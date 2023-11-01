B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
Starters ToGo
A zesty blend of cheeses, roasted chicken, and spicy buffalo sauce. This classic is topped with tomatoes, green onions, and queso fresco. Served with our house-made tortilla chips
Adobo chicken, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, diced onions, flash-fried in a flour tortilla, topped with queso fresco and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch
10 bone-in chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Five house-made chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch
6 cheese curds wrapped in crispy bacon on skewers served with ranch
Marinated and Cajun rubbed tenderloin beef tips served in a skillet. Topped with onion tanglers, sliced Fresno peppers, and chopped green onions. Served with a side of creamy horseradish
Battered roasted corn and cheese nuggets, served with pico de gallo and ranch
Battered onion peels, deep fried, served with chipotle ranch
Burgers
Roasted jalapeños, banana peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, and chipotle aioli
Our award-winning B-52 patty, gruyère cheese, arugula, jalapeño bacon jam, and mayo
Our award winning patty with your choice of cheese
Fried egg, smoked bacon, white Cheddar, yellow Cheddar, tater tot fritter, and charred bacon scallion aioli
Smoked bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, and fried onion tanglers
Beef stuffed with American cheese. Topped with sauteed onions, pickles, and our house sauce
Smoked gouda, sautéed crimini mushrooms, and charred bacon scallion aioli
Deep-fried pickles and cream cheese. Voted best trashy burger by MPLS/St. Paul magazine. Sub-green olives for pickles
Peppercorn-crusted patty, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, and onion tanglers
Smoked pancetta, smoked gouda, sautéed crimini mushrooms, and roasted red peppers with truffle aioli
Smothered in sweet chili sauce, cream cheese, cabbage citrus slaw, and a crispy wonton
Topped with real WI cheese curds, bacon, and charred bacon scallion aioli
Salads
A split popover topped with our original chicken salad. Served with a side of organic spring mix in a roasted shallot vinaigrette, bleu cheese crumbles, and golden raisins
Seared ahi tuna, spring greens, fresh jalapeño, orange supremes, scallions, sesame, and citrus soy ginger glaze
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, green onions, tortilla strips, diced chicken breast, roasted corn, and black beans with a honey cilantro vinaigrette. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle ranch
Romaine lettuce tossed in bleu cheese dressing with bacon, eggs, celery, green onions, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with grilled chicken or boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce
Entrées
White rice, sautéed onions, mushrooms and peppers, water chestnuts, sesame, scallions, and citrus soy ginger glaze topped with wonton strips. This asterisk denotes foods that may be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,
Garlic herbed broccoli, fettuccine, alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese. Served with toasted garlic bread. This asterisk denotes foods that may be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase
Smoked pancetta, cavatappi, creamy cheese sauce topped with Parmesan gratin and scallions. Served with toasted garlic bread. This asterisk denotes foods that may be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfis
Andouille sausage, diced chicken, sautéed onions, diced tomatoes, scallions, and Cajun cream sauce. Served with toasted garlic bread. This asterisk denotes foods that may be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood,
Sandwiches
Sliced corned beef, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, with a house sauce spread
Sliced prime rib, gruyère cheese, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, onion tanglers, with a garlic aioli spread. Served with creamy horseradish and au jus
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our Nashville hot sauce. Drizzled with a brown sugar ranch and topped with our house bread and butter pickle mix
Tacos
Crispy shrimp topped with pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, queso fresco and chipotle aioli. Served in warm flour tortillas with salsa on the side
Cod topped with pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli. Served in warm flour tortillas with salsa on the side
Beef braised in a mild chili sauce stuffed into a broth-battered flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese. Topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomé