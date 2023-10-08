Popular Items

Sliced Beef Brisket

$26.00+

Pork Ribs

$32.00+

Food

Party Pack

The Big Tex

$199.00

Pork ribs, BBQ chicken, slow-smoked beef brisket, beans potato salad, mac & cheese, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 10 - 12.

Posse Pack

$89.00

Pork ribs plus a whole chicken! With beans, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 6.

Rib Round Up

$45.00

Pork ribs, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 3.

Family Pack

Your choice of beef brisket, BBQ chicken, turkey, or hot links. Served with beans, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 3.

Texas Sandwich Feed

$50.00

Four sandwiches: your choice of beef brisket or sliced turkey. Served with beans and potato salad, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

Family Feast

$45.00

Slow smoked beef brisket, BBQ chicken, garden salad, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables, and dinner rolls. Feeds 2 adults and 2 kids.

Appetizers

Smokehouse Sampler

$22.00

Slow-smoked pork ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket & sliced hot beef link. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles and sweet onions

Pig Wings

$19.00

Tender pork shanks with caramelized sweet & spicy sauce, topped with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado and pickled jalapeños

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

With cilantro slaw tossed in a citrus dressing and a side of tomatillo salsa

Baked Spinach Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

$16.00

With house-made tortilla chips

Wings Over Texas

$15.00

Chicken wings tossed in mild, hot or spicy honey garlic sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing

Panko-Crusted Shrimp

$13.00

With Texas remoulade

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends

$14.00

Tossed in Grand Reserve BBQ sauce

Soup & Salad

The Wedge

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, italian and bleu cheese dressings

Beef & Bleu Chopped Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, broccoli, carrots, red bell peppers, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, and our signature slow smoked prime rib

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.00

Black beans, corn, jicama, cilantro white cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing. Topped with diced BBQ chicken, crispy tortilla chips, tomatoes and scallions

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped hearts of romaine with croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese

Traditional House Salad

$8.00

Crisp lettuce, field greens, cherry tomatoes and raddichio. Served with your choice of dressing

Big Tex Salad

$19.00

Pint Veg Soup

$7.00

Pint Sp Soup

$8.00

Sandwiches

Served with you choice of one fixin'

Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with our granny smith apple coleslaw

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Slow smoked up to 14 hours

Hot Link Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

All beef sausage

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

White meat carved right off the bone

Southern-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

With jalapeño coleslaw and honey mustard aioli

Slow-Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

$22.00

Hand carved and served on a soft steak roll with creamed horseradish and au jus

Texas Dip Sandwich

The Texas version of the French dip served with au jus

Burgers

Served with your choice of one fixin'

1/2 LB Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

Fresh ground daily and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

The Texas Outlaw

$20.00

Housemade bourbon whiskey glaze, pepperjack cheese, Applewood smoke bacon and onion rings. Served on a ciabatta roll

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, meatless patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions

Country Specialties

Texas Trinity Combination

$26.00

Slow-smoked beef brisket, award-winning pork ribs, hot link, beans, potato salad, apple coleslaw, pickles, sweet onions and white bread. Just like they do in Austin!

Cowboy Steak

$39.00

16 oz. ribeye with bourbon-peppercorn sauce. Served with cheddar scalloped potatoes and sweet Texas onions.

Cajun Catfish

$24.00

Served with your choice of any two fixin's.

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Served with your choice of any two fixin's.

Scalloped Potatoes

$9.00

Thinly sliced potatoes layered with onions and baked in a white cheddar cream sauce.

Cornbread

$5.00

Baked fresh daily! With homemade honey-butter.

Biscuits

$5.00

Served with strawberry jam.

Lunch

Served with your choice of two fixin'

Pork Ribs

$22.00

Beef Ribs

$24.00

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Beef Brisket

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Sliced Turkey

$15.00

Sausage Hot Links

$15.00

Prime Rib 8 oz

$26.00

Two Meat Combination

$26.00

Dinner

Served with your choice of two fixin'

Vegetable Soup Bowl

Special Soup Bowl

Pork Ribs

$30.00+

BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Beef Brisket

$25.00

Sliced Turkey

$23.00

Sausage Hot Links

$18.00

Prime Rib

$26.00+

Beef Ribs

$34.00

Three Meat Combination

$36.00

Smoked Meats

Pork Ribs

$32.00+

Beef Ribs

$42.00+

Sliced Beef Brisket

$26.00+

BBQ Chicken

$19.00+

Sliced Turkey

$23.00+

Spicy Pulled Pork

$14.00+

Hot Links

$17.00+

Catfish Fillet

$8.00+

Prime Rib

$35.00+

Beef Patty

$8.00

Beyond Patty

$8.00

Sides

Pint Veg Soup

$7.00

Pint Sp Soup

$8.00

Pint Pot Salad

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Swt Fries

$4.00

Pint Slaw

$7.00

Pint Beans

$7.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pint Mashed

$7.00

Veggies

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Scalloped

$9.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Biscuits

$5.00

Ranch Rolls

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffins

$5.00

Dessert

Texas Mudd

$10.00

Warm chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup.

Berry Cobbler

$10.00

Flaky cobbler topping over marionberry fruit filling. Served a la mode.

Banana Pudding PINT

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

BBQ Sauce Bottles

High Roller - Original BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Use this Original blend for all your barbeque favorites, including beef, pork, chicken, sausage, ham and fish. Truly excellent as a dipping sauce. Directions: Brush on generously only during the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Bold & Smokey BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Bold enough to turn any wimp into a badass. Our Bold & Smokey blend is perfect for all your barbeque favorites, including beef, pork, chicken, sausage, ham and fish. Truly excellent as a dipping sauce. Directions: Brush on generously only during the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Double Kicker - Hot BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Unforgettable. Like getting kicked by an angry mule. Use this hot blend for all your barbeque favorites, if you dare. A great dipping sauce, if you’re looking to add some heat. Directions: Brush on generously only

Texas Grillin Dust Rub

$10.00

Nothing on the market compares to this seasoning. This was made for BBQ competitions, because most folks prefer award-winning flavor! Use this Grillin' Dust Rub for all your barbeque favorites, including beef, pork, chicken, sausage, ham and fish.

Grand Reserve BBQ Sauce

$8.00

This is our Grand Reserve. The same sauce that won us the award for Best Ribs at the Nugget Rib Cook-Off. This is no sissy-sauce. Looking/or something a bit spicier, with more complexity and ‘kick’ than regular sweet sauces? This delivers the crowd-pleasing taste to satisfy even the most discriminating BBQ lovers. You’ve got the GOLD in your hand. Anything else is merely a runner-up.

4 Pack Mix & Match Sauce

$30.00

Beverages

Carry Out Beverages

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Fanta Orange

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Rootbeer

$2.50+

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00+

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+