Babe's Tea Room - Golden 1027 Washington Ave
DRINKS
Special-TEA Drinks
- Dirty Chai - dbl Espresso
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Spiced Black Tea$8.00
- Gingerade
Organic Ginger Root Infusion + Freshly Pressed Lemon Juice + Honey$6.00
- Lavender London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Milk of Choice + Lavender & Vanilla Infused Simple Syrup$6.00
- Matcha Hibiscus Lemonade
Iced Matcha + Egyptian Hibiscus + Fresh Pressed Lemon Juice + Frida Co Local Honey$7.00
- Matcha Latte
Matcha + Milk of Choice + Honey$6.00
Coffee & Espresso
Iced Tea + Lemonade
Iced Tea
Hot Tea 12oz- To Go
- Assam$4.00
- Ceylon$4.00
- Darjeeling$4.00
- English Breakfast$4.00
- Irish Breakfast$4.00
- Keemun China$4.00
- Lapsang Souchong$4.00
- Nilgiri$4.00
- PG Tips$4.00
- Royal Yunnan$4.00
- Russian Caravan$4.00
- Scottish Breakfast$4.00
- Almond$4.00
- Black & Blue$4.00
- Blackcurrant$4.00
- Butterscotch$4.00
- Cherry Almond$4.00
- China Rose Petal$4.00
- Chocolate$4.00
- Chocolate Chai$4.00
- Earl Grey de la Creme$4.00
- Empress Grey$4.00
- Lavender Earl Grey$4.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Licorice$4.00
- London Calling / Earl Grey$4.00
- Mahal Masala Chai$4.00
- Mango Ceylon$4.00
- Maple Peach$4.00
- Passion Fruit$4.00
- Slim Mint$4.00
- Southern Roots / Ginger Peach$4.00
- Spiced Orange$4.00
- Vanilla$4.00
- Dragonwell$4.00
- Genmaicha$4.00
- Imperial Gunpowder$4.00
- Kukicha$4.00
- Sencha$4.00
- Cherry Sencha$4.00
- Citrus Mistress$4.00
- Find Me in Fiji$4.00
- Genmaicha$4.00
- Island Zen$4.00
- Jasmine pouchong$4.00
- Lavender Fields$4.00
- Lemon Ginger Snap$4.00
- Moroccan Mint$4.00
- Tangerine Sencha$4.00
- Green Vanilla$4.00
- Big Red Robe$4.00
- Formosa Oolong$4.00
- Milk Oolong$4.00
- Sweet Watermelon$4.00
- Ti Kwan Yin$4.00
- Cocoa Power Pu-Erh$4.00
- French Vanilla$4.00
- Organic Pu-erh$4.00
- Ballerina / White Lavender$4.00
- Ginger Veil$4.00
- Princess Peach / White Peach$4.00
- Tranquility Rose / White Rose$4.00
- African Rooibos$4.00
- Anytime Chai Rooibos$4.00
- Blue Sunshine$4.00
- Blueberry Rendezvous$4.00
- Chamomile$4.00
- Cinnamon Rooibos$4.00
- Cocoa Cabana$4.00
- Coconut Custard Rooibos$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Cranberry Echinacea$4.00
- Cupid's Bow$4.00
- Ginger$4.00
- Hawaiian Colada$4.00
- Hibiscus$4.00
- Hot Cider Honeybush$4.00
- Lavender Chamomile$4.00
- Lemon Chiffon Rooibos$4.00
- Of My Dreams$4.00
- Peppermint$4.00
- Raspberry$4.00
- Spiced A-Peel / Powerhouse$4.00
- Strawberry$4.00
- Turmeric Comfort$4.00
- Washington Peppermint$4.00
FOOD
Afternoon Tea
- Takeaway Tea Party
Menu is Priced *PER PERSON* and includes: 2 x Cucumber with Chive Cream Cheese Triangles, 2 x Chicken Curry Salad Triangles, 2 x Turkey Triangles, 2 x Cheddar with Jam Triangles, 1 x Tart, 1 x Petit Four, 1 x Scottish Shortbread Tea Cookie, 1 x French Macaron, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x assorted tea bags. *Tea for two is pictured ($70)*$35.00
- Children's Takeaway Tea Party
Menu is Priced Per Person and includes: 2 x Cucumber Tea Sandwiches, 2 x Sun Butter & Jelly Tea Sandwiches, 1 x Petit Four, 1 x Tart , 1 x Scottish Shortbread Cookie, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x tea sachets. One to-go tea party display tier is included with each order.$24.00
- To-Go Tier
3-tier Cardboard Cupcake Stand. Set up tea time in style from anywhere! Top Tier Diameter: 6". Middle Tier Diameter: 9". Base Tier Diameter: 12".$8.50
All Day Treats
- Cream Tea
Treat yourself with 1 x Scone served with imported Devonshire Cream, Strawberry Preserves, and a side of fresh mixed berries. Includes 2 x Tea Bags.$14.00
- Curried Chicken Salad 8 oz.
