Popular Items

Hummus Bowls

Jerusalem-Style

Jerusalem-Style

$11.00

Traditional hummus, warm chickpeas, tahini, zhug, almonds, herbs

Chili Baba

Chili Baba

$12.00

Za'atar hummus, garlic chili oil, kimchi, scallions

Bougie Baba

Bougie Baba

$14.00

Truffle hummus, roasted wild mushrooms, almonds, herbs

Hummus bi Lahme

Hummus bi Lahme

$13.00

Traditional hummus, minced beef shawarma, lemon sauce, parsley, almonds, sumac, herbs

Beauty and the Buffalo

Beauty and the Buffalo

$13.00

Ranch hummus, buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, scallions, buffalo sauce, buffalo dust

Super Green

Super Green

$13.00

Green herb hummus, falafel, herb salad, edamame, pistachio, green tahini

La La Labaneh

$11.00

Fermented yogurt, pomegranate molasses, chili oil, jalapeños, scallions, almonds

Mana'eesh

(Middle Eastern Flatbreads)

Za’atar mana'eesh

Za’atar mana'eesh

$9.00

Za'atar + olive oil flatbread, labaneh, herbs

Jibna mana'eesh

$10.00

Arabic cheese flatbread, herbs

Jibna + Za’atar mana'eesh

Jibna + Za’atar mana'eesh

$11.00

Arabic cheese + za'atar flatbread, herbs

Jibna + Sujok mana'eesh

Jibna + Sujok mana'eesh

$13.00

Arabic cheese + Arabic beef sausage flatbread, herbs

Lahme bi Ajeen

$13.00

Middle Eastern spiced meat pie, herbs

Lahme bi Ajeen + TAHINI

$13.00

Middle Eastern spiced meat pie, green tahini, mint

Mezze

Palestinian Plate

Palestinian Plate

$16.00

Arabic Charcuterie Hummus, labaneh, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Arabi cheese, Arabi pickles, magdooz (pickled eggplant), pita puffs

Batata Hara

$7.00

Spiced fried potatoes, cilantro, Aleppo pepper

Arabi Pickles

$8.00

A variety of pickled vegetables

Pita Puffs

$4.00

Side of pita puffs

Salata

Salatas

Fatoush

$10.00

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, mint, toasted pita, sumac

Green Tahina

$10.00

Green tahini, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, Aleppo pepper

Sandweesha

Sandwiches

Sujok sandweesha

$14.00

Arabic cheese and Arabic beef sausage "toast", herbs, toum (garlic), batata (potatoes), zhug

Falafel sandweesha

$13.00

Pickled red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, Arabi pickles, hummus, tahini, batata (potatoes), shatta (hot sauce)

Labaneh + Za'atar

$11.00

Fermented yogurt, za'atar, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, pickled beets

Sides

Pita Puffs

$4.00

Side of pita puffs

Batata Hara

$7.00

Spiced fried potatoes, cilantro, toum (garlic)

Pickled Arabi Vegetables

$8.00

Variety of pickled vegetables

Toum

$3.00

Garlic sauce

Zhug

$3.00

Arabic green herb hot sauce (medium spice level)

Shatta

$3.00

Arabic red chili hot sauce (Very spicy)

Babas Packaged Products

Hummus

Baba's Traditional

Baba's Traditional

$4.99
Baba's Roasted Red Pepper

Baba's Roasted Red Pepper

$4.99
Baba's Sriracha

Baba's Sriracha

$4.99
Baba's Olive

Baba's Olive

$4.99
Baba's Oh la la Truffle

Baba's Oh la la Truffle

$5.99Out of stock
Baba's Dilly Dill Pickle

Baba's Dilly Dill Pickle

$4.99
Baba's Zesty Za'atar

Baba's Zesty Za'atar

$4.99
Baba's Caramelized Garlic Onion

Baba's Caramelized Garlic Onion

$4.99
Baba's G'noosh

Baba's G'noosh

$5.99

Pita

Wheat Pocket Pita

$4.99

White Pocket Pita

$4.99

Packaged Pita Puffs

$4.99Out of stock

Catering

Middle Eastern Table Spreads

Palestinian Sofra

$120.00

Jerusalem-style hummus, za za hummus, labneh, falafel, pickled veggies, green tahina salad, red shatta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce), pita puffs

Yallah Mana’eesh

$130.00

Za’atar mana’eesh, jibna mana’eesh, jibna + za’atar mana’eesh, sujok mana’esh, lahme bi ajeen, fatoush, pickled veggies, red shutta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce)

Habibis + Friends

$140.00

Jerusalem-style hummus, chili baba, falafel, jibna + za’atar mana’eesh, sujok mana’eesh, lahme bi ajeen, fatoush, batata hara, pickled veggies, red shatta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce), pita puffs

The Arab Vegan

$125.00

Jerusalem-style hummus, za-za hummus, super green hummus, falafel, green tahina salad, za’atar mana’eesh, pickled veggies, red shatta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce), pita puffs

Catering Platters

Green Tahina Salt

$80.00

Green tahini, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, Aleppo pepper

Fatoush Salata

$80.00

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, mint, sumac, toasted pita bread

La La Labaneh

$85.00

Fermented yogurt, pomegranate molasses, chili oil, jalapenos, scallions, almonds, pita puffs

Hummus bi Lahme

$115.00

Traditional hummus, minced beef shawarma, lemon sauce, parsley, almonds, sumac, pita puffs

Boujee Baba

$110.00

Truffle hummus, roasted wild mushrooms, almonds, herbs, pita puffs

Za Za

$90.00

Za’atar hummus, za’atar, cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, pita puffs

Chili Baba

$92.00

Za’atar hummus, garlic chili oil, kimchi, scallions, pita puffs

Jerusalem-Style

$85.00

Traditional hummus, warm chickpeas, tahini, zhug, almonds, herbs, pita puffs

Just Hummus Pans

Traditional Hummus

$40.00

Traditional hummus, pita puffs

Green Hummus

$48.00

Green herb hummus, pita puffs

Za'atar Hummus

$45.00

Za'atar hummus, pita puffs

Ranch Hummus

$45.00

Ranch hummus, pita puffs

Mezze Platters

Pita Puffs

$30.00

64 pieces of pita puffs

Toum

$13.00

Garlic sauce

Zhug

$12.00

Arabic green herb hot sauce

Shatta

$12.00

Arabic chili hot sauce

Batata Hara

$28.00

Spiced fried potatoes, cilantro

Falafel

$30.00

16 pieces of falafel

Mana'eesh

Za'atar

$35.00+

Za'atar + olive oil 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)

Jibna

$35.00+

Arabic cheese 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)

Jibna + Za'atar

$35.00+

Arabic cheese + za'atar 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)

Jibna + Sujok

$35.00+

Arabic cheese + Arabic beef 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)

Lahme Bi Ajeen

$35.00+

10" Middle Eastern spiced meat pie, herbs (1 meat pie feeds 1-2 people)