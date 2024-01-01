B-More Mojo Kitchen & Carryout
Grab & Go Lunch
Salads
Soups
Breakfast
Lunch
- Chicken Caesar Salad$8.00
- Caesar salad$6.00
- Baby Spinach Salad$7.00
- Greek Salad$7.00
- Chicken Salad$6.00
- Egg Salad$5.00
- Mixed Green Salad$7.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Tuna Salad$7.00
- Tuna & Macaroni Salad$8.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
- Italian Sub
- Chicken Pesto Panini
- Roasted Turkey Club
- Spicy Corn & Crab Soup (pint)$5.00
- Spicy Corn & Crab Soup (quart)$9.25
- Maryland Crab Soup (pint)$4.50
Breakfast Sandwiches
Regular Menu
Burgers
- Steak Burger$12.00
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Butter Toasted Brioche Bun with our Special Sauce
- Mojo Burger$14.00
Steak Burger with Applewood Slab Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Carmelized Onions, Honey BBQ Sauce
- Shroom Burger$13.75
Steak Burger with Roasted Wild mushrooms, Blue Cheese, White Truffle Aioli
- Build a Burger$12.00
Pick your fixing: Applewood Bacon Tillamook Cheddar American Cheese Swiss Cheese Blue Cheese Crispy Onions Roasted Mushrooms Pickles BBQ Sauce
Sandwiches
- Hot Dog & Fries$8.00
Deli Beef Frank on a Buttered Toasted Brioche Bun. with Hancut Fries
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttermilk battered chicken breast with our special Mojo sauce, bread & butter pickles, & Honey Hennessy Glaze on toasted Brioche bun
- Chilli Hot Dog & Fries$10.00
Butter toasted bread and melted American cheese. Classic
- Fried Fish Sandwich$11.00
- Crabcake Sandwich & Fries$18.50
All Jumbo Lump crab cake on toasted brioche bun with our Chesapeake sauce
- Chilli Cheese Hot Dog& & Fries$10.75
Wangs & Thangs
Sides
