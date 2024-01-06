Back 40
Appetizers
- Boardwalk Wings$14.00
buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, kung pao
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$14.00
sticky soy sauce, gochujang aioli, almonds, sesame seeds, scallion
- Buffalo Cauliflower$15.00
buttermilk fried, bleu cheese crumble + dressing, scallion
- Asiago Pretzels$12.00
melted asiago, beer mustard, cheese sauce
- Eggplant Rollatini$13.00
- Loaded Tots$13.00
bacon, crema, scallion, cheese sauce
- Boneless Chicken Bites$14.00
buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, kung pao
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
parmesan, truffle oil, garlic aioli, herbs
- Back 40 Nachos$13.00
crema, cheese blend, jalapeño, pico de gallo, scallion, cheese sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
- Fried Pickles$13.00
Salad
- Roasted Beet Panzanella$16.00
crouton, red beets, lentils, spinach, arugula, red onion, ciliegine mozzarella, honey-ginger viniagrette
- Seasons Change Salad$15.00
mixed greens, roasted carrot + roasted butternut squash, shaved parmesan, apples, pepitas, white balsamic
- Mixed Greens$12.00
cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, carrot, white balsamic viniagrette
- Classic Caesar$13.00
romaine, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dressing
- Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, cherry tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, scallion, honey mustard dressing
- add steak$16.00
Handhelds
- Back 40 Burger$15.00
8oz beef patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce, brioche bun, french fries
- Thanksgiving Turkey Melt$16.00
house roasted turkey, grilled rye, cheddar, stuffing, crabberry mayo, side of gravy, french fries
- Black Bean Burger$15.00
black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, guacamole, cheddar, brioche bun, french fries
- Spicy Fried Chicken$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, gochujang aioli, szechuan chili crunch ranch, lettuce, brioche, french fries
- Bacon Bleu Smash Burger$17.00
twin smash patty, bacon + onion jam, bleu cheese spread, arugula, brioche bun, french fries
- Ribeye Melt$17.00
shaved ribeye, cheese blend, caramelized onion, roasted onion aioli, sourdough, french fries
- Autumn Chicken Naan$17.00
shredded chicken, sweet potato puree, jack cheddar cheese, arugula, apples, bacon, maple ginger glaze, french fries
- Crab Cake BLT$18.00
remoulade, arugula, tomato, bacon, brioche bun
- Salmon Burger$16.00
house-made salmon burger, arugula, pickled onion, ginger honey viniagrette
- Plain Burger$12.00
Entrees
- Autumn Alfredo$22.00
grilled chicken, sweet potato alfredo, roasted brussels, spinach, mushrooms, rigatoni, grilled focaccia
- Chicken Parmesan$21.00
panko breaded + fried, mozzarella, parmesan, rigatoni, grilled focaccia
- Hot Honey Salmon$24.00
roasted root vegetable risotto
- Vegan Noodle Bowl$18.00
rice noodles, vegan sweet & spicy broth, shiitake mushrooms, peppers. carrots, local bok choy & greens, grilled mango, peas
- The Baked Back Mac$14.00
cavatappi, justin's cheese sauce, cracker cumber, fresh herbs
- Cognac Cream Top Sirloin$25.00
- Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered + fried, coleslaw, tartar sauce, french fries
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Avocado Toast$12.00
toasted rye, guacamole, hard boiled egg, avocade, goat cheese, radish, pickled onion,
- Texas Toast melt$12.00
fired egg, american cheese, sausage, mushrooms, chipotle aioli
- Croissandwich$10.00
scarmbled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled croissant
- Classic 40 Breakfast$10.00
two eggs, choice of bacon, honey ham, sausage, toast
- Corned Beef Hash$15.00
sunny eggs, house made hash, toast
- Tater Tot Scram-bowl$14.00
cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, crema, scallion
- Classic Benedict$13.00
poached eggs, ham, hollandaise, toasted english muffin
- Corned Beef Hash Benedict$15.00
poached eggs, corned beef hash,m toasted english muffin, chipotle hollandaise
- Banh Mi Benedict$15.00
poached eggs, lemongrass pulled pork, cucumber, jalapeño, hollandaise, cilantro, toasted english muffin
- Veggie Benedict$14.00
poached eggs, spinach, tomato, hollandaise, toasted english muffin
- Crab Cake Benedict$17.00
poached eggs, house made crab cakes, remoulade, pickled onions, hollandaise
- Veggie Omelette$13.00
crumbled goat cheese, tomato, mushroom, spinach, onion, peppers
- Back 40 Burger Omelette$14.00
ground beef, american cheese, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
- Shaved Ribeye Omelette$15.00
shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, three cheese blend, roasted onion aioli
- Chef Baked Goods$5.00
rotating baked goods, ask your server for details!
- French Toast Stack$9.00
3 think-cut slices, powdered sugar, butter
- Churro French Toast$13.00
cinnamon sugar, cream cheese glaze, caramel, whipped cream
- Side Toast$2.50
- Side Homefry$5.00
- Side of meat$4.00
Dessert
Dessert
- Peanut Butter Cup Brownie$12.00
- Naughty & Nice Cheesecake$12.00
graham cracker crust, peanut butter, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate ganache
- Apple Crisp$12.00
ask your server for details!
- Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
- Scoop Cinnamon Ice Cream$4.00
- Kids Dessert (Chocolate Sauce + Cherry + Whippeed)$6.00