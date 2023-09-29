Baba's Hummus House + Mana'eesh Bakery 2220 Lyndale Avenue South
Hummus Bowls
Jerusalem-Style
Traditional hummus, warm chickpeas, tahini, zhug, almonds, herbs
Za Za
Za'atar hummus, za'atar, cucumbers, tomatoes, mint
Chili Baba
Za'atar hummus, garlic chili oil, kimchi, scallions
Bougie Baba
Truffle hummus, roasted wild mushrooms, almonds, herbs
Hummus bi Lahme
Traditional hummus, minced beef shawarma, lemon sauce, parsley, almonds, sumac, herbs
Falafelicious
Traditional hummus, falafel, warm chickpeas, pickled red cabbage, Arabic pickles, tahini, sumac
Beauty and the Buffalo
Ranch hummus, buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, scallions, buffalo sauce, buffalo dust
Super Green
Green herb hummus, falafel, herb salad, edamame, pistachio, green tahini
La La Labaneh
Fermented yogurt, pomegranate molasses, chili oil, jalapeños, scallions, almonds
Mana'eesh
(Middle Eastern Flatbreads)
Za’atar mana'eesh
Za'atar + olive oil flatbread, labaneh, herbs
Jibna mana'eesh
Arabic cheese flatbread, herbs
Jibna + Za’atar mana'eesh
Arabic cheese + za'atar flatbread, herbs
Jibna + Sujok mana'eesh
Arabic cheese + Arabic beef sausage flatbread, herbs
Lahme bi Ajeen
Middle Eastern spiced meat pie, herbs
Lahme bi Ajeen + TAHINI
Middle Eastern spiced meat pie, green tahini, mint
Mezze
Palestinian Plate
Arabic Charcuterie Hummus, labaneh, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Arabi cheese, Arabi pickles, magdooz (pickled eggplant), pita puffs
Falafel (6 pieces)
Tahini, shatta (hot sauce), pickled veggies
Batata Hara
Spiced fried potatoes, cilantro, Aleppo pepper
Arabi Pickles
A variety of pickled vegetables
Pita Puffs
Side of pita puffs
Sandweesha
Sandwiches
Sujok sandweesha
Arabic cheese and Arabic beef sausage "toast", herbs, toum (garlic), batata (potatoes), zhug
Falafel sandweesha
Pickled red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, Arabi pickles, hummus, tahini, batata (potatoes), shatta (hot sauce)
Labaneh + Za'atar
Fermented yogurt, za'atar, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, pickled beets
Sides
Babas Packaged Products
Hummus
Catering
Middle Eastern Table Spreads
Palestinian Sofra
Jerusalem-style hummus, za za hummus, labneh, falafel, pickled veggies, green tahina salad, red shatta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce), pita puffs
Yallah Mana’eesh
Za’atar mana’eesh, jibna mana’eesh, jibna + za’atar mana’eesh, sujok mana’esh, lahme bi ajeen, fatoush, pickled veggies, red shutta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce)
Habibis + Friends
Jerusalem-style hummus, chili baba, falafel, jibna + za’atar mana’eesh, sujok mana’eesh, lahme bi ajeen, fatoush, batata hara, pickled veggies, red shatta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce), pita puffs
The Arab Vegan
Jerusalem-style hummus, za-za hummus, super green hummus, falafel, green tahina salad, za’atar mana’eesh, pickled veggies, red shatta, zhug, toum (garlic sauce), pita puffs
Catering Platters
Green Tahina Salt
Green tahini, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, Aleppo pepper
Fatoush Salata
Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, mint, sumac, toasted pita bread
La La Labaneh
Fermented yogurt, pomegranate molasses, chili oil, jalapenos, scallions, almonds, pita puffs
Hummus bi Lahme
Traditional hummus, minced beef shawarma, lemon sauce, parsley, almonds, sumac, pita puffs
Boujee Baba
Truffle hummus, roasted wild mushrooms, almonds, herbs, pita puffs
Za Za
Za’atar hummus, za’atar, cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, pita puffs
Chili Baba
Za’atar hummus, garlic chili oil, kimchi, scallions, pita puffs
Jerusalem-Style
Traditional hummus, warm chickpeas, tahini, zhug, almonds, herbs, pita puffs
Just Hummus Pans
Mezze Platters
Mana'eesh
Za'atar
Za'atar + olive oil 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)
Jibna
Arabic cheese 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)
Jibna + Za'atar
Arabic cheese + za'atar 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)
Jibna + Sujok
Arabic cheese + Arabic beef 10" flatbread (1 flatbread feeds 1-2 people)
Lahme Bi Ajeen
10" Middle Eastern spiced meat pie, herbs (1 meat pie feeds 1-2 people)