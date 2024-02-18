b.good North Andover
Winter Warmers
- Comfort Bowl$12.00
marinated kale, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes and apples, brussels sprouts, pecans, dried cranberries (cal: 406) with vermont maple dijon vinaigrette (cal: 170) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Soy
- Maple Bacon Burger$11.00
vermont maple syrup glazed bacon, pepper jack cheese, creamy ranch slaw, jalapeno ranch (cal: 386) - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
- 3 Bean Chili$7.00
vegan 3 bean chili with red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes with southwestern spices. (cal: 167) served with a side dairy-free crema (cal: 26) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
- Roasted Butternut & Apple Soup$7.00
roasted butternut squash with caramelized Granny Smith apples and a pinch of nutmeg, served with candied pecans (cal: 266) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
Acai Bowls
- GOOD Vibes$11.00
acai superfruit blend base, honey granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, agave nectar drizzle (cal: 591) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Nuts, Tree Nuts
- The Aloha$11.00
acai superfruit blend base, pineapple, kiwi, strawberry, coconut flakes, honey granola, agave nectar drizzle (cal: 524) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Nuts, Tree Nuts
- PB & B$11.00
acai superfruit blend base, peanut butter, banana, honey granola, chia seeds, dark chocolate shavings, agave nectar drizzle (cal: 832) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Nuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy
- Build Your Own Acai Bowl$11.00
customize your own acai bowl. includes 3 toppings.
Harvest Bowls
- Spicy Avocado & Lime$12.00
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini & carrots, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro (cal: 481) with red pepper vinaigrette (cal: 240) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- The Tuscan$12.00
marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini & carrots, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pesto (cal: 645) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
- Almond Ginger$12.00
marinated kale, quinoa, crisp veggies, shredded red cabbage, mint, sliced almonds (cal: 378) with honey ginger dressing (cal: 420) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts
Gathered Greens
- Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons (cal: 440) with creamy caesar dressing (cal: 306) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Shellfish
- Southwest Chicken Salad$13.00
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée (cal: 580) with balsamic vinaigrette (cal: 138) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy
- Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado (cal: 360) served with blue cheese dressing (cal:335) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Soy
- Harvest Kale Salad$12.00
marinated kale, brussels sprouts, beets, roasted sweet potato, garbanzo beans, parmesan (cal: 387) with lemon herb vinaigrette (cal: 148) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy
Craft Burgers
- The Farmhouse$11.00
bacon, cheddar, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 353) - Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Wheat
- Jalapeno Ranch$11.00
bacon, pepper jack cheese, creamy ranch slaw, jalapeño ranch (cal: 386) - Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Wheat
- The Classic$9.50
lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 215) - Allergens: Egg
- Mushroom & Swiss$10.50
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, bbq sauce (cal: 104) - Allergens: Dairy
- The Cali$10.50
avocado, corn & tomato salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 249) - Allergens: N/A
- Buffalo Ranch Burger$10.50
creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce (cal: 141) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Signature Sandwiches
Market Sides
- Classic Fries$4.25
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
oven finished and lightly salted (cal: 330) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
- Chicken Tenders - 3pcs$7.00
3 pieces, oven finished; choice of 1 dipping sauce (cal: 240) - Allergens: Wheat
- Buffalo Tenders - 3pcs$7.00
3 pieces, oven finished and tossed with buffalo sauce; choice of 1 dipping sauce (cal: 275) - Allergens: Wheat
- Eggplant Meatballs - 5pcs$6.50
5 piece eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, parmesan (cal: 360) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
- Crisp Veggies$7.50
marinated kale, broccolini, zucchini, carrots, shitake mushroom, chopped garlic with a side of soy sauce. choose parmesan or no cheese (cal: 157 - 197) - Vegetarian or Vegan - Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy
- Chicken Breast (Side)$3.00
- Deep River Chips - Sea Salt$2.00
kettle cooked in sunflower oil
Smoothies & Shakes
- Kale Crush Smoothie$7.50
kale, apple, pineapple, pineapple juice, banana (cal: 260) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
- Berry Smoothie$7.50
strawberry, blueberry, banana, agave, pineapple juice, açaí (cal: 340) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
- Vanilla Shake$7.50
vanilla ice cream, skim milk (cal: 570) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
- Chocolate Shake$7.50
vanilla ice cream, chocolate, skim milk (cal: 600) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
- Strawberry Shake$7.50
vanilla ice cream, strawberries, skim milk (cal: 580)- Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
- Power Up$9.00
banana, peanut butter, plant-based protein, spirulina, flax oil, cashew milk (cal: 495) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
- Nutty Strawberry Banana Smoothie$8.00
strawberry, banana, peanut butter, cashew milk, agave (cal: 473) - - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Nuts, Tree Nuts
Kids Meal
- Grass-Fed Burger Meal$9.00
100% local grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato (cal: 205) - Allergens: Wheat, Soy
- Grilled Cheese Meal$8.00
local cheddar cheese melted on toasted country bread (cal: 335) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
