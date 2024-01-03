We will be closed for Christmas.
B. Colson Camden
Food
Garden & Soup
- B Colson Salad$8.00
Cucumber, tomatoes, cheese, red onion, croutons with balsamic honey mustard
- Cornwalls Clam Chowder Bowl$9.00
traditional new england with bacon
- Cornwalls Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
traditional new england with bacon
- HSG Salad$12.00
pears, apples, candied pecans, tomatoes, red onions, craisins, feta cheese with maple viniagrette
- Kale Ceaser Salad$16.00
- Lafayette Baked Potato Soup Bowl$9.00
cheese, bacon, chives
- Lafayette Baked Potato Soup Cup$5.00
cheese, bacon, chives
House Specialties
- Colson Chicken$18.00
mushroom, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard with French Fries
- DuPont Penne Alfredo$19.00
Shrimp or Chicken alferdo, tomatoes, parm
- Jayce Grilled Chicken$16.00
BBQ, Veg Medly
- Maple Glazed Pork Chops$19.00
maple mustard glaze with garlic Mashed potatoes
- Quaker Shrimp & Grits$21.00
andoille, garlic, chive, creole cream and pimento cheese grits
- Sheheen Southern Fried Fish$18.00
served with french fries
Sandwiches
Steaks
- Wateree Sirlion 6oz$15.00
center cut, lean, maitre d butter
- Wateree Sirlion 12oz$24.00
center cut, lean, maitre d butter
- Lord Camden Ribeye 12oz$38.00Out of stock
marbling for flavor, maitre d butter
- Brylee Filet 6oz$36.00
most tender, maitre d butter
- Robert Mill Strip 12oz$36.00
full flavor, matire d butter