Made with Savory Spice shop's Turmeric Curry Blend. Top salads, sandwiches or indulge in simple spoonfuls!$8.00
- Babe's Homemade Lemon Curd 8 oz.
Bursting with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor, our lemon curd is silky smooth and spreadable. Lemon curd can be used as fillings for tarts, cakes, cookies, or cupcakes. You can spread it on scones or toast. You can even use it on your plain yogurt as well.$9.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Scone Kit
House made vanilla infused whipped cream + Fresh strawberries macerated with a lavender, vanilla simple syrup + Authentic English Scone$12.00
- Devon Cream 1lb Jar
Imported English Double Cream. Simply spoon straight from the jar. Perfect on fruit, pancakes, waffles or stir into sauces or pasta for extra thickness.$24.00
Babe's Curbside Specials
Breakfast
- "BAE" Scone Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon + Avocado + Egg$14.00
- Avocado Toast with Brie & Za'Atar
Drizzled with Frida Co local honey & served with a fresh fruit medley.$12.00
- Build Your Own Scone Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own!$8.00
- Skotidakis Greek Yogurt Parfait
Sacred Vow Local Granola + Cow & Goat’s Milk Greek Yogurt + Friday Co Local Honey + Berries$9.00
- Mini Quiche
Made from scratch. Savory & fluffy egg filled pie. Quiche Lorraine & Vegetarian Options.$14.00
- Green Machine Toast
Avocado, Cucumbers, Chive Cream Cheese, Arugula, EVOO, Za’atar Spice with a fresh fruit medley on the side.$12.00
- Sun and Berries Toast
Sun Butter, Berries, Cinnamon, Cocoa Powder, Frida Co Local Honey & Goat Cheese. Served with a Mini Yogurt Parfait.$12.00
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Smoked Salmon, Chive Cream Cheese, Avocados, Capers & Pickled Red Onions. Served with a Fresh Fruit Medley.$15.00
Pastries
- Authentic English Scone
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!$4.00
- Scone of the Day ea.
