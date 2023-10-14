Main Menu

appetizers

sampler

$19.95

pork egg rolls, spicy lg wings & pork gyoza

vegetarian sampler

$18.95

tofu spring rolls, spicy lg tofu & veg. gyoza

brussel sprouts

$10.95

fried w/ kim chi & chinese sausage

brussel sprouts w/ no meat

$10.95

fried w/ kim chi (no meat)

lettuce wrap

$9.95

pork w/ lettuce, cabbage, carrot, daikon & cilantro

crispy pork gyoza

$8.95

w/ creamy spicy & sweet chili sauce & edamame salsa

crispy veggie gyoza

$8.95

w/ creamy spicy & sweet chili sauce & edamame salsa

korean short ribs

$22.95

w/ Kim chi & salt, lime & pepper dipping sauce

kim chi fries w/ bulgogi

$6.95

house cut fries w/ creamy spicy sauce and a bit of bulgogi

kim chi fries w/ no meat

$6.95

house cut fries w/ creamy spicy sauce

crispy egg rolls

$6.95

fried , pork

beef stew w/ roti bread

$12.95

w/ sweet potato strings

spicy sate oxtail stew w/ bread

$19.95

rockin oysters

$17.95

w/ spinach , creamy spicy sauce, massage eggs & tortilla

champagne & caviar oysters

$17.95

w/ spinach & crispy wonton

osaka oyster

$17.95

fried oysters w/ spinach, katsu, mayonaise & tortilla chips

Kim chi nacho

$12.95

chips w/ bulgogi, creamy spicy sauce & pico de Gallo

ba chi-charron (heo quay)

$10.95

w/ 5 spicy dipping sauce

oxtail stew w/ bread

$19.95

spring rolls

spring rolls

$6.95

2 rolls w/ peanut sauce

wings

chicken wings

$13.95

fried and battered

edamame

edamame

$7.25

tacos

chicken taco w/ fries

$15.95

2 on roti w/ curry sauce & basil aioli

fish taco w/ fries

$15.95

2 on roti w/ eel & basil aioli

shrimp taco w/ fries

$15.95

2 on roti w/ creamy spicy & eel sauce

tofu taco w/ fries

$15.95

2 on roti w/ sweet chili & basil aioli

po boys

crispy ba chi po boys meal

$14.95

includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro

tofu sweet chili po boy meal

$12.95

cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro

shrimp po boys meal

$14.95

cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro

lemon grass chicken po boy meal

$13.95

cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro

ba chi po boy meal

$13.95

includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro

char pork po boys meal

$13.95

includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro

BBQ pork Po Boy meal

$13.95

includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro

pho

pho chicken

$15.50

white meat, onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeno, basil, lime

pho shrimp

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho tofu

$15.50

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho garden

$15.95

broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, carrots, onions cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho combo

$16.95

rare eye round, beef. balls, brisket, onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho eye round

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho brisket

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho beef ball

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho eye round and brisket

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho eye round and beef ball

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

pho brisket and beef ball

$15.95

onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime

bun bo hue

$16.95

brisket, beef ball & cha lua, cilantro & onions bean sprouts, cabbage, basil, limes & jalapeños on the side

bo ne

bo ne (steak and eggs)

$22.95

steak and eggs w/ onions, Vietnamese pork ham, cherries tomatoes and butter

sides

side of rice

$3.00

side of vermicelli

$3.00

broccoli

$2.50

mushrooms

$2.50

bok choy

$2.50

sunny side up egg

$2.00

side of pho noodle

$3.00

side of tofu

$11.50

side of extra pho meat

side of Kim chi

$3.95

large broth

$8.95

small broth

$5.95

desserts

creme brûlée cheesecake

$7.50

chocolate mousse cake

$7.50

strawberry cheesecake

$7.50

bao nuts w/ condensed milk

$7.50

fried buns filled with condensed milk and topped with peanuts

kids menu

chicken tenders w/ fries

$8.95

small pho w/ noodles only

$8.95

ramen

ramen combo

$19.50

pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions. combo includes: crab meat, shrimp & bbq pork

ramen char. pork

$19.50

pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.

ramen ba chi

$19.50

pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.

ramen curry chicken

$19.50

chicken curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.

ramen curry tofu

$19.50

veggie curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.

ramen curry garden vegetables

$19.50

veggie curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.

Bacos

pork bacos

ba chi baco (pork belly)

