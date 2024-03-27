2x points now for loyalty members
B. Matthew's Eatery
DINNER
Sharables
- Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
hand-breaded, hand-breaded, mixed greens, cajun remoulade, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic reduction
- Crispy Smashed Potatoes$8.00
whole grain mustard sour cream
- Blackened Salmon Dip$10.00
- Honey Harissa Rainbow Carrots$14.00
white bean hummus, toasted pistachios
- Dinner Biscuits$7.00
a miniature version of our classic house-made biscuits, almond-honey butter & blackberry compote
- Blue Crab Cakes$18.00
our signature cakes, house-made green tomato chow chow, horseradish tartar
- *Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
flash fried, basil pesto, bacon, parmesan
- Curry Cauliflower$9.00
almond mint chutney
Salads
- b. Salad$8.00+
mixed greens, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes, feta, alfalfa sprouts, balsamic vinaigrette,
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
romaine, shredded asiago, croutons, asiago caesar dressing
- Kale Salad$7.00+
dried cranberries, edamame, goat cheese, almonds, lemon shallot vinaigrette
Mains
- Dinner Shrimp & Grits$22.00Out of stock
shrimp, stone-ground grits, tasso ham, cherry heirloom tomatoes, smoked bacon collard greens, pepper jack, green onions, white wine cream sauce
- Garlic Rosemary Short Rib$30.00
slow braised, au jus, bacon smoked collard greens, sweet potato mash
- Pork Chop$26.00Out of stock
10oz, bone-in chop, pan seared, finished with gremolata, over garam masala roasted sweet potatoes, red bell peppers, onions, cauliflower & red potatoes
- Fish & Chips$19.00
buttermilk-battered haddock, horseradish tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, hand-cut fries
- New York Strip$37.00
10 oz Strip with our signature steak sauce, crispy smashed potatoes, whole grain mustard sour cream & broccolini
- Salmon$25.00
- Turkey Bolognese$21.00
pappardelle pasta, wild mushrooms finished with parmesan
- Fall/Winter Risotto$19.00
rich arborio rice, roasted butternut squash, wild mushrooms, broccolini, cauliflower & leeks, finished with toasted pistachios
- Red Rice & Shrimp$23.00
sautéed shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, fire-roasted corn, onions, peppers, finished with old bay butter
- Lamb Shank$32.00
- Fresh Catch$28.00
root vegetable hash of sweet potatoes, red onions, parsnips, butternut squash & kale, finished with lemon thyme beurre blanc
- Bourbon Bacon Burger$16.00
homemade bourbon bacon jam, pepper jack, fried onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, served with one side
Sides
A La Carte
- $ extra dressing $
- Cheese Grits$3.50Out of stock
- Chk Salad Scoop$5.00
- Chz Only Grits$3.50
- Fries$4.00
- Fruit$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Greens$4.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Pasta Salad$4.00
- Plain Grits$3.00
- Side Protein
- Side Salad$5.00
- Succotash$5.00Out of stock
- Sweeties$5.00
- Toast$2.00
- Biscuit$3.00
- Extra Crostini$1.00Out of stock
- Extra Dinner Biscuit (1x)$1.50