Call us for our daily scone special! *Special scones sell out quickly* If we are sold out, we will sub an Authentic English Scone.$4.00
- Gluten Free Scones x 2 Assorted Mini$3.50
- Vegan Scones x 2 Assorted Mini$3.50
- French Macarons 6pc
These sweet treats are an iconic French dessert made from two cookies, joined with a layer of ganache, buttercream, or jam. An assorted 6 macarons. *Holiday/Special Edition shapes and flavors provided based on availability*$21.00
- Vegan Macarons 6pc
Delicate and delicious sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior and sweet, creamy filling. Babe's original Vegan & Gluten Free recipe. Assorted seasonal flavors.$24.00
- Biscotti 3 pc
Made in-house & pairs perfectly with a cuppa! Assorted flavors.$5.50
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar (GF)
This one’s for you, peanut butter & chocolate lovers! Smooth and creamy, chocolate, peanut butter heaven.$4.00
- Cookie XL
Classic Chocolate Chip. Extra large & Extra awesome!$4.00
- Lemon Bars
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.$3.95
- RAW Cakes
Sweet specialty cakes imported from Belgium. Ingredients are uncooked and unprocessed; the raw cakes are naturally free from gluten, dairy and refined sugar. Vegan & Gluten Free Friendly. Rotating Flavors$5.50
Salads
- Curried Chicken Salad - Salad
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend with tomato and English cucumber on a bed of spring mixed greens.$16.00
- Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.$16.00
- Garden Salad
Spring Mix + Tomato + English cucumber + Lemon Vinaigrette$11.00
- Avocado Caprese Salad
Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.$15.00
- Roasted Chicken Club Salad
Seasoned Chicken + Smoked bacon Avocado + English cucumber + Tomato + with House made Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette over Fresh Spring Mix$18.00
- Smoked Salmon & Citrus (GF)
A bright refreshing salad served with Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges, Pomegranate and Smoked Salmon Fillet Served with a citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette.$20.00
Sandwiches
- Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic & basil pesto on a White or Wheat baguette.$16.00
- Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.$16.00
- Smoked Salmon BLT
Smoked Salmon Filet, Bacon, Basil Garlic Aioli, Fresh Tomatoes + Greens served on Toasted White Bread.$18.00
- Turkey & Brie
Turkey, imported Brie, English herb jelly, mayo, lettuce, tomato and English cucumber. Choice of White or Wheat baguette.$18.00
- Tea Sandwiches + Side Garden Salad
Tea Sandwiches Served with a Garden Salad (Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, and a Cucumber Vinaigrette) Half Order 4 Pieces (Choose One) Full Order 8 Pieces (Choose Two)$12.00
- Vegan Veggie Wrap
House made chickpea salad, avocado, cucumber, tomato, fresh red cabbage slaw, and mixed greens all wrapped in a spinach tortilla$16.00
TEA PARTY PACKS
Tea Sandwiches 10 Pc
- English Cucumber & Chive Crem Cheese 10 Pc$12.50
- Turmeric Curry Chicken Salad 10 Pc$12.50
- Boar's Head Turkey & Basil Aioli 10 Pc$12.50
- Vermont White Cheddar & Apricot Jam (served open faced) 10 Pc$12.50
- Chickpea Salad (vegan) 10 Pc$12.50
- Red Cabbage Slaw (vegan) 10 Pc$12.50
- Cucumber & Chive Crem Cheese (Vegan) 10 Pc$12.50
- Sweet Potato Turmeric Curry Salad (vegan) 10 Pc$12.50
- Sunflower Butter & Jelly (kid's favorite + vegan) 10 Pc$12.50
Pastry 5 Pc
Condiments 8 oz
- Babe's Homemade Lemon Curd 8 oz.
