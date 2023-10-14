Ba chi kitchen and bar 3547 18th st
appetizers
sampler
pork egg rolls, spicy lg wings & pork gyoza
vegetarian sampler
tofu spring rolls, spicy lg tofu & veg. gyoza
brussel sprouts
fried w/ kim chi & chinese sausage
brussel sprouts w/ no meat
fried w/ kim chi (no meat)
lettuce wrap
pork w/ lettuce, cabbage, carrot, daikon & cilantro
crispy pork gyoza
w/ creamy spicy & sweet chili sauce & edamame salsa
crispy veggie gyoza
w/ creamy spicy & sweet chili sauce & edamame salsa
korean short ribs
w/ Kim chi & salt, lime & pepper dipping sauce
kim chi fries w/ bulgogi
house cut fries w/ creamy spicy sauce and a bit of bulgogi
kim chi fries w/ no meat
house cut fries w/ creamy spicy sauce
crispy egg rolls
fried , pork
beef stew w/ roti bread
w/ sweet potato strings
spicy sate oxtail stew w/ bread
rockin oysters
w/ spinach , creamy spicy sauce, massage eggs & tortilla
champagne & caviar oysters
w/ spinach & crispy wonton
osaka oyster
fried oysters w/ spinach, katsu, mayonaise & tortilla chips
Kim chi nacho
chips w/ bulgogi, creamy spicy sauce & pico de Gallo
ba chi-charron (heo quay)
w/ 5 spicy dipping sauce
oxtail stew w/ bread
spring rolls
edamame
tacos
po boys
crispy ba chi po boys meal
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
tofu sweet chili po boy meal
cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro
shrimp po boys meal
cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro
lemon grass chicken po boy meal
cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro
ba chi po boy meal
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
char pork po boys meal
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
BBQ pork Po Boy meal
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
pho
pho chicken
white meat, onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeno, basil, lime
pho shrimp
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho tofu
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho garden
broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, carrots, onions cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho combo
rare eye round, beef. balls, brisket, onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho eye round
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho brisket
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho beef ball
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho eye round and brisket
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho eye round and beef ball
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
pho brisket and beef ball
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
bun bo hue
brisket, beef ball & cha lua, cilantro & onions bean sprouts, cabbage, basil, limes & jalapeños on the side
bo ne
sides
desserts
ramen
ramen combo
pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions. combo includes: crab meat, shrimp & bbq pork
ramen char. pork
pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
ramen ba chi
pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
ramen curry chicken
chicken curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
ramen curry tofu
veggie curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
ramen curry garden vegetables
veggie curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
Bacos
pork bacos
chicken bacos
curry chicken baco
w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings
sweet chili chicken baco
w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes
creamy spicy chicken baco
w/ eel sauce & pepper strings
buffalo chicken baco
w/ pickles
katsu chicken baco
w/ cabbage & pickled ginger
honey ponzu chicken baco
w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger
korean bbq chicken baco
w/ kim chi
mango habanero chicken baco
shrimp bacos
curry shrimp baco
w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings
sweet chili shrimp baco
w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes
creamy spicy shrimp baco
w/ eel sauce & pepper strings
buffalo shrimp baco
w/ pickles
katsu shrimp baco
w/ cabbage & pickled ginger
honey ponzu shrimp baco
w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger
korean bbq shrimp baco
w/ kim chi
mango habanero shrimp baco
fish bacos
tofu bacos
curry tofu baco
w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings
sweet chili tofu baco
w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes
creamy spicy tofu baco
w/ eel sauce & pepper strings
buffalo tofu baco
w/ pickles
katsu tofu baco
w/ cabbage & pickled ginger
honey ponzu tofu baco
w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger
korean bbq tofu baco
w/ kim chi
mango habanero tofu baco
hash bacos
crab bacos
Rice Dishes
tofu rice dish
pork rice dish
chicken rice dish
shrimp rice dish
combination rice dish
Vermicelli Bowls
tofu vermicelli bowl
vermicelli w/ sweet chili tofu
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ yellow curry tofu
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ spicy lemongrass tofu
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ red curry panko tofu & bok choy
pork vermicelli bowl
vermicelli w/ char pork
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ crispy fried egg rolls (pork)
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ ba chi (pork belly)
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts 5 spice sauce
vermicelli porkfecta
meats include: bbq roast pork, pork belly and char pork. includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ thai basil pork w/ sunny side up egg
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
chicken vermicelli bowl
shrimp vermicelli bowl
vermicelli w/ grilled shrimp (gf)
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ salt & pepper shrimp
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)
vermicelli w/ sweet chili shrimp
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)
vermicelli w/ spicy lemongrass shrimp
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)
beef vermicelli bowl
combination vermicelli bowl
vermicelli w/ pork egg rolls & ba chi
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
vermicelli w/ egg rolls & char pork
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts