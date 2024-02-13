Bacchus Bar and Bistro 6735 Quail Hill Pkwy
Menu
Food Menu
Dessert
Sides
Happy Hour
Specials
Speakeasy
Super Bowl Menu
Wine
Wine BTG
- G House White$10.00
- G Margerum Sauv Blanc$12.00
- G Rombauer Chardonnay$23.00
- G Wittman Riesling$17.00
- G Trinitas Chardonnay$16.00
- G Sancerre$19.00
- G Chablis$19.00
- G Triennes Rose$14.00
- G House Red$10.00
- G Cru Pinot Noir$12.00
- G Belle Glos$20.00
- G Austin Hope$22.00
- G Grgich Hills$25.00
- G Rombauer Zinfandel$21.00
- G Chappellet$21.00
- JP Chenet Rosé$12.00
- Prosecco$12.00
- Chandon Brut$16.00
- Moet Champagne Split$25.00
Wine BTB
- B House White$38.00
- B Margerum Sauv Blanc$46.00
- B Rombauer Chardonnay$82.00
- B Pouilly-Fume En Travertin$72.00
- B Wittmann Riesling$56.00
- B House Red$38.00
- B Cru Pinot Noir$46.00
- B Belle Glos$78.00
- B Austin Hope Liter$96.00
- B Grgich Hills$96.00
- B Romabuer Zinfandel$82.00
- B Triennes Rose$54.00
- B Chappellet$82.00
- B Trinitas Chardonnay$59.00
- B Sancerre$72.00
- B Barat Chablis$72.00
- B Chappellet$82.00
- B Taittinger$98.00
- B Vigna Dorata$69.00
WINE BOTTLE CELLAR LIST
- Bille-Cart Salmon Nicolas Francois 2002$295.00
- Taittinger Full Bottle$98.00
- Veuve Clicquot$110.00
- 201 Kistler Chardonnay$140.00Out of stock
- 204 Darioush Chardonnay$99.00Out of stock
- 209 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc$99.00
- Alpha Omega$80.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay$95.00
- Elena Walch Pinot Grigio$49.00Out of stock
- Henri Bourgeois Jadis$123.00Out of stock
- Elena Walch Gewurztraminer$69.00
- Austin Hope Reserve$179.00
- Burgess Cab$95.00
- Castel Giocondo Brunello$120.00
- Caymus Cab$189.00
- Chappellet Signature Cab Sauv$152.00Out of stock
- Daou Soul of a Lion$199.00
- Domains Anderson PN$80.00
- Duckhorn Merlot$99.00
- E. Guigal "La Mouline" Syrah Blend$699.00
- Heitz Cellar Lot C91$135.00
- Joseph Phelps Cab Sauv$119.00
- Justin Isosceles$171.00Out of stock
- Kosta Browne Gaps Crown Pinot Noir$210.00
- Masi Amarone Classico$119.00
- Melville Pinot M Block$130.00
- Merry Edwards Meredith Estate Pinot Noir$157.00
- Palazzo "Left Bank" Red Blend$105.00
- Prisoner$89.00
- Silver Oak Napa$210.00
- En Route$90.00
- 401 Gamble Rosé$59.00
- Bodegas To Alba PX 1949$135.00
- Bodegas To Alba PX 1983$99.00
- Chateau d'Yquem 2006$199.00
- Dow 1985$239.00
- Dow 1994$205.00
- Dow 1997$199.00
- Dow 2011$195.00
- Rockpile "Independence" 2014$79.00
- Corkage$30.00
Wine Specials
Cork Fee
Beer
Bottle
Draft
Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
- Aviation$15.00
- Bacchus Old Fashioned$16.00
- Bacchus Smoked Oldie$19.00
- Bartender's Choice$18.00
- Black Rhino$18.00
- Cold Brew Martini$16.00
- El Padrino$15.00
- Lychee Martini$16.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Mocktail$10.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
- Texican Martini$17.00
- Tiger's Eye Old Fashioned$18.00
- Tonytini$17.00
- Vesper$16.00
Spirits
- Courvoisier VS$10.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$12.00
- Martell VS$12.00
- Martell VSOP$17.00
- Hennessy Private Reserve$35.00
- Frapin VSOP$28.00
- Amass$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$15.00
- Botanist$15.00
- Empress 1908$13.00
- Hendrick's$14.00
- Monkey 47$19.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- WELL GIN$11.00
- Appleton$13.00
- Appleton Reserve$15.00
- Blue Chair Bay Coconut$12.00
- WELL RUM$11.00
- Cpt Morgan$12.00
- Goslings$13.00
- Kilo Kai$13.00
- Leblon$12.00
- Mount Gay$13.00
- Myers Dark$13.00
- Rhum barbancourt$14.00
- Ron Zacapa 23yr$18.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Aman Blanco$16.00
- Azuna Black Tequila$18.00
- Bad Stuff Extra Anejo$40.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Casamigos Silver$15.00
- Del Maguey Vida$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Dos Boots Mezcal$15.00
- Ilegal Joven$14.00
- Patron Añejo$17.00
- Patron Repo$16.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- WELL TEQUILA$11.00
- Don't Ramon Mezcal$16.00
- Herradura Silver$15.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Chopin$13.00
- Effen Cucumber$13.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Hangar 1 Buddha's Hand Citron$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Tito's$12.00