- Jam 8oz Jar$5.00
- Devon Cream 1lb Jar
French Macarons 6 Pc
- French Macarons 6pc
- Vegan Macarons 6pc
BAR MENU
COCKTAILS
- Babe's Signature Spritz$15.00
- Hugo Spritz$12.00
- Amaro Spritz$12.00
- Ruby Red Spritz$13.00
- Marionberry Royal Spritz$13.00
- Carajillo$12.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Watermelon Oolong Fizz$15.00
- French Blonde$15.00
- Snow White Martini$13.00
- Monarch Margarita$13.00
- Lavender Margarita$12.00
- Fairy Godmother$16.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Amaro Old Fashioned$16.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Miner's Manhattan$17.00
- Mimosa
- Bloody Mary
LIQUOR
- Zyr$8.00
- Grainger Vanilla$7.00
- Gin Lane London Dry$8.00
- Gin Lane Violet$9.00
- Rhum JM Blue 40$7.00
- Rhum JM Green 50$8.00
- Agavales Blanco$8.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$12.00
- LANA Blanco$14.00
- LANA Reposado$16.00
- Freeland Bourbon$10.00
- Belfour Rye$10.00
- 1776 Rye$12.00
- Savage & Cooke Rye$11.00
- Taylor Garrett Rye$10.00
- Bitter Fusetti$7.00
- Amaro dell'Etna$8.00
- ChocoLat White Chocolate$6.00
- Clear Creek Marionberry$8.00
- Golden Moon Crème de Violette$9.00
- Grand Brulot Cafe$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Grand Monarch Orange$7.00
- Jade 1901 Absinthe$16.00
- Licor 43$7.00
- St. Elder Blood Orange$6.00
- St. Elder Elderflower$6.00
- St. Elder Pamplemousse$6.00
- Lillet Rose$5.00
- Mata Bianco Vermouth$4.00
WINE
- Cantine Povero Barbera d'Asti$9.00
- Terres d'Avignon Côtes du Rhône$12.00
- Tertenzi Sangiovese$13.00
- Picollo Ernesto Gavi$11.00
- Domaine Du Salvard Cheverny$14.00
- Foral de Melgaço Vinho Verde$13.00
- Aragosta Rose$9.00
- Christina Rose$10.00
- Maçanita Rosé$13.00
- Moët Impérial Champagne 187ml$22.00
- Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs 187mL$12.00
- Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé 187ml$12.00
- Le Colture Prosecco Brut$12.00
- Cantina Di Sorbara 'Emma' Lambrusco$9.00
LIE-BATIONS
MISC
Retail Food
- Babe's Homemade Lemon Curd 8 oz.
- Clotted Cream Jar
- Honey - Frida Colo Collective
Our local 5280 Bees are FREE TO FORAGE & not artificially fed. Our Bees pollinate and collect from around 2 million flowers to create 1 single pound. With flourishing immune systems and colonies, they feast on a vast menu of Colorado plants and flowers. Bees raised regeneratively with a beautiful abundance of diverse pollen and nectars. The honey is raw, pure & gently harvested locally. We are careful to leave plenty of honey for the Bees to continue sharing their amazing gifts with us humans!$20.00
- Jam 8oz Jar$5.00
Retail Merchandise
- Gorsche Tea Maker
An infuser teapot that sits comfortably on a regular tea mug and allows you to pour your loose leaf tea infusion straight into the mug.$26.99
- Rare Tea Hand-blown Glass Teapot
Robust and beautiful hand-blown glass teapot in two sizes - the little one (150ml) is ideal for a single cup and the larger (300ml) is perfect for tea for two (or a large mug). Fill to the point where the top of the spout meets the body of the teapot for the perfect pour. It is hand-blown from special heat-resistant, toughened glass to be practical as well as beautiful. It is perfectly balanced to pour without spilling a drop of precious tea and comes with a stainless steel spiral in the spout to hold back the loose tea leaves - it will filter out everything but finer cut loose leaf teas (such as Speedy, Earl Grey & Lost Malawi). To guarantee no finer leaves ending up in your cup, we have our Rare Tea Overcup Strainer. This teapot is extremely giftable for those who are resistant to leaf tea – the bespoke design makes it so easy to get your measurements right for the perfect cup. Full and$39.00
- Sand Tea Timer
Timing is everything; never over-steep your tea again. Four sand tea timer combined in one, designated for White (2min), Green (1 & 2min), Black Tea (3min) and Herbals (5min). Minimalistic color palette, in gold, silver, black and white sparkling sand. Material: Glass with stainless steel frame$39.00
