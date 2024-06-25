Azteca 215 4th st sw
Platillos (Dinner Plates)
- Enchiladas$9.99
- Enchiladas Americanas$9.99
- Chimichanga$9.99
- Carne Asada$13.95
- Chile Relleno$15.95
- Pollo Asado$12.99
- Guisado de Puerco en salsa verde$9.95
- Camarones a la diabla$12.99
- Camarones al mojo de ajo$12.99
- Coktel de camaron$14.99
- Milaneza de res$12.99
- Guisado Ranchero$9.95
- Fajitas$12.95
- Flautas$9.99
- Nachos$13.95
Tacos
- Tacos Asada$3.00
- Taco Pastor$3.00
- Taco Carnitas$3.00
- Taco Pollo$3.00
- Taco Barbacoa$3.00
- Taco Shedded Chicken$3.00
- Taco Tripa$3.50
- Taco Shrimp$3.50
- Taco Suadero$3.00
- Taco Chorizo$3.00
- Taco Lengua$3.00
- Taco Chicharon$3.00
- Taco Veggie$3.00
- Taco Ground Beef$3.00
- Taco Campechano$4.00
- Alambre$12.99
- Quesabirria$4.00
- Taco Birria$3.50
Burrito
- Burrito Asada$9.99
- Burrito Barbacoa$9.99
- Burrito Carnitas$9.95
- Burrito Ground beef$9.95
- Burrito Lengua$9.95
- Burrito Pastor$9.95
- Burrito Pollo$9.95
- Burrito Shredded Chicken$9.95
- Burrito Suadero$9.95
- Burrito Shrimp$11.95
- Burrito Veggie$9.95
- Burrito Texano
Steak, Chicken And Shrimp$12.95
- Burrito Chorizo$9.95
- Burrito Tripa$12.95
- Burrito Birria$9.95
Smothered Burrito
- Smother Burrito Asada$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Pastor$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Carnitas$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Pollo$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Barbacoa$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Shredded Chicken$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Texano
Steak, Chicken And Shrimp$14.95
- Smothered Burrito Suadero$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Lengua$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Veggie$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Shrimp$13.95
- Smothered Burrito Ground Beef$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Chorizo$12.95
- Smothered Burrito Tripa$15.95
Sope
Huarache
Quesadilla
Torta
Gorditas
Breakfast
Sides
- Side of Rice$2.00
- 32oz Rice$8.00
- Side of Beans$2.50
- 32oz Beans$9.99
- French Fries$3.00
- Small Queso$2.50
- Small Guacamole$3.50
- 8oz Salsa Verde$2.50
- 8oz salsa Roja$2.50
- 32oz salsa verde$10.00
- 32oz salsa Roja$10.00
- Ord Flour tortilla$1.50
- Ord Corn tortilla$1.50
- Spicy potato side$3.00
- Chorizo potato side$3.00
- 32oz Queso$20.00
- 8oz Queso$5.00
Azteca Location and Ordering Hours
(320) 262-3920
Open now • Closes at 8PM