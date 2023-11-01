B-52 Burger and Brew - Lakeville
Full Menu
Starters ToGo
- Bacon Wrapped Cheese Curds$10.50
6 cheese curds wrapped in crispy bacon on skewers served with ranch
- BBQ Grilled Shrimp$11.00
8 shrimp skewered and grilled with BBQ sauce.
- Classic Buffalo Dip$11.00
A zesty blend of cheeses, roasted chicken, and spicy buffalo sauce. This classic is topped with tomatoes, green onions, and queso fresco. Served with our house-made tortilla chips
- Fried Chicken Tenders (Boneless Wings)$13.50
Five house-made chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch
- Tenderloin Bites$14.50
Cajun rubbed tenderloin, smoked marinated mushrooms, onion tanglers, roasted red pepper coulis
- Tex-Mex Rolls$11.00
Adobo chicken, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, diced onions, flash-fried in a flour tortilla, topped with queso fresco and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch
- Wings$14.00
10 bone-in chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Burgers
- Wagyu Sliders$15.00
Two, 2oz domestic wagyu sliders, american cheese, caramelized onion, pickle
- The B-52$13.50
Roasted jalapeños, banana peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, and chipotle aioli
- The Carlton$14.00
Our award-winning B-52 patty, gruyère cheese, arugula, jalapeño bacon jam, and mayo
- The Chuy-bacca Burger$14.50
Garlic mayo, spinach, bacon, gouda cheese, spinach pesto
- The Classic$12.00
Our award winning patty with your choice of cheese
- The Green Olive Cream Cheese$14.00
- The Hangover$14.75
Fried egg, smoked bacon, white cheddar, yellow cheddar, cheesy hashbrowns, and charred bacon scallion aioli.
- The John Wayne$13.75
Smoked bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, and fried onion tanglers
- The Juicy Lucy$13.75
Beef stuffed with American cheese. Topped with sauteed onions, pickles, and our house sauce
- The Mushroom Gouda$13.75
Smoked gouda, sautéed crimini mushrooms, and charred bacon scallion aioli
- The Pepper Bomb$14.75
Peppercorn-crusted patty, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, and onion tanglers
- The Trashy$14.00
Deep-fried pickles and cream cheese. Voted best trashy burger by MPLS/St. Paul magazine. Sub-green olives for pickles
- The Wisconsin Cheese Curd$13.75
Topped with real WI cheese curds, bacon, and charred bacon scallion aioli
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinegarette with shredded carrots, red cabbage, celery, cucumber, avocado, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with grilled chicken or boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Popover Salad$14.50
A split popover topped with our original chicken salad. Served with a side of organic spring mix in a roasted shallot vinaigrette, cherry tomato, cucumber and shredded cheese.
- Smoked Salmon Salad$16.50
Mixed field greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, red onion, smoked salmon, capers, cream cheese dressing, everything seasoning
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, green onions, tortilla strips, diced chicken breast, roasted corn, and black beans with a honey cilantro vinaigrette. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle ranch
- GARDEN SALAD$6.00
Entrées
- Creamy Cavatappi$17.50
Roasted peppers and onions, parmesan cream sauce, parmesan, parsley, garlic toast
- Grain Bowl$17.50
Smoked pancetta, cavatappi, creamy cheese sauce topped with parmesan gratin and scallions. Served with toasted garlic bread.
- Mac N' Cheese$17.50
5 cheese sauce, bacon, scallion gratin, scallion.
- Pesto Linguini$16.00
Linguine, spinach pesto, parmesan cream sauce, mozzarella pearls, roasted tomato, basil chiffonade.
- Rice Bowl$16.50
White rice, sautéed onions, mushrooms and peppers, water chestnuts, sesame, scallions, and citrus soy ginger glaze topped with wonton strips. This asterisk denotes foods that may be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,
- Shrimp Tacos$14.50
Crispy shrimp topped with pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, queso fresco and chipotle aioli. Served in warm flour tortillas with salsa on the side
- Smoked Wild Salmon$20.00
Smoked Salmon Filet, wild rice, asparagus, spinach pesto, cherry tomatoes
Sandwiches
- Prime Rib Dip$16.00
Sliced prime rib, gruyère cheese, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, onion tanglers, with a garlic aioli spread. Served with creamy horseradish and au jus
- Nashville Hot$14.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our Nashville hot sauce. Drizzled with a brown sugar ranch and topped with our house bread and butter pickle mix