- Tea Strainer w/ Tray
Decorative Tea Strainer with Drip Bowl. Perfect for entertaining & they make lovely gifts.$9.99
- To-Go Tier Cardboard
3-tier Cardboard Cupcake Stand. Set up tea time in style from anywhere! Top Tier Diameter: 6". Middle Tier Diameter: 9". Base Tier Diameter: 12".$8.50
RETAIL TEA
Black Tea By Oz
- Assam
A rich tea from the Brahmaputra valley in the Assam region of India, a very smooth strong, full-bodied tea that's rich and malty with a sweet flowery bouquet.$5.50
- Ceylon
Blackwood Tea Estate is located in the Bogawantalwa Valley in the Dimbula region of Western Sri Lanka. This certified Organic tea is grown at an elevation of up to 4,500 ft. above sea level. These deep chestnut hued Pekoe leaves steep to a bright copper-colored cup. Distinct citrus notes, medium body & clean, brisk character are hallmarks of this highly valued black tea.$3.85
- Darjeeling
The “champagne” of teas, with a subtle, delicate flavor. Grown high in the foothills of the Himalayas on the famous Biodynamic Makaibari Estate.$4.24
- Morning Glory (English Breakfast)
An arousing blend of the finest black teas from China, India, and Ceylon. A classic breakfast tea that is both aromatic and stimulating. It's perfect with or without milk.$3.85
- Irish Breakfast
Our Irish Breakfast blend combines Indian black teas for a heady, robust flavor. You will have the luck of the Irish on your side and feel refreshed all morning!$3.85
- Keemun China
This marvelous tea is renowned for its orchid bouquet & splendid red color. A traditional English Breakfast grown in the Anhui province. Mildly smoky & winy, this tea ages very well.$5.00
- Lapsang Souchong
This black tea is smoked over pine fires to create a rich, strong flavor with a unique smoky aroma.$4.25
- Nilgiri - Korakundah Estate
Korakundah Estate is a self-sustaining community, as well as a successful tea garden. This black orange pekoe tea has a smooth, well-balanced mild flavor, with a hint of citrus. This is the highest tea estate in India with tea growing over 8000 feet above sea level.$4.25
- PG Tips
A British favorite, made from a blend of Asam, Ceylon and Kenyan black teas. Brews a refreshing, robust cup with little caffeine and plenty of antioxidants.$3.85
- Royal Yunnan
This tea has a malty taste and a smooth, bold finish.$3.65
- Russian Caravan
Smoky & resonant with defining citrus notes.$4.50
- Scottish Breakfast
A robust blend of black teas combined to create a distinctive, robust flavor. Full bodied, yet light and refreshing, our Scottish Breakfast tea is the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.$4.25
- DECAF English Breakfast$3.50
Flavored Black Tea by oz.
- Almond
A smooth black tea with the sweet and creamy flavor of almonds.$4.75
- Black & Blue
A burst of blueberry paired with a powerful black tea punch. A delicious burst of candied sweetness.$5.00
- Black Currant
Distinct black currant paired with Anhui Province Black Tea.$4.25
- Butterscotch
Smooth and creamy Butterscotch makes a warm and cozy, satisfying cup. Blend of black tea and butterscotch flavor for a rich and creamy taste. A dash of sugar will open it up.$5.00
- Cherry Almond
Black tea with Almond pieces, Blackberry + Lime leaves, Cranberry pieces Rose + Safflower petals. Deep cherry flavor with almond notes. A dash of sugar enhances the flavor and offers a smooth silky character.$4.75
- Chocolate
This densely aromatic & flavorful blend showcases the best of two popular infusions ~ Tea & Chocolate. Hints of vanilla enhance the earthy rooibos & rich, velvety notes of black tea which beautifully escort a chocolate melange into a delicate, lingering finish.$3.85
- Chocolate Chai
Tea, Chai & Chocolate! This luxurious, warm & fragrant combination sips elegantly with or without milk.$4.75
- Earl Grey de la Crème
