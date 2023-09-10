DRINKS

Sparkling/Rose

Schramsberg

$9.00+

The Pale

$9.00+

Peach White Sangria

$10.00

Rose Flight

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

Sparkling Sunrise

$12.00

Bloody Works

$11.00

Coffee Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tanq 75

$13.00

Spa Day

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chelada

$9.00

Mimosas

Pink Star

$9.00

POG

$9.00

Sweet Tart

$9.00

Orange Sherbert

$9.00

Hang Over Cure

$9.00

Life's Peachy

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

The Islander

$10.00

Baby Blue

$9.00

Mango Tango

$9.00

Beermosa

$8.00

DINNER

Sharables

Steak and Potatoes

Steak and Potatoes

$19.00

gf - Grilled steak, fondant potatoes, garlic aioli,balsamic reduction. Add prawns for surf n turf.

Goat Cheese Fritters

Goat Cheese Fritters

$11.00

Herb Laura Chenel Chevre, panko crusted, Peruvian green sauce

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$19.00

Fresh Ahi, macadamia nuts, sweet onions, wakame, sesame seeds, cucumber sunomono, chili soy, over crispy wontons

Pork Belly

$13.00

Marinated and slow braised pork belly, fried to crispy, served with a bourbon BBQ sauce

Sauteed Artichokes

$17.00

Fig Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Slow braised Wagyu corned beef, grilled cabbage, braised potatoes, caramelized carrots, whole grained aioli, braising jus
Salmon

Salmon

$31.00

7oz Pan seared salmon fillet, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, bacon thyme vinaigrette

Prawns and Polenta

Prawns and Polenta

$27.00

gf - Sauteed Prawns with roasted tomatoes, dried chorizo, herbs and butter over creamy polenta

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

6 oz of slow braised boneless short ribs, creamy polenta, seasonal vegetables, caramelized onion braising jus, gremolata

Spring Pasta

$27.00

Fresh fettucine, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, local asparagus, carrots, peas, spring onions, creamy red pepper sauce, chili oil, micros

Risotto

$24.00

Seasonal Risotto, melted leek and spring onion butter, roasted garlic, local asparagus, carrots, peas, assorted squash, herb oil, micros, Meyer lemon preserves

Cauliflower Steak

Cauliflower Steak

$20.00

Seared Cauliflower steak with cauliflower almond puree, tomato, walnut parsley chutney, Extra virgin olive oil, Maldon Salt

Filet

$42.00

6oz grilled beef tenderloin, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, shallot & red wine compound butter Surf n Turf w/Prawns 7

Grilled New York

$32.00

10 oz. house rubbed New York, grilled to perfection, served with garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, and red wine shallot compound butter

Chicken Gnocchi

$24.00

Sautéed artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, baby spinach, and roasted garlic, fresh grilled chicken, potato gnocchi, garlic cream sauce, Chile oil, toasted almonds

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

BBQ Ribs

$25.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$18.00

House ground short rib and bistro filet, Tillamook cheddar cheese, aioli, soft grilled ciabatta bun

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Ground lamb with garlic and herbs, soy and worcestershire, crisp lettuce, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun

Entree Salads

Steak & Blue Salad

Steak & Blue Salad

$19.00

Grilled steak, mixed greens, Point Reyes blue cheese, julienne apples, red onions, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, maple Dijon vinaigrette

Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Butter poached Prawns, organic greens, fried brussels sprouts, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, fried capers, chives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette

Bistro Cobb

Bistro Cobb

$18.00

gf - Grilled fresh chicken, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, soft boiled egg, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, parmesan cheese

Salmon Caesar

Salmon Caesar

$20.00

Fresh seared salmon, romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, shaved parmesan

Sides

PLAIN FRIES

$5.50

Fries with just salt

Creamy Polenta

$8.50

Gluten Free. Made with cream, butter and cornmeal

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.50

gf. Creamy red skin mashed potatoes with a hint of garlic

Side Mac n Cheese

Side Mac n Cheese

$7.50

Elbow macaroni, cream, brie and mozzarella

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.50

gf. Seasonal blend of Veggies with garlic, shallots, salt, pepper and butter.

Small Caesar

$7.50

Small side salad with housemade caesar dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and roasted tomatoes

Large Caesar

$12.00

Large side salad with housemade caesar dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and roasted tomatoes

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$7.50

gf. Spring mix lettuce, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

gf. Spring mix lettuce, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

Fondant Potatoes

Fondant Potatoes

$7.50

A french method of cooking potatoes and simmering in brown butter.

Kids

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

House breaded chicken breasts with fries, fruit or salad

K-Mac n Cheese

K-Mac n Cheese

$9.00

basic kids creamy macaroni and cheese with melted brie and mozzarella

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$9.00

mini corndogs with fries, fruit or salad

K- Pasta & Butter

K- Pasta & Butter

$9.00

Macaroni with butter and parmesan

PB&J

$8.00

K- Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Drink

BOURBON BAR

Memberships

Back Bistro Barrel Pick Frey Ranch

Back Bistro Barrel Pick Frey Ranch

$99.00

Our own hand selected barrel pick of Frey Ranch Bourbon. 130 proof

Back Bistro Barrel Pick Elijah Craig

Back Bistro Barrel Pick Elijah Craig

$99.00

Our own private barrel of Elijah Craig Bourbon. 9 years old. 126 proof

Club Member

Club Member

$295.00

• Stainless Steel Membership Card • VIP Mailing List • (1) Bottle of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value up to $99) • Private link to reservations for up to 4 people. Additional $25 per person. • 10% Discount on entire check in the Bourbon Bar • 25% off Tasting Events and Special Whiskey Dinners

Group Member

Group Member

$495.00

• (2) Transferrable Copper Membership Cards. Share with your friends! • (2) Bottles of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $198) • Use of the Bourbon Bar up to 12 ppl. • 10% Discount on entire check when in the Bourbon Bar • 25% off Tasting Events and Special Whiskey Dinners

Infinity Member

Infinity Member

$550.00

• Black Card – Metal Membership Card • Personalized, engraved Infinity Decanter displayed in the Bourbon Bar. Fill and blend as you wish! • 2 Bottles of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $198) • Use of the Bourbon Bar up to 12 ppl. • Free Tasting Events and 4 Free Bourbon Dinners. (up to $600 value) • 10% Discount on entire check in the Bourbon Bar • VIP Mailing List