- Chicken Tenders Meal$11.00
3 pieces, oven finished (cal: 275) with a side of BBQ Sauce or Vegan "Honey" Mustard for dipping (cal: 60 - 134) - Allergens: Wheat, Soy
- Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.00
fresh-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato (cal: 344) - Allergens: Wheat, Soy
Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Spindrift - Grapefruit$3.50
- Spindrift - Raspberry Lime$3.50
- Spindrift - Lemon$3.50
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Culture Pop – Wild Berries$3.50
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
- Culture Pop – Orange Mango$3.50
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
- Fountain Lemonade, Iced Tea, Juice$3.00
Your choice of 100% organic lemonade, iced tea or juice from our partners at Tractor Beverage Co. Selection rotates seasonally
- Maine Root - Mexicane Cola$3.50
handcrafted soda from Maine made with Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar
- Maine Root - Root Beer$3.50
handcrafted soda from Maine made with Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar
- Maine Root - Ginger Brew$3.50
handcrafted soda from Maine made with Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar
- Maine Root - Lemon Lime$3.50
handcrafted soda from Maine made with Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar
Catering
Signature Box of GOODness
Feel GOOD Platter
Burger Bar
- Burger Bar Box$70.00
Each burger is individually wrapped and made to order with your choice of bun, protein, and cheese. 5 burgers included per order. Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Guacamole, B.GOOD Sauce, Bacon, and Brussels Slaw. Includes Cape Cod potato chips, mayo, ketchup, mustard.
Signature Sandwiches
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Wrap$12.00
GOOD Greens, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, chipotle aioli, on a whole wheat wrap
- Southwest Veggie Wrap$12.00
GOOD greens, avocado, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, red onion, chipotle purée (cal: 803) - Vegan - Allergens: N/A
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.00
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle puree, and balsamic vinaigrette in a whole wheat wrap.
- Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Marinated kale & Romaine, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, crumbled croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap.
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.00
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, shredded lettuce, pesto, on country bread (cal: 592) - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
- Avocado BLT$12.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, on country bread (654) Allergens: Wheat, Egg
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 516) - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Soy
Bowl & Salad Bar
Harvest Bowls
- Spicy Avocado & Lime$13.50
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini & carrots, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, with red pepper vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
- The Tuscan$13.50
marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts)
- Comfort Bowl$13.50
marinated kale, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes and apples, brussels sprouts, pecans, dried cranberries (cal: 421) with vermont maple dijon vinaigrette (cal: 170) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Soy
- Almond Ginger Bowl$13.50
Gathered Greens
- Southwest Chicken Salad$13.50
Individual Portion. GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette (Gluten Free)
- Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Individual Portion. Marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons, caesar vinaigrette.
- Harvest Kale Salad$13.50
marinated kale, brussels sprouts, beets, roasted sweet potato, garbanzo beans, parmesan with lemon herb vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Classic Cobb Salad$13.50
romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado (cal: 373) served with blue cheese dressing (cal:335) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Soy
Group Harvest Bowls
- Group Avocado & Lime Bowl$62.00
Serves 5. Marinated kale with quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, and chipotle vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten Free).
- Group The Tuscan$62.00
Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts)
- Group Comfort Bowl$62.00
Serves 5. Roasted butternut squash with caramelized Granny Smith apples and a pinch of nutmeg, served with candied pecans. Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Soy
- Group Almond Ginger$62.00
Group Gathered Greens
- Group Southwest Chicken Salad$62.00
Serves 5. GOOD greens with chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape toamtoes, toasted corn, chipotle puree, and chipotle vinaigrette (Gluten Free).
- Group Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$62.00
Serves 5. Marinated kale & Romaine with chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, crumbled croutons, and Caesar vinaigrette.
- Group Harvest Kale Salad$62.00
Serves 5. marinated kale, brussels sprouts, beets, roasted sweet potato, garbanzo beans, parmesan with lemon herb vinaigrette - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Group Classic Cobb Salad$62.00
Serves 5. romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado (cal: 373) served with blue cheese dressing (cal:335) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Soy
Protein Add-Ons
Market Sides
- Potato Chips$2.50
- Group Eggplant Meatballs$30.00
Serves 5. Eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, and Parmesan (Vegetarian).
- Individual Eggplant Meatballs$7.00
Eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, and Parmesan (Vegetarian).
- Group Crisp Veggies$32.00
- Individual Crisp Veggies$7.50
Beverages
- Culture Pop – Wild Berries$3.50
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
- Culture Pop – Orange Mango$3.50
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
- Group Organic Lemonade, Iced Tea or Juice$12.00
Half gallon, serves 4-5 people. Your choice of 100% organic classic lemonade, iced tea or juice from our partners at Tractor Beverage Co. Selection rotates seasonally.