A traditional Earl Grey with a twist of creamy vanilla flavors. A blend of black tea, cornflower, and bergamot essence. A soft, creamy finish adds a refreshing touch with a whisper of sweetness.$4.75
- Empress Grey
Beautiful Rose with a classic Earl Grey$4.00
- French Breakfast / China Rose Petal
Surely one of our loveliest teas, this is China Congou black leaf tea layered with pink rose petals. It's a mellow, sweet-tasting tea with a wonderfully perfumed aroma. An elegant tea to serve with cakes and pastries in the afternoon.$4.75
- Lavender Earl Grey
Super blue lavender transports a floral harvest of Provence to an intoxicating Earl Grey.$4.75
- Lemon Drop
A bold black tea with the tangy sweetness of meyer lemon for a distinctive flavor.$4.25
- Licorice "Amsterdam"
Sweet and light Anise and tea complement each other. A Delicious exotic aniseed finish.$4.25
- London Calling
One of the oldest and most traditional flavored teas. Scented with oil of bergamot to produce a mellow balance of citrus and black tea tastes. A delicate and mild blend of Indian teas from the Chamraj Estate in the Nilgiris.$5.00
- Mahal Masala Chai
Assam black tea is combined with cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, and cardamom to produce an authentic Indian Chai tea.$5.00
- Mango Ceylon
A wonderful blend of black tea scented with natural mango pieces & flavor, producing a refreshing cup. A perfect tea served hot or iced.$4.25
- Maple Peach
Think warm maple glazed peaches over rich and creamy vanilla ice cream. This sweet flavor combination is blended with classic, high-grown Ceylon leaf, dried natural fruits and flowers.$4.75
- Passion Fruit
A blend of teas from southern India with a vibrant tropical fruit flavor.$4.25
- Slim Mint
Chocolaty and minty fresh. Slim Mint tea is a perfect refresher after a meal. Never has decadence tasted so good!$5.00
- Southern Roots / Ginger Peach
Made with organic black tea, organic ginger root, and organic peach pieces, this soothing tea provides a natural pick-me-up.$5.00
- Spiced Orange
A refreshing organic black tea with orange peel and warm, spicy undertones.$4.75
- Vanilla
A blend of South Indian black tea from the Chamraj Estate flavored with vanilla beans and vanilla oils.$4.50
Oolong Tea by oz.
- Big Red Robe
Awarded 3rd place in the North America Tea Championship in the Dark Oolong category! Full bodied & smooth, this medium-oxidized Spring tea begins with floral notes & deepens into a fruity sweetness.$8.72
- Formosa White Tip Oolong
A traditional Oolong from Taiwan's northwestern Hakka area, specifically the Beipu region in Hsin Zhu County. Dark oxidation with distinct nutty note, intertwined with a subtle peachiness. Good "every day" Oolong.$4.25
- Milk Oolong
This lightly oxidized oolong made from the Jin Xuan cultivar delivers a smooth & slightly creamy liquor with a hint of natural cinnamon & roasted sugar flavors.$4.25
- Sweet Watermeon
Oolong tea, Papaya pieces, Plum + Safflower petals makes for a wonderfully ripe & juicy, sunset pink, thirst quenching flavored Oolong!$4.75
- Ti Kwan Yin
"IRON GODDESS OF MERCY" Tightly rolled deep chestnut-colored leaves from Fujian Province steep to a clear amber liquor. Tender woody notes of this slow roasted Oolong intermingle with toasty, peach-pit overtones & a long, sweet finish. Medium Oxidation.$4.25
White Tea by oz.
- Ballerina / White Lavender
A soothing aromatic white tea elegantly blended with French lavender.$6.00
- Ginger Veil / White Ginger
White Ginger. Gentle nuttiness with just a hint of heat.$5.00
- Princess Peach / White Peach
“The sounds of the tea being made invite the peach blossoms to peep in through the window”Sasaki Sanmi, author of “Chado The Way of Tea. This blend captures this sentiment precisely.$6.00
- Tranquility Rose/ White Rose
This organic blend of Rose Petals and White Tea is dry, sweet, aromatic & enigmatic. Simply beautiful.$6.00
Green Tea by oz.
