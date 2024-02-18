Burger Bar Box

$70.00

Each burger is individually wrapped and made to order with your choice of bun, protein, and cheese. 5 burgers included per order. Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Guacamole, B.GOOD Sauce, Bacon, and Brussels Slaw. Includes Cape Cod potato chips, mayo, ketchup, mustard.