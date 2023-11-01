Azafran 2344 Ventura Blvd
Food
Toasts
Toasted Bread, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Arugula, Red Pepper Flakes
Toasted Bread, Cream Cheese, Fried Capers, Microgreens
Toasted Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto, Berry Marmalade, Microgreens
Toasted Bread, Fresh and Dried Figs, Microgreens
Toasted Bread, Banana, Strawberry, Seasonal Fruit
Breakfast
Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Seasonal Fruits, Peanut Butter
Over Easy Eggs, Neapolitan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Toast
Scrambled Eggs, Corn, Steak, Arepa, Cheese
Sausage, Bacon, Home Potatoes or Yuca
Omelet or Scrambled Eggs, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Home Potatoes or Yuca
Rotisserie Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Mayo
Salsa Criolla, Sweet Potato, Spicy Mayo
Avocado, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Mushrooms, Grilled Zucchini, Mozzarella Cheese
Potato Bun, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Appetizer
Sweet Potato Chips, Salsa Criolla
Confit Potatoes, White Bean Puree, Cherry Tomatoes
Confit Potatoes, Brava Sauce
Local Fish, Aji Amarillo, Citrus Reduction, Seasonal Vegetables
Fresh Fish, Leche de Tigre, Onions, Corn, Sweet Potato
Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado
Tomatoes, Basil, Seasonal Fruits
Entrees
14 oz Ribeye Steak, Swiss Chard, Baby Corn, House Sauce, Chimichurri
8 oz Sirloin, Mashed Potato, Mushrooms, House Sauce
8 oz Pan Seared Salmon, Mashed Potato, Mushrooms, House Sauce
Beets Puree, Confit Potato, House Sauce
Ciabatta Bread, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Arugula, Fried Egg, Avocado, Home Potatoes