- WELL VODKA$11.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$22.00
- Balvenie 12yr$20.00
- Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask$25.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden Rye 10 YR$20.00
- Basil Hayden's Bourbon$14.00
- Blanton's Bourbon$26.00
- Bowmore 15 Scotch$28.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$12.00
- Bulleit Rye 95$13.00
- Calumet Single Barrel$26.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Dalmore 14yr$21.00
- Devil's Share Bourbon$18.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$13.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$15.00
- Frey Ranch Bourbon$16.00
- Garrison Bros. Single Barrel$20.00
- Gentleman Jack$14.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Scotch$14.00
- Glenfiddich 21 Gran Reserva Scotch$50.00
- Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Scotch 14yr$20.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$14.00
- Glenlivet Illicit Still$16.00
- High n Wicked Bourbon$16.00
- Highland Park Scotch$16.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jameson Irish$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$50.00
- Kavalan King Car$36.00
- Kavalan Vihno Barrique Cask Strength$69.00
- Kentucky Owl Takumi Bourbon$25.00
- Knob Creek 9YR$13.00
- Kurayoshi 12 YR$23.00
- Lagavulin 16YR Scotch$35.00
- Laphroaig 10yr$18.00
- Lot 40$13.00
- Macallan 12 Scotch$18.00
- Macallan 18 Scotch$55.00
- Makers 46$14.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Michters$14.00
- Monkey Shoulder Scotch$12.00
- Oban 14 Scotch$24.00
- Old Forester Statesman$15.00
- Proper 12 Irish$13.00
- Redbreast 12yr$19.00
- Screwball PB Whiskey$13.00
- Templeton Rye 6yr$15.00
- WELL BOURBON$11.00
- Whistle Pig 10YR$26.00
- Whistle Pig 15YR$65.00
- Whistle Pig 6yr$15.00
- Whistlepig Old World$28.00
- Wild Turkey 101$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- High West Double Rye$15.00
- Widow Jane Whiskey 10yr$14.00
- Amaro Nonino$15.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Bailey's Irish cream$10.00
- Cachaca$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Carpano Antica$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Dom Benedictine$10.00
- Domaine Canton$12.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Giffard Creme de Violette$10.00
- Giffard Pamplemousse$10.00
- Giffard Vanilla$10.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Green Chartreuse$18.00
- Kappa Pisco$10.00
- Lucano Limoncello$10.00
- Luxardo$10.00
- McCormick Irish Cream$10.00
- Meletti Amaro$10.00
- Romana Sambuca$10.00
- Amaro Mio$14.00
- Cynar$10.00
- Strega$13.00
- Moonshine$12.00
Premium Spirits
Classic Cocktails
- Americano$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Aviation$15.00
- Bailey's & Coffee$12.00
- Beautiful$14.00
- Bees Knees$14.00
- Bellini$11.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Brandy Alexander$13.00
- Caipirinha$14.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$14.00
- Corspe Reviver$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Creole Cocktail$14.00
- Dark & Stormy$14.00
- Dirty Martini$14.00
- Espresso Martini$18.00
- French 75$14.00
- French Connection$14.00
- Gibson$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Gin & Tonic$12.00
- Gin Fizz$16.00
- Gin Martini$14.00
- Gin Rickey$14.00
- Gold Rush$14.00
- Hemingway Daiquiri$15.00
- Highball$14.00
- Irish Coffee$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$14.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martinez$14.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mule$14.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Paloma$15.00
- Pina Colada$14.00
- Pisco Sour$14.00
- Presbyterian$14.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Sex on the Beach$14.00
- Side Car$14.00
- Singapore Sling$14.00
- Sour$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- The Last Word$15.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Vesper$15.00
- Vieux Carre$15.00
- Vodka & Tonic$12.00
- Vodka martini$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
Themed Night Cocktails
Cocktail Specials
Specialty Shots
Bacchus Bar and Bistro 6735 Quail Hill Pkwy Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 502-4600
Open now • Closes at 11PM