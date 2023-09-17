Popular Items

B-Unos Florence Menu

Appetizers & Salads/Soups

Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Combo

$14.00

Never frozen, freshly breaded tenders with fries

Chips & Cheese

$5.50

Fresh, homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese wiz.

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Fresh homemade tortilla chips served alongside homemade guacamole.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Fresh, homemade tortilla chips served alongside our house salsa.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mozzarella sticks

$6.50

6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, deep fried until golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Double Portion of fries loaded with our own carne asada meat, jalapenos, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.

** NEW WING FLIGHT **

$13.00

(3) Wet Lemon Pepper (3) Sweet BBQ (3) Buffalo Garlic **NO SAUCE SUBSTITUIONS WILL BE ACCOMEDATED**

Ribeye Cheesesteak Fries

$14.00

Elote Corn Dip

$13.00

Tequilla Lime Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00Out of stock

Chorizo Dip

$13.00

Big Mamba (LLK)

$16.00

4 Boneless Buffalo Wings, 4 Mozzarella sticks, 4 Jalapenos and 2 Cheesesteak sliders

Empanada Flight

$13.00

(1) Empanada Cubano (1) Ropa Vieja (1) Picadillo Boricua

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, crispy buffalo chicken topped with freshly cut & fried tortilla strips. Served alongside bleu cheese dressing.

The Ultimate Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, hard boiled egg, fresh has avocado topped with crispy chicken served alongside your choice of dressing

Strawberry Summer Salad

$13.00

The Ultimate French Onion Soup

$8.00

Beer Braised 4 hour onion reduction with cheesy goodness on top.

BORI-MEX FLAVAS

Birria Tacos

$16.00

3 corn-fried tacos stuffed with a triple delicious blend of cheeses, fresh cut cilantro and raw onions, traditional guajillo slow-roasted beef. Served alongside beef consommé.

Buffalo Chx Tacos

$13.00

crispy buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese drizzled with ranch.

Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, red kidney beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, stewed beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side. This dish also comes with Free Chips unless you pick something else.

Chimichanga

$13.00

Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, filled with rice, red kidney beans, pico del Gallo, fajita onions and peppers and cheese.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

crispy whitefish topped with pickled red onions and mango aioli served on flour tortillas.

House Steak Platter

$27.00

12oz UDSA ribeye steak rubbed with our signature house blend seasoning served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo & sweet plantains

Pollo Platter

$14.00

Grilled Chipotle marinated chicken served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo.

Quesadilla

$12.00

flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.

Single empanada(s)

Flaky pastry dough fried to perfection filled with seasoned beef, cheese & potatoes. (NO MODIFICATIONS)

Tacos

$12.00

choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo. (3 tacos per order) CANNOT MIX & MATCH, MUST BE 1 MEAT

Anaconda Burrito

$21.00

This thing is crazy... Super Big Burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers and onions, Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Steak and grilled Shrimp. Comes with House made Chips

Anaconda Burrito Bowl

$23.00

Ropa Veija

$15.00

Traditional homestyle Cuban cuisine with a slight twist, slow roasted pulled beef cooked in red wine over top of arroz con gandules served with maduros and pickled red onions.

Lobster Tacos

$27.00Out of stock

(3) Flour tortillas filled with lobster and shrimp salad tossed in a housemade lemon tarrgaon dressing topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and mango aioli served with crabby tots.

Nachos Elevacion

$14.00

Carnitas Platter

$14.00

Roasted Pork Shoulder served with Yellow rice & beans, 3 Sweet Plantains and Garnished with pico de Gallo.

Seafood Birria Tacos (newbutold)

$23.00

Blackened and grilled wild caught salmon and grilled shrimp chopped and thrown into birria style tacos with cilantro and diced red onions on corn tortillas. Served w Chips and a Seafood Consommé Shit Slaps

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Grilled Blackened Salmon chopped and thrown into flour tortillas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and mango aioli. Served w/ chips

Pollo Guisado

$16.50

Chicken fajitas

$16.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Trio Fajitas

$17.00

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wings

All motor

$12.00

American cheese, Caramelized onions, shredded lettuce and tomato

Full Boost

$12.00

Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, smothered in sweet BBQ sauce topped with fried pickles

Grilled Cheese Monsta

$13.00

Single Hand-Smashed Burger patty topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon squeezed in between two grilled cheese sandwiches!

Lowrider

$14.00

Delicious twin burger patties topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon and 1 onion ring.

Triple heart throb

$15.00

Triple the beef! 6 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pepperjack cheese, and American cheese loaded with HELLA mayo.

BBQ Short Rib

$15.00

Signature burger blend topped with spicy mayo, pickles, pulled BBQ short rib, cheddar cheese topped with an onion ring.

Al Pastor

$13.00

Hand-smashed beef & chorizo patty seasoned with our special al pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, cilantro, raw onions covered with pepperjack cheese and drizzle with chipotle mayo.

Black & Blue Burger

$12.00

French toast burger

$15.00

The Pizza Burger

$15.00

The craziest pizza burger you will ever have. We use a single hand-smashed patty with mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon on a bed of marinara mozzarella sticks with an actual pepperoni pizza as the top bun.

Vibin Vegan Burger

$14.00

100% VEGAN BURGER!!! 100% plant based Beyond Burger with lettuce, roasted red sweet peppers, tomatoes tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a seeded sweet potato vegan bun.