- Dragonwell
The classic Chinese flat leaf, pan fired green tea from Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province is also known as Lung Ching or Longjing. Smooth, aromatic & intriguing.$4.50
- Gyokuro Asahi / Precious Dew
Meaning "precious dew". The flat, very green leaves of this tea are sharply pointed and easily recognizable, creating a gold, green liquor. Its flavor is complex and smooth. This is Japan's best category of green tea, from Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. Developed and first sold in Japan in 1835 by Yamamoto tea Dynasty. The tea plants are shaded for up to 20 - 30 days in the garden. The sun deprived leaf develops less polyphenol, and more chlorophyll which makes it a much darker green. We recommend that this tea be brewed for just 1-2 min and with water about 170 degrees.$8.50
- Imperial Gunpowder
A high-quality green tea with a delicate taste and light smoky aroma. This tea has a natural signature flavor, and is made of the best green tea leaves from China.$5.20
- Kukicha
A visually stunning, finely blended style of desirable upper stems & sencha grade leaves from the second harvest. Light & delicate, toasty with sweet end notes, this tea is sure to be an instant favorite.$5.20
- Sencha
Lightly steamed with pronounced vegetal notes. Fresh, bright green tea, presented as slender, needle-shaped leaves. A refreshing gem with a brisk, lingering finish from the country of ceremony & perfection.$4.50
Flavored Green Tea by oz.
- Cherry Sencha
Popular in Japan, Sencha is soft and mild and is especially delicious with the. sweet, tart flavor of wild cherry. This tea contains sencha, safflowers and cherry pieces.$4.00
- Citrus Mistress
Floral and Citrus Sweet Green Tea. The lemon drop of tea! Delight in hints of jasmine and rose along the way.$6.00
- Find Me in Fiji
Deep, lush organic China green tea flavored with juicy pineapple & a touch of papaya. Escape to the tropics with Fiji tea.$6.00
- Genmaicha
A mellow blend of roasted and puffed brown rice grains and Sencha that has been well-loved by green tea fans in Japan for centuries. Due to the rice, this tea has the rich and hearty flavor of roasted grains but with the freshness of Sencha. It is very well balanced and flavored.$4.75
- Island Zen
Refreshing, smooth, and tropical! You’ll be going coco-nuts for this green tea treat made with China Green Tea and real coconut.$6.00
- Jasmine Pouchong
This is a special grade of Jasmine scented tea. The jasmine flowers are cut and introduced to the tea several times so that the tea absorbs the sweet aroma. The cup has the fragrance of a garden in bloom with a light, sweet, smooth flavor. The oldest of scented teas.$4.25
- Lavender Fields
Stress less with this smooth green tea mixed with soothing French lavender and immune boosting bee pollen.$5.25
- Lemon Ginger Snap
This exhilarating blend of green tea, organic lemon grass, and ginger is sure to brighten your day.$4.25
- Moroccan Mint
A full bodied, crisp green tea balanced with the invigorating flavor of peppermint.$4.25
- Tangerine Sencha
A tangerine flavored green tea, marigold flowers, and orange peel. The citrus flavor blends perfectly with the sweet tender Japanese Sencha green tea leaves.$3.85
- Vanilla Green
Sweet, fragrant vanilla gives this green tea depth and character.$4.00
Pu-erh Tea by oz.
- Cocoa Power Pu-Erh
Deep & earthy ~ an antioxidant powerhouse with just a hint of sweetness. Organic blend of Pu-Erh, Rooibos, Chocolate & Coconut.$4.75
- French Vanilla Pu-Erh
Chocolaty bourbon vanilla highlights with a coffee smooth finish.$5.50
- Organic Pu-erh
Organic Pu-erh tea is one of the most popular drinks in China. Naturally rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it's a dark tea that's earthy yet sweet, with a smooth finish.$4.75
- Creme Brulee Pu-erh
Toasty caramel and lightly sweet. Excellent dessert-like finish.$5.75
Herbal Blends by oz.
