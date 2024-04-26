2x points now for loyalty members
Bacci Pizza - The Loop
Famous Jumbo Slices
- Cheese Slice$9.00
- Sausage Slice$9.00
- Pepperoni Slice$9.00
- Veggie Slice$9.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers
- Meat Lover Slice$9.00
Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon
- Supreme Slice$9.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion & Green Pepper
- Margherita Slice$9.00
Fresh Tomato, Basil, Garlic & Parmesan Cheese
- Hawaiian Slice$9.00
Ham, Pineapple & Jalapeños
- Spinach & Ricotta Cheese Slice$9.00
Fresh Spinach & Ricotta Cheese, Seasoned with a touch of Red Pepper
- Chicken Sausage Slice$9.00
- Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli$10.00
Sausage & Pepperoni wrapped in our dough, egg wash and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
- Chicken & Spinach Stromboli$10.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast & Sautéed Fresh Spinach wrapped in our dough, egg washed and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
- Detroit Style Specialty Slice$10.00
Well Done Brown Buttery Thick Crust, Topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan & Oregano. ** Choice of Veggie or Pepperoni **
Stuffed Jumbo Slices
Starters & Sides
- Fresh Cut French Fries$4.00
Cut Daily, Prepared with Our Seasoning & Cooked Just Right
- Seasoned Curly Cut Fries$5.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.50
Fries Tossed In Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Garlic Aioli
- Hot Parmesan Fries$6.50
Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese, Our Own Homemade Hot Giardiniera and topped with Beef Aujus
- Bacci Signature Pizza Fries$8.00
Fries Topped with Our Homemade Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni
- Pizza Bread$4.00
- Homestyle Battered Onion Rings (8)$7.50
Beer Battered Crispy Onion Rings with a Side of Spicy Mayo
- Gravy Bread$3.00
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.00
- Side of Italian Sausage$4.50
- Side of Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
Homemade Soups & Chili
- Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice$7.00
Shredded Chicken Breast & Wild Rice in a creamy white broth and served with oyster crackers and a lemon wedge
- Homemade Steak Beef Chili$7.00
Hearty all Beef Chili made with Ground Beef, Steak, Red Kidney Beans, White Cannellini Beans, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Tomato, Adobe Peppers and Seasoned Just Right...Served with Oyster Crackers
Salads
- Napoli Salad$12.00
Arugula salad, red onion, shaved parmesan, mixed with balsamic dressing & a squeeze of fresh lemon & served with homemade focaccia bread
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, Kalamata olives, mixed with your choice of dressing & served with homemade focaccia bread
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, Kalamata olives, anchovies, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing & served with homemade focaccia bread
- Bacci Salad$12.00
Cucumber, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Italian dressing & served with homemade focaccia bread
- Build Your Own Salad$7.95+
Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Boneless Tenders
Burgers, Dogs & Polish
- * Bacci Burger$12.00
1/2lb all Beef Handmade Burger Pattie, mozzarella cheese , arugula, fried egg, roasted jalapeno, spicy mayo on a toasted butter top brioche bun
- * Burger of the Week$10.00
1/2lb all Beef Handmade Burger Pattie, bacon, pineapple, red onion, roasted jalapeno, green leaf lettuce, spicy mayo on a toasted butter top brioche bun
- Build Your Own Burger
Choose from a 1/2lb All Beef Handmade Pattie or 1/3lb Turkey Burger
- Chicago Style Dog
Vienna All Beef Hot Dog topped with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Pickles & Celery Salt on a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun
- Chicago Style Chili Cheese Dog
Vienna All Beef Hot Dog topped with a Hearty Scoop of Chili & Cheddar Cheese on a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun
- "Old Neighborhood" Grilled Dog
Vienna All Beef Hot Dog Sliced Open & Grilled topped with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Pickles & Celery Salt on a steamed poppy seed bun
- Maxwell Street Style Polish
Maxwell Style Polish, Deep Fried, Topped with Mustard, Grilled Onions, Sports Peppers on a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef Sandwich$10.00
Homemade slow cooked roast beef in family recipe juice
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Grilled Italian Sausage with choice of Marinara or Au jus
- Combo Sandwich$12.00
Homemade Italian Beef & Grilled Italian Sausage
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$8.00
Sautéed sweet peppers with fresh garlic, scrambled eggs and parmesan
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Pan fried breaded chicken with marinara and fresh Fior Di Latte mozzarella
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or crispy breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Mayo
- Jalepeno Ranch Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fresh Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and ranch
Pizza
- 14" Medium Pizza$20.99
- 18" Family Pizza$26.99
- 24" Party Pizza$39.99
- 30" Jumbo Pizza$49.99
- 12" Stuffed Pizza$31.99
- 16" Stuffed Pizza$37.99
- 14" Stuffed Crust Pizza$25.99
- 18" Stuffed Crust Pizza$31.99
- 24" Stuffed Crust Pizza$47.99
- 30" Stuffed Crust Pizza$59.99
- Jumbo Pizza Calzone
14" pizza Dough topped with your choice ingredients, folded over and deep fried to perfection
- 14" Gluten Free Pizza$27.99