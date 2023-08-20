The Back Alley - Creekside
Food
Appetizers
Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds
Served with Marinara
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with Ranch
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded Smoked Buffalo Chicken and Cream Cheese Dip, Served with Chips
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Hand Rolled Egg Rolls with Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Hand Rolled Egg Rolls with Smoked Buffalo Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Cream Cheese
Tacos
Smash Burgers
The OG Burger
Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Beef Brisket Blend Patties, American Cheese, Alley Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
The Yardbird Smash
Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Chicken Blend Patties, Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Alley Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
The HAH Burger
Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Beef Brisket Blend Patties, Habanero Pepperjack Cheese, HAH Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
The MOB Burger
Brioche or Gluten Free Bun, Two 4oz Ground Beef Brisket Blend Patties, Aged White Cheddar Cheese, White Truffle Mayo, Sauteed Mushrooms and onions
Non-Smash Creations
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, Chicken, Choice of Sauce or Rub, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, Chicken, Choice of Sauce or Rub, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo, Slaw, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Side of Ranch Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red onion, Monterey Jack, and Choice of Sauce Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red onion, Monterey Jack, and Choice of Sauce Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Strawberry Kale Salad
Kale with Fresh Strawberries, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, And House-Made Berry Vinagrette
Small Strawberry Kale Salad
Kale with Fresh Strawberries, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, And House-Made Berry Vinagrette
Wings And Tenders
6 Count Wings
Six Wings Tossed in Your Choice of One Sauce or Dry Rub
12 Count Wings
Twelve Wings Tossed in Your Choice of One or Two Sauce(s) or Dry Rub(s)
3 Crispy Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub
6 Crispy Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub
3 Grilled Tenders
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub
6 Grilled Tenders
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub