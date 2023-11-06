B & C Teriyaki 901 W Foothill Blvd
MAIN
- #1 Beef Teriyaki Bowl$9.75
Slow Braised Beef, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion
- #2 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.15
Grilled Chicken, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion
- #3 Beef Curry Bowl$9.75
Slow Braised Beef, Spicy Home-made Curry Sauce, Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion
- #4 Chicken Curry Bowl$8.15
Grilled Chicken, Spicy Home-made Curry Sauce, Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion
- #5 Combo Teriyaki$12.69
Slow Braised Beef, Grilled Chicken, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion
- #6 Combo Curry$12.69
Slow Braised Beef, Grilled Chicken, Spicy Home-made Curry Sauce, Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion
- #7 Beef Plate$13.59
Slow Braised Beef, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Onions, Salad with Dressing, Pinto Beans and Mozzarella Cheese
- #8 Chicken Plate$12.69
Grilled Chicken, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Onions, Salad with Dressing, Pinto Beans and Mozzarella Cheese
COMBO MEALS
VEGAN FRIENDLY
TACOS/BURRITOS
- Beef Taco$2.59
White Corn Tortilla, Slow Braised Beef, Onions, Salad, Taco Sauce
- Chicken Taco$2.35
White Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Salad, Taco Sauce
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.35
Pinto Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Beef Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.85
Slow Braised Beef, Onions, Pinto Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Pinto Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Flour Tortilla