$4.50

w/ house sauce & cucumber

char pork baco

$4.50

w/ house sauce & cucumber

bbq pork baco

$4.50

w/ house sauce & cucumber

beef bacos

bulgogi baco

$4.85

w/ kim chi

spicy sate brisket baco

$4.85

chicken bacos

curry chicken baco

$4.50

w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings

sweet chili chicken baco

$4.50

w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes

creamy spicy chicken baco

$4.50

w/ eel sauce & pepper strings

buffalo chicken baco

$4.50

w/ pickles

katsu chicken baco

$4.50

w/ cabbage & pickled ginger

honey ponzu chicken baco

$4.50

w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger

korean bbq chicken baco

$4.50

w/ kim chi

mango habanero chicken baco

$4.50

shrimp bacos

curry shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings

sweet chili shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes

creamy spicy shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ eel sauce & pepper strings

buffalo shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ pickles

katsu shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ cabbage & pickled ginger

honey ponzu shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger

korean bbq shrimp baco

$4.75

w/ kim chi

mango habanero shrimp baco

$4.75

fish bacos

sweet chili fish baco

$4.75

w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes

creamy spicy fish baco

$4.75

w/ eel sauce & pepper strings

honey ponzu fish baco

$4.75

w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger

mango habanero fish baco

$4.75

tofu bacos

curry tofu baco

$4.20

w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings

sweet chili tofu baco

$4.20

w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes

creamy spicy tofu baco

$4.20

w/ eel sauce & pepper strings

buffalo tofu baco

$4.20

w/ pickles

katsu tofu baco

$4.20

w/ cabbage & pickled ginger

honey ponzu tofu baco

$4.20

w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger

korean bbq tofu baco

$4.20

w/ kim chi

mango habanero tofu baco

$4.10

hash bacos

curry hash bao

$4.20

w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings

sweet chili hash bao

$4.20

w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes

creamy spicy hash bao

$4.20

w/ eel sauce & pepper strings

katsu hash bao

$4.20

w/ cabbage & pickled ginger

honey ponzu hash bao

$4.20

w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger

mango habanero hash bao

$4.10

crab bacos

snow crab baco

$4.50

w/ eel sauce & cucumber

creamy spicy soft shell crab baco

$8.50

w/ eel sauce & pepper strings

Rice Dishes

tofu rice dish

rice tofu w/ yellow curry sauce

$15.95

rice tofu w/ sweet chili sauce

$15.95

rice tofu w/ spicy lemongrass sauce

$15.95

rice w/ crispy red curry chicken w/ bok choy

$21.95

pork rice dish

rice w/ ba chi

$16.50

(pork belly)

rice w/ crispy fried pork egg rolls

$16.50

rice w/ char pork

$16.50

rice w/ caramelized pork ribs

$16.50

rice w/ thai basil pork w/ sunny side up egg

$16.50

rice porkfecta

$18.25

meats include: bbq roast pork, pork belly and char pork.

chicken rice dish

rice w/ crispy red curry chicken w/ bok choy

$21.95

rice w/ lemongrass chicken

$16.50

rice w/ panko chicken w/ thai jeaw sauce & bok choy

$21.95

shrimp rice dish

rice w/ grilled shrimp

$17.95

rice w/ sweet chili shrimp

$17.95

shrimp (fried)

rice w/ salt and pepper shrimp

$17.95

shrimp (fried)

rice w/ spicy lemongrass shrimp

$17.95

beef rice dish

rice w/ korean short ribs

$25.95

rice w/ bulgogi beef

$20.95

combination rice dish

rice w/ egg rolls & ba chi

$17.95

rice w/ egg rolls & char pork

$17.95

rice w/ egg rolls & grilled shrimp

$17.95

rice w/ char pork & grilled shrimp

$17.95

Vermicelli Bowls

tofu vermicelli bowl

vermicelli w/ sweet chili tofu

$15.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ yellow curry tofu

$15.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ spicy lemongrass tofu

$15.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ red curry panko tofu & bok choy

$21.95

pork vermicelli bowl

vermicelli w/ char pork

$16.50

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ crispy fried egg rolls (pork)

$16.50

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ ba chi (pork belly)

$16.50

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts 5 spice sauce

vermicelli porkfecta

$18.25

meats include: bbq roast pork, pork belly and char pork. includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ thai basil pork w/ sunny side up egg

$16.50

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

chicken vermicelli bowl

vermicelli w/ lemongrass chicken

$16.50

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ red curry panko chicken & bok choy

$21.95

shrimp vermicelli bowl

vermicelli w/ grilled shrimp (gf)

$17.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ salt & pepper shrimp

$17.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)

vermicelli w/ sweet chili shrimp

$17.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)

vermicelli w/ spicy lemongrass shrimp

$17.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)

beef vermicelli bowl

vermicelli w/ bulgogi beef

$20.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ Korean short ribs

$25.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

combination vermicelli bowl

vermicelli w/ pork egg rolls & ba chi

$17.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ egg rolls & char pork

$17.95

includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts

vermicelli w/ pork egg rolls & grilled shrimp

$17.95

vermicelli w/ char pork & grilled shrimp

$17.95

Beverages

sodas

root beer

$2.95

dr. pepper

$2.95

sprite

$2.95

diet coke

$2.95

coke

$2.95

club soda

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.00

hand crafted drinks

Thai tea

$7.50

jasmine green milk tea

$7.50

cafe sua da (Vietnamese iced coffee)

$5.50

soda chanh (club soda limeade)

$5.50

limeade

$3.25

fresh squeezed lime juice

jasmine tea limeade

$3.25

Thai tea with tapioca

$7.50Out of stock

Thai tea without tapioca

$7.50

teas & juices

coconut juice

$4.25

soy milk

$4.25

iced jasmine tea

$2.95

hot jasmine tea

$2.95

milk (whole)

$2.95

bottle water

$1.50