- African Rooibos
This full-bodied African Rooibos herbal tea is produced from the leaf of the “Red Bush” plant. Grown only in South Africa, this tea is naturally caffeine-free with black tea qualities and high in both antioxidants and vitamin C.$3.85
- Anytime Chai Rooibos
Earthy, spicy, caffeine-free Chai. A rooibos with the invigorating flavour of masala spices.$6.50
- Apple & Almond Strudel
Spicy cinnamon and sweet nutty almond give this herb and fruit tea a decadent depth and light airy flavor.$5.00
- Blue Sunshine
Butterfly Blue Pea Flower, St. John’s Wort, and Ashwagandha Root blended with ingredients used to decrease anxiety, ease digestion, and improve overall wellness. Delicate flavors of strawberry, herbs, and soft citrus comfort.$5.00
- Blueberry Rendezvous
A juicy, fruity blend of blueberries, rosehips and blackberry leaves.$6.00
- Chamomile
A soothing tisane of pure, whole chamomile flowers.$4.25
- Cocoa Cabana
Packed with mounds of coconut pieces and decedent chocolate flavors. This rich and delightful dessert inspired Rooibos blend is a creamy tropical escape for your tastebuds$6.00
- Coconut Custard Rooibos
A creamy rooibos with sweet coconut.$4.75
- Cranberry
A delicious vibrant blend of cranberries, apple and hibiscus$4.00
- Cranberry Echinacea
(COLD + FLU) Highlighting the medicinal and health-affirming aspects of common plants and fruits. This herbal blend draws on a number of ingredients from the natural world that possesses traditional therapeutic uses. This lightly tart, refreshing and cleansing tea features echinacea, strawberry, blackberry, tulsi leaves, chamomile, safflower petals and cranberry.$4.75
- Cupid's Bow
Chocolate-Dipped Berries. A luscious burst of berries blended with chocolate bits and natural cream flavors.$6.00
- Ginger
Ginger root acts as a natural digestive with a sharp spicy flavor$4.25
- Hawaiian Colada Rooibos$4.75
- Hibiscus
Beautiful red hibiscus petals from Egypt produce a sharp sensation of flavor$4.25
- Hot Cider Honeybush
A heart-warming blend of spices, sweet citrus, crisp apple and honeybush$4.75
- Lavender Chamomile
Whole Egyptian flowers & European lavender. Soothing & fragrant, hints of apples & honey.$4.50
- Lemon Chiffon Rooibos
A prize-winning blend of rooibos and lemongrass with a creamy lemon flavor.$4.25
- Of My Dreams
Chamomile Blend. A soothing minty masterpiece. The complex cast of ingredients has a calming effect for both the mind and body. Including chamomile, Lavender, Lemon Myrtle, Spearmint, Valerian Root & Verbena.$6.00
- Rasberry
A rich blend of whole raspberries, apples, hibiscus, rosehips, and blackberry leaves.$4.50
- Spiced A-Peel / Powerhouse
A delicious and nutritious floral, fruit & spice blend including raspberry, apricot, orange, hibiscus, spearmint, rosehips, turmeric & a touch of black pepper.$6.00
- Strawberry
A smooth refreshing blend of strawberries, rosehips, apple and hibiscus.$4.75
- Turmeric Comfort
This Rooibos based blend also includes Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Ginger, and Honeybee Pollen. Loaded with benefits and flavor!$4.75
- Washington Peppermint
A cool and refreshing tea, with a strong menthol flavor.$4.00
- Cinnamon Rooibos
Lightly cinnamon hot. a synergy between rooibos and cinnamon. Orange petals impart a subtly mystery to the finish.$4.50