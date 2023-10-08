BACK FORTY TEXAS BBQ 100 Coggins Drive
Food
Party Pack
The Big Tex
Pork ribs, BBQ chicken, slow-smoked beef brisket, beans potato salad, mac & cheese, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 10 - 12.
Posse Pack
Pork ribs plus a whole chicken! With beans, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 6.
Rib Round Up
Pork ribs, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 3.
Family Pack
Your choice of beef brisket, BBQ chicken, turkey, or hot links. Served with beans, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. Feeds 3.
Texas Sandwich Feed
Four sandwiches: your choice of beef brisket or sliced turkey. Served with beans and potato salad, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.
Family Feast
Slow smoked beef brisket, BBQ chicken, garden salad, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables, and dinner rolls. Feeds 2 adults and 2 kids.
Appetizers
Smokehouse Sampler
Slow-smoked pork ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket & sliced hot beef link. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles and sweet onions
Pig Wings
Tender pork shanks with caramelized sweet & spicy sauce, topped with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles
Smoked Chicken Nachos
Beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado and pickled jalapeños
Pulled Pork Tacos
With cilantro slaw tossed in a citrus dressing and a side of tomatillo salsa
Baked Spinach Jalapeño Artichoke Dip
With house-made tortilla chips
Wings Over Texas
Chicken wings tossed in mild, hot or spicy honey garlic sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing
Panko-Crusted Shrimp
With Texas remoulade
Beef Brisket Burnt Ends
Tossed in Grand Reserve BBQ sauce
Soup & Salad
The Wedge
Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, italian and bleu cheese dressings
Beef & Bleu Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, broccoli, carrots, red bell peppers, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, and our signature slow smoked prime rib
BBQ Chicken Salad
Black beans, corn, jicama, cilantro white cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing. Topped with diced BBQ chicken, crispy tortilla chips, tomatoes and scallions
Classic Caesar Salad
Chopped hearts of romaine with croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese
Traditional House Salad
Crisp lettuce, field greens, cherry tomatoes and raddichio. Served with your choice of dressing
Big Tex Salad
Pint Veg Soup
Pint Sp Soup
Sandwiches
Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with our granny smith apple coleslaw
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked up to 14 hours
Hot Link Sausage Sandwich
All beef sausage
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
White meat carved right off the bone
Southern-Fried Chicken Sandwich
With jalapeño coleslaw and honey mustard aioli
Slow-Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich
Hand carved and served on a soft steak roll with creamed horseradish and au jus
Texas Dip Sandwich
The Texas version of the French dip served with au jus
Burgers
1/2 LB Angus Beef Burger
Fresh ground daily and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
The Texas Outlaw
Housemade bourbon whiskey glaze, pepperjack cheese, Applewood smoke bacon and onion rings. Served on a ciabatta roll
Beyond Burger
Plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, meatless patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Country Specialties
Texas Trinity Combination
Slow-smoked beef brisket, award-winning pork ribs, hot link, beans, potato salad, apple coleslaw, pickles, sweet onions and white bread. Just like they do in Austin!
Cowboy Steak
16 oz. ribeye with bourbon-peppercorn sauce. Served with cheddar scalloped potatoes and sweet Texas onions.
Cajun Catfish
Served with your choice of any two fixin's.
Grilled Salmon
Served with your choice of any two fixin's.
Scalloped Potatoes
Thinly sliced potatoes layered with onions and baked in a white cheddar cream sauce.
Cornbread
Baked fresh daily! With homemade honey-butter.
Biscuits
Served with strawberry jam.
Lunch
Dinner
Smoked Meats
Sides
Dessert
Texas Mudd
Warm chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup.
Berry Cobbler
Flaky cobbler topping over marionberry fruit filling. Served a la mode.
Texas Mudd
Warm chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup.
Banana Pudding PINT
Berry Cobbler
Flaky cobbler topping over marionberry fruit filling. Served a la mode.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
BBQ Sauce Bottles
High Roller - Original BBQ Sauce
Use this Original blend for all your barbeque favorites, including beef, pork, chicken, sausage, ham and fish. Truly excellent as a dipping sauce. Directions: Brush on generously only during the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Bold & Smokey BBQ Sauce
Bold enough to turn any wimp into a badass. Our Bold & Smokey blend is perfect for all your barbeque favorites, including beef, pork, chicken, sausage, ham and fish. Truly excellent as a dipping sauce. Directions: Brush on generously only during the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Double Kicker - Hot BBQ Sauce
Unforgettable. Like getting kicked by an angry mule. Use this hot blend for all your barbeque favorites, if you dare. A great dipping sauce, if you’re looking to add some heat. Directions: Brush on generously only
Texas Grillin Dust Rub
Nothing on the market compares to this seasoning. This was made for BBQ competitions, because most folks prefer award-winning flavor! Use this Grillin' Dust Rub for all your barbeque favorites, including beef, pork, chicken, sausage, ham and fish.
Grand Reserve BBQ Sauce
This is our Grand Reserve. The same sauce that won us the award for Best Ribs at the Nugget Rib Cook-Off. This is no sissy-sauce. Looking/or something a bit spicier, with more complexity and ‘kick’ than regular sweet sauces? This delivers the crowd-pleasing taste to satisfy even the most discriminating BBQ lovers. You’ve got the GOLD in your hand. Anything else is merely a runner-up.