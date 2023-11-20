Skip to Main content
Have a New York Style Bagel for Breakfast with some Cream Cheese, or maybe You would like a Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich on an Everything Bagel!
More
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
B's Bagels & Bialys
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Bagel
Sandwiches
Cream cheese
Drinks
Treats
Lunch
Bialy's
Bagel
Bagel
$2.19
Bagel w Schmear
$3.99
Bagel w Butter
$3.99
Half Dozen Bagels
$11.00
Dozen Bagels
$22.00
Dozen w Schmear
$27.00
Half Dozen w Schmear
$16.00
Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$7.19
Egg
$4.99
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.99
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
$7.19
Cream cheese
Cream Cheese
$5.99
Drinks
Coffee
$2.29
Hot Tea
$2.29
Frappe
$4.29
Cappuccino
$2.99
Soda
$2.59
Water bottle
$2.29
Orange Juice
$3.59
Caramel Iced Coffee
$3.59
Hot Chocolate
$2.59
Box of Coffee
$19.99
Treats
Cannoli
$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.49
Peanut Butter Mousse Mini
$4.50
Biscoff Puff Pastry
$3.99
Lunch
Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.99
Potato Soup
$7.99
Bialy's
Bialy
$2.19
Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bialy
$6.99
Brown Sugar, Apple Cinnamon Bialy
$5.99
B's Bagels & Bialys Location and Ordering Hours
1111111111
100 Main St Suite C, Belton, MO 64012
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 6AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement