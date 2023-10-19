Pita Wraps

Falafel Wrap
$12.49

Topped with Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Pickles, Parsley & Tahini Sauce

Grilled chicken wrap
$12.49
Chicken Gyro Wrap
$12.49

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber Sauce

Philly Steak Wrap
$12.49
Veggie Wrap
$12.49
Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap
$12.49

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$12.49

Plates

Chicken Kebab & Rice
$15.99

all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)

Chicken shawarma plate
$14.99

made with beef sirloin cut into cubes and grilled.

Mix Grill Kabab (1 chicken - 1 gyro meat - 1 shrimp)
$18.99

A mix of - 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 shrimp skewers & rice and a choice of a side or salad

Shrimp kebab & rice
$16.99
Beef & lamb gyro plate
$16.49
Chicken gyro plate
$15.99
Curry chicken & rice
$14.99
Pick 4 veggie plate
$14.99

Bowls (all bowls come with a pita bread on the side)

Chicken Bowl
$13.99

Your choice of Yellow rice, rice & lintels or Greek salad topped with grilled chicken, Taziki, onions, tomatoes & chopped lettuce

Beef & Lamb Bowl
$13.99

Your choice of Yellow rice, rice & lintels or Greek salad topped with grilled Lamb & beef gyro, Taziki, onions, tomatoes & chopped lettuce

Falafel Bowl (veggie)
$12.99

Your choice of Yellow rice, rice & lintels or Greek salad topped with 5 pieces of falafel , Taziki, onions, tomatoes & chopped lettuce

shrimp bowl
$14.99
vegan bowl
$14.99

Sides

Falafel & tahini sauce
$3.99+

calories based on 4 pieces

Grape Leaves & taziki
$5.00+

calories based on 6 pieces

Hummus & Pita
$4.50+

When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,

Cilantro Hummus
$4.50+
Red Pepper Hummus
$4.50+
(Tzatziki) Cucumber Sauce
$4.00+

Calories based on small side.

Baba Ghannouj & Pita
$5.00+

Calories based on 8.OZ

Cauliflower
$5.00+

Very rich on calories per 8.OZ

Eggplant
$5.00+

fried eggplant topped with drizzle of vinegar, garlic and olive oil

Chick Peas
$4.99+
Green Beans
$4.99+
Mujadara
$4.00+
French Fries (30.OZ)
$3.99
Plain Yellow Rice
$3.50+
Lintel soup & Pita (30.OZ)
$5.99

Salads

Tabbouleh Salad
$6.99+
Fattoush Salad
$6.00+
Greek salad (30.OZ)
$7.99
Cilantro salad (spicy)
$6.99+
Kale Salad
$5.99+

Value Family meals (serve 3 - 4)

Mini panini wraps
$20.00+

Adult & kids love them

Gyro Wraps value menu
$16.00+

Your choice of any Pita Wraps you like

Dessert

Baklava
$2.29

stuffed with walnuts - (no eggs)

Cheese cake
$3.59

Lunch Special

philly steak & FF
$8.00
Grilled chicken & FF
$8.00

Panini

Chicken shawarma Panini
$12.49+
Lamb & beef gyro panini
$12.49+
Falafel Panini
$12.49+
Philly steak panini
$12.49+
Grilled Chicken Panini
$12.49+
Veggie Panini
$12.49+