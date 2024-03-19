Azucar 2 14825 Ballantyne Village Way
LUNCH
Lunch Specials
- LUNCH Ropa Vieja$10.00
Braised Short rib, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce
- LUNCH Pollo Guizado$10.00
Stewed Chicken, Olives, Capers, Tomato Sauce
- LUNCH Cuban Picadillo$10.00
Ground Beef, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Cranberry, Tomato Sauce
- LUNCH Palomilla$10.00
Cuban Classic Thin-Cut Steak, Mojo, Grilled Onions
- LUNCH Pollo A La Plancha$10.00
Chicken Thighs, Cuban Mojo, Grilled Onions
- LUNCH Camarones Enchilados$10.00
Shrimp, Creole Sauce, Garlic, Onions, Bell Peppers,
- LUNCH Vegetariano$10.00
Yellow Squash, Green Zuchini, Tomatoes, Onions
- LUNCH Masas$10.00
Fried Duroc Pork Chunks
- LUNCH Arroz Con Pollo$10.00
Cuban Classic, Chicken, Chorizo, Safrron Rice, Sweet Plantain, Bell Pepper Salad DOES NOT INCLUDE BLACK BEANS!
- LUNCH San Pedro$10.00
White Fish, Mojo, Chimichurri
- LUNCH Vaca Frita$10.00
Grilled Shredded Beef, Onions, Cuban Mojo
Appetizers
- Clams$14.00
Black Bean Broth, Chorizo, Cuban Toast
- Empanadas$14.00
Choice of Grouper Creole Style, Cuban Picadillo or Vegetables
- Black Bean Dip$13.00
Black Bean Dip, Pork Belly Chicharron, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil
- Toston$13.00
Creole Shrimp, Black Bean Dip, Onion Curtido
- Camarones Al Ajillo$13.00
Shrimp, Ajillo Sauce, Toasted Bread Bowl
- Croquetas$12.00
Choice of Chicken, Ropa Vieja or Prosciutto
- Rolls$13.00
Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Honey Mustard
- Veggie Wings$10.00
Cauliflower, Chino Latino Style Sauce
- Yucas$9.00
Fried Yuca Sticks, Cuban Mojo
- Papas Bravas$9.00
Famous Spanish Tapas, Fiery Potatoes
- Shishito Peppers$9.00
Sopas
Salads
Sides
Online Orders
Family Packs - Online
- Ropa Vieja Family$55.00
Braised Short Rib, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Pollo Guizado Family$55.00
Stewed Chicken, Olives, Capers, Tomato Sauce, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Picadillo Cubano Family$55.00
Ground Beef, Peppers, Olives, Cranberry, Tomato Sauce, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Palomilla Family$55.00
Cuban Classic Thin-Cut Steak, Mojo, Grilled Onions, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Pollo a la Plancha Family$55.00
Chicken Thighs, Cuban mojo, Grilled Onions, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Camaron Enchilado Family$55.00
Shrimp, Creole Sauce, Garlic, Onions, Bell Peppers, Wine, Tomato Sauce, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Vegetariano Family$45.00
Shrimp, Creole Sauce, Garlic, Onions, Bell Peppers, Wine, Tomato Sauce, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Masas Family$55.00
Fried Duroc Pork Chunks, Mojo, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- San Pedro Family$55.00
White Fish, Mojo, Chimichurri, Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
- Vaca Frita Family
Grilled Shredded Beef, Onions, Cuban Mojo, Served with White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!
Appetizers - Online
- CLAMS$15.00
Black Bean Broth, Cuban Toast
- EMPANADAS$15.00
-Fish, Grouper Creole Style, Salsa Verde -Picadillo, Onions, Peppers, Cranberries, Piquillo -Vegetarian, Shrooms, Cheese, Cranberries Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Bean Dip
- BLACK BEAN DIP$14.00
Black Bean Hummus, Feta Cheese, Garlic Oil
- TOSTON$14.00
Creolle Shrimp, Black Bean Deep, Onion Curtido
- CAMARONES AL AJILLO$14.00
Shrimp, Ajillo Sauce, Toasted Bread Bowl
- CROQUETAS$13.00
-Ropa Vieja, Yuca, Green Chimichurri -Pollo, Bechamel, AG Sauce -Prosciutto, Bechamel, Tomatina
- CUBANO ROLLS$14.00
Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Honey Mustard
- VEGGIE WINGS$11.00
Cauliflower, Chino Latino Style Sauce
- PAPAS BRAVAS$10.00
Famous Spanish Tapas, Fiery Potatoes
- YUCAS$10.00
Fried yuca Sticks, Garlic Aioli, Chimichurri
- SHISHITO PEPPERS$10.00
Mild Peppers, Lime, Sea Salt, Chimichurri
Sandwiches - Online
Soups & Salads- Online
- SOPA DE POLLO$12.00
Chicken, Saffron Rice, Cilantro
- FRIJOLES DORMIDOS$10.00
Cuban Black Bean Soup, Onions, Cilantro
- BRISOTE SURENO$13.00
Shrimp, Scallop, Mussel, Clam, Rice, Lobster Broth
- A LO CUBANO$13.00
Mix Greens, Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Mozzarella, Passion Fruit Dressing
- CAESAR$14.00
Romaine, Yuca Croutons, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar Dressing
Mains - Online
- ROPA NUEVA - ONLINE$24.00
Braised Short Rib, Potato Mash, Bell Pepper Salad
- POLLO AHOGADO - ONLINE$22.00
1/2 Chicken, Mojo Potatoes, Moro Rice, Grilled Onions
- MASAS - ONLINE$22.00
Fried Duroc Pork Chunks, Moro, Yuca Fries
- BRANZINO - ONLINE$28.00
Mediterranean Sea Bass, Fiery Potatoes, Baked Veggies, Mojo
- SALMON - ONLINE$28.00
Salmon, shrimp, Mussel, Clam, Lobsters Cream, White Rice
- BISTEC RELLENO - ONLINE$26.00
Stuffed Palomilla. Chorizo, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon Wrapped, Mushroom Sauce, Moro Rice, Yuca Fries
- ARROZ IMPERIAL - ONLINE$24.00
Cuban Comfort, Saffron Rice, Stew Chicken, Chorizo, Mayo, Manchego, Sweet Plantain, Bell Pepper Salad
- DINNER PALOMILLA - ONLINE$27.00
Angus Thin-Cut Steak, Mojo, Campesino Rice, Toston, Maduro, Shishito Peppers, Grilled Onions
- CANCILLER - ONLINE$26.00
Fry Stuffed San Pedro Fish, Ham, Chorizo, Swiss Cheese, French Fries, Creole Sauce
- RABO - ONLINE$33.00
Oxtail, Moro Rice, Sweet Plantain
- PAELLA - ONLINE$29.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, Chorizo, Saffron Rice
- PAELLA DE CARNE - ONLINE$26.00
Duroc Ribs, Chorizo, Ham, Pork, Chicken, Saffron Rice, Caramelized Apples, Bell Pepper Salad
- PAELLA MIXTA - ONLINE$33.00
Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Duroc Ribs, Chorizo, Ham, Pork, Chicken, Saffron Rice, Caramelized Apples, Bell Pepper Salad