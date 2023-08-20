Food

Appetizers

Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Served with Ranch

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Shredded Smoked Buffalo Chicken and Cream Cheese Dip, Served with Chips

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.00

Hand Rolled Egg Rolls with Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.00

Hand Rolled Egg Rolls with Smoked Buffalo Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Cream Cheese

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Marinated Steak with House-Made Salsa, Montery Jack Cheese, Onion, Cilantro

Yardbird Tacos

$15.00

Seasoned Ground Chicken with Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Cilantro Creme

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Tempura Battered Cod with Slaw, Pineapple Salsa, and Cilantro Creme

Smash Burgers

The OG Burger

The OG Burger

$15.00

Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Beef Brisket Blend Patties, American Cheese, Alley Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

The Yardbird Smash

The Yardbird Smash

$15.00

Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Chicken Blend Patties, Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Alley Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

The HAH Burger

The HAH Burger

$16.50

Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Beef Brisket Blend Patties, Habanero Pepperjack Cheese, HAH Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

The MOB Burger

The MOB Burger

$17.00

Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Beef Brisket Blend Patties, Aged White Cheddar Cheese, White Truffle Mayo, Sauteed Mushrooms and onions

Non-Smash Creations

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche, Chicken, Choice of Sauce or Rub, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche, Chicken, Choice of Sauce or Rub, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche, Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo, Slaw, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Side of Ranch Wrapped in Flour Tortilla

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red onion, Monterey Jack, and Choice of Sauce Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red onion, Monterey Jack, and Choice of Sauce Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Strawberry Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale with Fresh Strawberries, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, And House-Made Berry Vinagrette

Small Strawberry Kale Salad

$5.00

Kale with Fresh Strawberries, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, And House-Made Berry Vinagrette

Wings And Tenders

6 Count Wings

6 Count Wings

$10.50

Six Wings Tossed in Your Choice of One Sauce or Dry Rub

12 Count Wings

12 Count Wings

$15.50

Twelve Wings Tossed in Your Choice of One or Two Sauce(s) or Dry Rub(s)

3 Crispy Tenders

3 Crispy Tenders

$11.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

6 Crispy Tenders

6 Crispy Tenders

$16.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

3 Grilled Tenders

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

6 Grilled Tenders

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

Sides

Battered Fried

Battered Fried

$4.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Roasted Asparagus

$4.00

Assorted Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Kids Meals

Kids Smash

Kids Smash

$7.00

3oz Beef Brisket Smash with American Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders With Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Sides

Kids Side Fruit

Kids Side Fries

Kids Side Mac

N/A Beverages

Water

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

MUG Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Yoo Hoo

$2.00

Powerade (Red)

$3.00

Powerade (Blue)

$3.00

Powerade (Purple)

$3.00

Gatorade Assorted

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00