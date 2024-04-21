Back Porch Bar & Grill
Food
Starters
- Battered Fried Green Beans$12.99
served with habanero chile sauce, creamy ranch dressing, and lemon
- Chili con Queso$12.99
texas chili topped with our homemade queso blanco and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla strips
- Texas Artichoke Dip$12.99
A piping hot mix of jalapeno, artichoke, & parmesan cream blend. Served w/ toasted bread and tortilla chips
- Loaded French Fries or Jojos$12.99
Fries or Jojos topped with melted cheese, bacon, green onions, siracha aioli, ranch, & everything bagel seasoning.
- Cajun Steak Bites$17.99
Tender Steak bites served on fresh spinach topped with a parmesan bleu cheese cream sauce
- Buffalo Wings$15.99
Crispy hot wings, some obligatory carrots & celery, & Frank's Red Hot Ranch
- BBQ Sampler$19.99
Tender beef brisket, German sausage, and pork ribs topped with our house BBQ Sauce
- Santa Fe Egg Rolls$15.49
Homemade rolls filled with chicken, cheese, black beans, tomatoes, and fresh cilantro. Served with creamy ranch & habanero chili sauce
- Chili Nachos$14.99
w/ lettuce, pico &, pickled jalapenos, finished with cilantro lime sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$15.49
Coconut crusted golden fried prawns served with Thai peanut sauce
Salads
- Cobb Salad$17.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg. Served with (1) 4oz salad dressing.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.99
Fresh greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, Guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, tortilla strips, & green onions. Served with (1) 4oz salad dressing.
- Warm Spinach Salad$14.49
Fresh Spinach, bacon, onions, & mushrooms tossed in warm bacon vinaigrette topped with hard-boiled egg & parmesan. Dressing can not be done on the side as it is made fresh using ingredients in the salad.
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.49
Fresh romaine, parmesan tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with our housemade croutons and a parmesan crisp.
- Back Porch Salad$17.99
Fresh greens, tomato, carrot, mushroom, pepperoncini, and cheese. Topped with your choice of smoked chicken or brisket. Served with (1) 4oz salad dressing.
- Soup & Salad$12.99
A cup of our homemade soup of the day, dinner salad, and grilled garlic bread. Served with (1) 2oz salad dressing.
- Garlic Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
Fresh Greens topped with Grilled Garlic Shrimp, tomatoes, celery, sauteed corn, Swiss cheese, avocado, and tajin spiced pumpkin seeds. Served with (1) 4oz salad dressing.
Cowboy Burgers
- Tom Mix Burger$15.49
Basic Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo
- Gene Autry$17.49
This Texas inspired favorite has it all; bacon, melted cheddar, fire grilled onions, BBQ sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- John Wayne$17.49
Mushrooms sauteed with fresh garlic & topped with tomato, lettuce, mayo, & melted Swiss cheese
- Eastwood$17.49
Pure campfire goodness. Served open faced over a thick slice of garlic grilled sourdough and topped with Texas chili, cheese, red onions and pickles
- Lone Ranger$16.99
Fresh guacamole, melted Swiss cheese, red onion, mayo, tomato, & lettuce make this California inspired burger a big favorite
- Butch Cassidy$16.99
Cajun seasoned Burger with melted pepper jack, chipotle mayo, fried onion straws, tomato, red onion, and lettuce
- Wyatt Earp$16.99
Slow cooked teriyaki sauce adorns our island classic with grilled pineapple, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomato
- Roy Rogers$17.49
This spicy cowboy has roasted jalapenos, Anaheim chilies, melted pepper jack, chipotle mayo, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & red onion
- Doc Holliday$17.49
This burger is big on flavor! Topped with Bleu cheese, bacon, A1 sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & chipotle mayo to finish it off
- Mongo$20.99
Not to be trifled with. Two massive 1/2 pound patties each topped with bacon and melted American, and finished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and pickles
Favorites
- Prime Rib Peppercorn Dip$18.49
Thin sliced prime rib topped with cheese and served on a hoagie with peppercorn aioli & savory au jus
- California Chicken Club$17.99
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with American cheese, bacon, & guacamole, served on a hoagie or spinach wrap with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$17.99
Sirloin steak sauteed with peppers, onions, & mushrooms on a toasted hoagie with melted cheese
- Tombstone Wrap$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, guacamole, tomato, chipotle mayo, sauteed corn, & cheese
- Vegetarian Tacos$14.99
sauteed corn, fresh guacamole, crispy potatoes, cabbage, sriracha aioli and tajin spiced pumpkin seeds
- Fish & Chips$17.99
Beer battered Alaskan Cod served with your choice of fries or jojos & creamy coleslaw or potato salad. Served with tartar sauce
- Grilled Cheese$14.99
Cheddar, swiss, & American with avocado & tomato
- Crispy Fish Tacos$16.99
Crispy fish, chipotle mayo, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, & our creamy cilantro lime sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime
- Thai Chicken Wrap$17.49
Crispy chicken, cabbage, green onion, cheese, habanero sweet chili sauce, fried wontons, & peanut sauce
- Jalapeno Brisket Melt$18.49
Sauteed jalapenos, red onion, & Cajun spices top brisket all melted together with American cheese. With au jus.
- Seared Ahi Tacos$18.49
Sushi grade tuna with fried wontons, grilled pineapple, cabbage, fresh pico, & drizzled w/ cilantro lime cream sauce
- Triple Pork Sandwich$17.99
A Cuban inspired blend of bacon, German sausage, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese, mayo & mustard on grilled sourdough
- Chicken Tenders$15.99
Crispy tenders served with fries or jojo potato wedges. Comfort food at its finest
- B.L.T.$15.99
Half pound of bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on our house grilled sourdough
- Texas French Dip$17.99
Sliced beef brisket on grilled garlic bread with our savory au jus
Steaks & Pastas
- Top Sirloin Steak$27.49
8 oz. butcher’s choice juicy cut. Topped with housemade Chimichurri
- Rib Eye Steak$32.49
14 oz. choice cut marbled and very tender. Served with garlic sauteed mushrooms
- New York Steak$29.99
16 oz. full flavored, lightly marbled cut topped with grilled onions
- BBQ & Steak Combo$32.49
8 oz. juicy sirloin topped with Chimichurri and served with your choice of pork ribs, smoked chicken, or beef brisket
- Surf & Turf$32.99
8oz sirloin topped with Chimichurri, served with your choice of grilled garlic shrimp or hand battered coconut shrimp
- Shrimp Mac & Cheese$20.99
Sauteed prawns, bacon, mushrooms, & red onions tossed in our rich five cheese sauce
- Grilled Chicken Penne$19.99
A devilish blend of bacon, green onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, and our housemade garlic cream sauce
BBQ Plates
- Pork Ribs Plate$23.99
St. Louis cut rubbed w/ spices & brown sugar then slow smoked to perfection
- Beef Brisket Plate$23.99
The King of BBQ meats, the shoulder cut is dusted with spices & smoked for 12 hours
- Smoked Chicken$21.99
Boneless skin on thighs are brined over night then smoked with local oak for five hours
- German Sausage Plate$18.99
Mild fire-grilled Zenner's Sausages
- Hot Sausage Plate$18.99
Spicy fire-grilled Zenner's Sausages
- Regular Longhorn Combo$28.99
Choose any 3 BBQ Meats
- Texas Size Longhorn Combo$32.99
Choose any 3 BBQ Meats Texas Size
BBQ Sandwiches
- Back Porch Sandwich$19.99
BBQ royalty combo. Smoked chicken, beef brisket, and your choice of Red Hot or German sausage
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Our chicken is brined overnight & smoked for just under 5 hours
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$17.99
Shoulder cut is spice rubbed, then slow cooked for over 12 hours creating a tender lean BBQ specialty
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.99
A true BBQ favorite. Slow cooked for hours on end until it simply falls apart and onto your sandwich
- Nuevo Laredo Sandwich$20.48
Brisket Sandwich with added guacamole
- Alamo Sandwich$19.48
Smoked Chicken Sandwich with added guacamole
- San Antonio Sandwich$18.48
Pulled Pork Sandwich with added creamy coleslaw
Sides
- side of potato salad$4.49
our housemade potato salad (mayonnaise based with onions)
- side of baked beans$4.49
Our housemade *Spicy baked beans with peppers and bacon
- side of coleslaw$4.49
Our housemade creamy coleslaw is sweet and tangy.
- Garden Salad$4.99
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini, carrots, and homemade croutons.
- French Fries$4.99
Shoe string fries salted and delicious!
- Jojos$4.99
Potato wedges fried like a french fry. Travels better than fries.
- Onion Rings$5.99
Beer battered onion rings
- cup of soup$4.99
Cup of our homemade soup of the day.
- bowl of soup$6.99
Bowl of our homemade soup of the day. Served with side of grilled garlic toast.
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.99
Our regular french fries tossed in our homemade parmesan and garlic sauce and topped with shredded parmesan
- Sauteed Vegetables$4.49
Sauteed green beans with carrots and onions
- Baked Potato$4.99
Baked Potato comes with Butter and Sour Cream on top unless modified.
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Savory sweet potato fries, fried and salted. Served with our sweet chile fry sauce
- cup of Texas Chili$4.99
Cup of our award winning Texas Chili. Made with our smoked meats, beans, and lots of flavor! Topped with cheese and onions unless modified.
- bowl of Texas Chili$7.99
Bowl of our award winning Texas Chili. Made with our smoked meats, beans, and lots of flavor! Topped with cheese and onions unless modified. Served with side of grilled garlic toast.
- Cowboy Sundae$4.49
If you know, you know. If you don't... this is our potato salad topped with our baked beans.
- Grilled Bread$1.50
- Slice of Bread$1.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.99
6 chicken nuggets with choice of one side and a small drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.99
traditional grilled cheese with choice of one side and a small drink
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.99
2 mini cheeseburgers with choice of one side and a small drink
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.99
kraft mac & cheese with choice of one side and a small drink
- Kids Pulled Pork Sliders$8.99
2 mini pulled pork sliders with choice of one side and a small drink
Dessert
- Cheesecake$8.99
Call ahead to ask about the current flavor of the day
- Chocolate Cake$7.99
A large slice of everyone’s favorite layered with chocolate mousse and frosting. Topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
- Ice Cream$4.99
- Key Lime Pie$7.99
Thick slice of our traditional, but fluffier version of Key Lime Pie with a graham cracker crust
- Mud Pie$8.99
Layers of chocolate & vanilla ice cream and peanut butter mousse with an Oreo Cookie crust. Drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce, whipped cream, and peanuts
- Old Fashioned Bread Pudding$7.99
Savory vanilla and cinnamon pudding served warm and topped with our delicious whiskey sauce & whipped cream