MAZEH
- zeytoon parvardeh$6.00
smashed green olives w/ pomegranate molasses & mint oil
- maast o mousir$6.00
yogurt dip w/ wild shallot, garlic & mint oil
- salad shirazi$6.00
tomato, cucumber, onion w/ mint & lemon
- torshi$6.00
daily selection of pickles
- make it a mazeh plate$18.00
choice of two cold dishes w/ house pickles, feta, herbs & barbari bread
HOT DISHES
- ash-e-jo
hearty soup of barley, bean and mixed grain w/ fermented whey, mint oil & fried onion
- kofteh tabrizi$15.00
braised beef and rice meatball stuffed w/ dried stone fruit & walnut
- maman's sibzamini$7.00
fried potatoes, parsley, onion & sumac
- khoresht e bademjan$14.00
eggplant and split pea tomato stew w/ basmati rice
- dampokhtak$16.00
yellow fava bean rice w/ tumeric braised jidori chicken, fried shallots & house pickles
