orange and Our Red Spicy Sauce. 🔥
- Tostada De Aguachile$7.00
- Tostada De Aguachile Tropical$8.00
- Charola De Aguachile$65.00
- Charola De Aguachile Tropical$70.00
- Charola De Aguachile Grande$120.00
- Charola De Aguachile Tropical Grande$130.00
Seafood
- Cóctel De Camarón$16.00
Cocktail With Cooked Shrimp, Served with Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado.
- Cóctel Mixto De Camarón Y Pulpo$17.00
Cocktail With Cooked Shrimp and Octopus ,Served with Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado.
- Hamburguesa De Camarón$13.00
Hamburger Served With Shrimp, cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions And Fries
- Taco De Tortilla a Mano De Camarón$5.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla Served With Breaded Shrimp.
- Taco De Tortilla a Mano De Pescado$5.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla Served With Breaded Fish.