Chicken Coop Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ! Served with American and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

*Spicy* Chicken Coop Sandwich

$12.00

Popeyes Who?!? Fresh, never frozen chicken breast, breaded in our signature seasoned breading and deep fried. Topped with pepper jack & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo

100% RIBEYE CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

PHILLY SIZED JAWN. On a Liscios seeded/or Unseeded roll. Still comes with Beer Braised onions,Cooper Sharp American Cheese and a side of fries or tots. Oh and it's still made with 100% RIBEYE MEAT! PHILLY BIG MAD!! JERSEY STAND UP

Cowboy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast smothered in honey glazed BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon topped with an onion ring.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Our own Version of this Iconic Hot Chicken Sandwich. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce, pickles and a drizzle of ranch. THIS SANDWICH IS A WET NASHVILLE and is served with French Fries!! Delicious

The Porker

$10.00

Slow-roasted BBQ pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese, pickled red onions & applewood smoked bacon served on a toasted kaiser roll and your choice of fries or tater tots.

6pc

$9.00

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so. WE NO LONGER SERVE ALL FLATS OR ALL DRUMS. WILL RECIEVE MIX.

12pc

$16.00

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

24pc

$29.00

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

6 PC COMBO

$12.50

6 PIECE WINGS SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT SUBSTITUE FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

12 PC WING COMBO

$18.99

12 PIECE WING COMBO SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT BE SUBSITITUED FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

6pc (Copy)

$9.00

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so. WE NO LONGER SERVE ALL FLATS OR ALL DRUMS. WILL RECIEVE MIX.

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream$

$0.50

Side Salsa$

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Side Mango Aioli$

$0.50

Side Mayo Packets

Side Mack Sauce$

$0.50

Extra Syrup Packets

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Creole Sauce

$1.29

Side Country Gravy

$1.29

Drinks

Dark Roast Columbian Coffee

$3.50

Handcrafted BUNOS Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Fountain Beverage

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

House Chocolate Milk

$2.99

House Milk

$2.25

JUICE

$3.19

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$4.00

Espresso

$5.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Kids Juice

$2.50

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

KIDS FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

$2.25

KIDS MILK

$2.25

Arizona Can

Out of stock

Kids

Jr Chx Tenders

$6.99

Jr grilled cheese

$6.00

Jr Pizza

$8.00

Jr Chx Mac-Up

$8.00

(3) BBQ drumsticks served with housemade mac & cheese.

Jr Quesadilla

$6.00

Jr Ranchero

$7.50

(2) ground beef tacos with cheese served on flour tortillas with choice of side.

Milkshakes/Desserts

Banana Pudding Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Cookie n Cream Shake

$6.50

Fruity Pebble Shake

$7.00

Vanilla bean & strawberry ice cream, strawberry syrup and fruity pebbles.

Nutella Ferraro Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Made with strawberry ice cream.

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Cookie Monster Shake

$8.00

Cookies and Cream + Vanilla Bean Ice cream spun together with chocolate chip cookies on top.

Expresso Shake

$7.00

Stuffed Mexicano Churros

$6.50

4 Pieces of Caramel stuffed cinnamon sugar dusted Churros.

WORLD FAMOUS TRES LECHE CAKE(3 milk)

$7.25

WORLD FAMOUS 3 MILK CAKE! BETTER THEN ABUELAS. Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!

Fried Apple Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.00

Roger Rabbit Carrot Cake

$8.00

Caramel Drizzled Cream Cheese Iced Carrot Cake with Walnuts.

Sides

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

Loaded Tots Small

$3.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Maduros/Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Side Of Guacamole

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Rice & Beans

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$3.99

Jersey Crab Fries

$4.00+

Small Loaded Fry

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Pies Fries

$3.75+

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.00+

Side Queso

$1.25

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Cheesy Broccoli

$4.99

B-UNOS Florence Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Specialties

Big Boy

$17.00

Two Buttermilk pancakes, four triangles of French toast , 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 pork roll, a choice of tater tots or home fries and two eggs (served any style).

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and peppers in a quesadilla! Served with salsa & sour cream on the side with a choice of tater tots or hash browns

BYO Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and choice of any breakfast meat. Served with salsa, sour cream and tater tots.

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Whole golden brown Belgium waffle served with boneless chicken topped with maple syrup drizzle and confectionary sugar.

Grit Bowl Combos

Hash-Sheesh

$12.00

Breakfast Skillet: red skin potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, onions & peppers, eggs (any style) and your choice of meat. Served with toast of your choice.

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$25.00

12oz USDA ribeye steak served with three eggs (any style) and your choice of tater tots, home fries, toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Three Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.

French Toast Chimichanga

French Toast Chimichanga

$16.25

This is the craziest Breakfast Creation you will ever taste in the form of a handheld. Its a crustified Cinnamon Sugar dusted french toast stuffed Burrito. Crispy outside with a warm sweet and savory inside. It has scrambled cheese eggs, french toast and sausage all rolled into this amazing tortilla and then the magic happens. This jawn is so good, it might make you smack someones momma. This thing slaps.

The Egg Smut

$9.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle Burrito

$10.00

French toast burger

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Our Famous sautéed shrimp in a flavorful creole sauce, red onions and peppers. Served overtop of creamy cheesy grits.

BYO Breakfast Combo's

French Toast Combo

$13.00

Four triangles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.

Pancake Combo

$13.00

Two pancakes served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.

Waffle Combo

$13.00

Whole golden brown Belgium waffles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.

Omelettes

CYO Omelete

$7.75

Your omelette, your style!

CYO Omelete EGG WHITES

$9.50

Customize your own egg white omelette!

Griddle

French Toast Full (3)

$8.25

(3) Whole Pieces of French toast

French Toast Short Stack (2)

$5.25

(2) Pieces of French Toast

Pancake Side (2)

$3.50

(2) Pancakes

Pancake Single (1)

$2.00

Single pancake

Pancakes Full Stack

$7.25

(5) pancakes

Pancakes Short Stack (3)

$4.50

(3) Pancakes

Waffle

$5.00

(1) Waffle

Sides

Homefries

$3.00+