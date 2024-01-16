Rare Tea Hand-blown Glass Teapot

Robust and beautiful hand-blown glass teapot in two sizes - the little one (150ml) is ideal for a single cup and the larger (300ml) is perfect for tea for two (or a large mug). Fill to the point where the top of the spout meets the body of the teapot for the perfect pour. It is hand-blown from special heat-resistant, toughened glass to be practical as well as beautiful. It is perfectly balanced to pour without spilling a drop of precious tea and comes with a stainless steel spiral in the spout to hold back the loose tea leaves - it will filter out everything but finer cut loose leaf teas (such as Speedy, Earl Grey & Lost Malawi). To guarantee no finer leaves ending up in your cup, we have our Rare Tea Overcup Strainer. This teapot is extremely giftable for those who are resistant to leaf tea – the bespoke design makes it so easy to get your measurements right for the perfect cup. Full and