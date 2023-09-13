2x points now for loyalty members
Azucar Cuban Cafe
FOOD
Breakfast
Breakfast Croissant
Rise and shine with our Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich! Sink your teeth into our flaky, buttery croissant filled with a savory slice of ham, a fluffy and perfectly cooked egg, and a generous layer of gooey melted cheese.
Breakfast Empanada
Sausage, eggs, and mozzarella cheese inside our homemade flaky empanada dough and deep fried.
Pan con Tortilla
The classic Cuban grab-and-go features an omelet with onions and peppers inside a piece of Cuban bread.
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, eggs, cheese, peppers, onions and mozzarela cheese are stuffed inside a flour tortilla.
Meal Of The Day
Sandwiches
Cubano
Roasted Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Pickles on a 9" pressed Cuban Bread.
Lechon
Roasted Pork, Onions, Mayo/Mustard, and a slice of tomato on a toasted Brioche Bun.
La Milanesa
Your Choice of Pork or Chicken is deep-fried and served on a toasted brioche bun with onions and tomato.
Havana Catch
Tilapia filet is battered and deep fried, served with tomato and a spicy tartar sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Combo Meal
Half of our Cubano sandwich and a 12 oz cup of our black bean soup.
Pizza Cubana
Apps & Soups
Black Bean Soup
Indulge in the rich and comforting flavors of our Black Bean Soup. Crafted with care, this hearty and wholesome blend of tender black beans, aromatic spices, and savory broth creates a symphony of taste in every spoonful. Whether enjoyed as a satisfying meal or a delightful starter, our Black Bean Soup promises warmth and nourishment in every bowl. Experience comfort food at its finest.
Bolitas de Queso
Crispy on the outside, and irresistibly gooey on the inside—these indulgent bites are a cheese lover's dream. Delight in the contrast as you dip them into our velvety sweet pineapple sauce. Whether as an appetizer or a delightful snack, our Gouda Cheese Balls with pineapple sauce offer a tantalizing blend of savory and sweet that's sure to captivate your palate. (4/Order)
Empanadas
These golden pockets of flaky pastry are generously filled with seasoned beef, onions, and a symphony of spices that evoke a sense of comfort and adventure. Each bite offers a perfect balance of textures and flavors. Whether enjoyed as a snack, appetizer, or on-the-go treat, our Beef Empanadas are a delicious fusion of tradition and innovation that's sure to satisfy.
Croquetas
These delectable bites feature a crispy exterior that gives way to a creamy, savory center of either premium ham or rich cheese. The perfect balance of textures and tastes, our croquettes are a delightful appetizer or snack option that promises to satisfy cravings.
Papas Rellenas
Delight in the taste of tradition with our Papas Rellenas. These golden-fried potato balls are a symphony of flavors, with a seasoned meat filling that's both savory and satisfying. Whether as a flavorful snack or a hearty appetizer, our Papas Rellenas offer a fusion of textures and tastes that capture the essence of homemade goodness.
Yucca Fries
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, these golden yuca sticks offer a satisfying crunch with a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth interior. Whether enjoyed as a unique side or a tempting snack, our Fried Yuca brings a hint of exotic flavor to your palate. Dip into our zesty dipping sauce for added flavor.
Corn Tamales
Handcrafted to perfection, each tamale is a symphony of flavors, where tender pork meets the subtle sweetness of corn masa. Steeped in tradition and made with care, these tamales offer a taste of heritage in every bite. Elevate your dining experience with the rich and satisfying blend of textures and tastes that our Corn Tamales with pork meat bring to the table.
Fried Yuca Balls
Melty cheese is stuffed inside yuca balls and deep-fried, these bite-sized yuca balls are a delight.
Stuffed Plantain Balls ( $ Discount)
Deliciously sweet plantain is stuffed with beef picadillo and deep fried for a mouthwatering sweet and savory combination that's sure to please!
DESSERTS
Sweets
Ensalada Fria
Mango Cheesecake
Bread Pudding
Immerse yourself in the comforting embrace of tender bread soaked in creamy custard, infused with the tropical sweetness of guava. Each bite is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that evoke memories of home-baked goodness. Whether relished as a heartwarming dessert or a delightful afternoon indulgence, our Guava Bread Pudding offers a delectable fusion of tradition and innovation that's sure to please.
Guava & CC Pastry
Puff pastry with guava and sweetened cream cheese
Quesito
Puff pastry with whipped sweetened cream cheese sprinkled with granulated sugar.
Arros con Leche
Rice pudding. Rice mixed with milk and cinnamon, and vanilla.
Flan
Indulge in the velvety smoothness of this classic caramel custard, a timeless delight that melts in your mouth with every spoonful. Crafted with care, our Flan captivates your senses with its delicate balance of silky texture and rich caramel notes.
Tres Leches
A sponge cake—soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk.
Dulce de Leche Empanadas
These golden pockets of flaky pastry are generously filled with the rich and velvety sweetness of dulce de leche. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors that combines the warmth of traditional empanadas with the lusciousness of caramel. (3 per order)