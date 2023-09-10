Back Bistro Palladio
DRINKS
Brunch Cocktails
Mimosas
DINNER
Sharables
Steak and Potatoes
gf - Grilled steak, fondant potatoes, garlic aioli,balsamic reduction. Add prawns for surf n turf.
Goat Cheese Fritters
Herb Laura Chenel Chevre, panko crusted, Peruvian green sauce
Ahi Poke
Fresh Ahi, macadamia nuts, sweet onions, wakame, sesame seeds, cucumber sunomono, chili soy, over crispy wontons
Pork Belly
Marinated and slow braised pork belly, fried to crispy, served with a bourbon BBQ sauce
Sauteed Artichokes
Fig Salad
Entrees
Salmon
7oz Pan seared salmon fillet, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, bacon thyme vinaigrette
Prawns and Polenta
gf - Sauteed Prawns with roasted tomatoes, dried chorizo, herbs and butter over creamy polenta
Braised Short Ribs
6 oz of slow braised boneless short ribs, creamy polenta, seasonal vegetables, caramelized onion braising jus, gremolata
Spring Pasta
Fresh fettucine, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, local asparagus, carrots, peas, spring onions, creamy red pepper sauce, chili oil, micros
Risotto
Seasonal Risotto, melted leek and spring onion butter, roasted garlic, local asparagus, carrots, peas, assorted squash, herb oil, micros, Meyer lemon preserves
Cauliflower Steak
Seared Cauliflower steak with cauliflower almond puree, tomato, walnut parsley chutney, Extra virgin olive oil, Maldon Salt
Filet
6oz grilled beef tenderloin, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, shallot & red wine compound butter Surf n Turf w/Prawns 7
Grilled New York
10 oz. house rubbed New York, grilled to perfection, served with garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, and red wine shallot compound butter
Chicken Gnocchi
Sautéed artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, baby spinach, and roasted garlic, fresh grilled chicken, potato gnocchi, garlic cream sauce, Chile oil, toasted almonds
Seafood Risotto
BBQ Ribs
Burgers/Sandwiches
Entree Salads
Steak & Blue Salad
Grilled steak, mixed greens, Point Reyes blue cheese, julienne apples, red onions, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, maple Dijon vinaigrette
Nicoise Salad
Butter poached Prawns, organic greens, fried brussels sprouts, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, fried capers, chives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette
Bistro Cobb
gf - Grilled fresh chicken, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, soft boiled egg, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, parmesan cheese
Salmon Caesar
Fresh seared salmon, romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, shaved parmesan
Sides
PLAIN FRIES
Fries with just salt
Creamy Polenta
Gluten Free. Made with cream, butter and cornmeal
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes
Mashed Potatoes
gf. Creamy red skin mashed potatoes with a hint of garlic
Side Mac n Cheese
Elbow macaroni, cream, brie and mozzarella
Seasonal Vegetables
gf. Seasonal blend of Veggies with garlic, shallots, salt, pepper and butter.
Small Caesar
Small side salad with housemade caesar dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and roasted tomatoes
Large Caesar
Large side salad with housemade caesar dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and roasted tomatoes
Small House Salad
gf. Spring mix lettuce, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Large House Salad
gf. Spring mix lettuce, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Fondant Potatoes
A french method of cooking potatoes and simmering in brown butter.
Kids
Chicken Tenders
House breaded chicken breasts with fries, fruit or salad
K-Mac n Cheese
basic kids creamy macaroni and cheese with melted brie and mozzarella
Corn Dogs
mini corndogs with fries, fruit or salad
K- Pasta & Butter
Macaroni with butter and parmesan
PB&J
K- Flatbread
Kids Drink
BOURBON BAR
Memberships
Back Bistro Barrel Pick Frey Ranch
Our own hand selected barrel pick of Frey Ranch Bourbon. 130 proof
Back Bistro Barrel Pick Elijah Craig
Our own private barrel of Elijah Craig Bourbon. 9 years old. 126 proof
Club Member
• Stainless Steel Membership Card • VIP Mailing List • (1) Bottle of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value up to $99) • Private link to reservations for up to 4 people. Additional $25 per person. • 10% Discount on entire check in the Bourbon Bar • 25% off Tasting Events and Special Whiskey Dinners
Group Member
• (2) Transferrable Copper Membership Cards. Share with your friends! • (2) Bottles of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $198) • Use of the Bourbon Bar up to 12 ppl. • 10% Discount on entire check when in the Bourbon Bar • 25% off Tasting Events and Special Whiskey Dinners
Infinity Member
• Black Card – Metal Membership Card • Personalized, engraved Infinity Decanter displayed in the Bourbon Bar. Fill and blend as you wish! • 2 Bottles of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $198) • Use of the Bourbon Bar up to 12 ppl. • Free Tasting Events and 4 Free Bourbon Dinners. (up to $600 value) • 10% Discount on entire check in the Bourbon Bar • VIP Mailing List