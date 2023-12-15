Backwoods Burgers - Oakdale 1214 W F ST
Popular Items
- Kids Sliders$10.00
Two Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickle Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese, Fries or Fruit and Soft Drink or Apple Juice
- The Blue Collar$11.00
Thousand Island, American Cheese
- Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese, Fries or Fruit and Soft Drink or Apple Juice
Burgers
- The Blue Collar$11.00
Thousand Island, American Cheese
- The Tumbleweed$12.00
Haystack Onion, Peppered Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce
- The Big Kahuna$12.00
Angus Burger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Pulled Pork, Teriyaki Glaze
- The Mexicana$12.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Peppered Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno, Tomatillo Salsa
- The Infinity$13.00
**Vegetarian** Plant-Based Patty (Beyond), Guacamole
- The Big Mac N' Cheese$12.00
Angus Burger Loaded With Mac N' Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon Bits
- Sliders$12.00
Three Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, and Pickle. Served With Side Of Jalapeño Beer Cheese.
- The Ribeye$17.00
6- oz Ribeye, Haystack Onion, A-1 Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Ribeye Sliders$17.00
Two Pretzel Bun Sliders with Ribeye, Pepperjack Cheese, Haystack Onion, Mayo and Pickle.
- Blue Moon Burger$12.00
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Bacon
- Smash Burger$11.00
Three (2 oz) patties, american cheese, grilled onions, and chipotle ranch
- Pastrami Smash$13.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- California Chipotle Pesto$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Peppered Bacon, Guacamole, Southwest Chipotle Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Ciabatta Roll
- Grilled Teriyaki Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion, Teriyaki Glaze, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Sourdough
- Jalapeno Turkey Melt$12.00
Oven-Browned Turkey Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeño, Haystack Onion, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Ciabatta Roll
- Lagorio Chicken Burger$13.00
Ground Chicken Patty, Avocado, Mayo, Spring Mix, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on a Ciabatta Roll.
- Club Sandwich$11.00
Salads
- Southwest$15.00
Chicken or Pulled Pork, Black Beans, Corn Salad, Guacamole, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese
- Backwoods Cobb$14.00
Chicken or Pulled Pork, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Egg, Bacon, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper
- Crispy Buffalo Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado
- Mango Habanero$16.00
Kids
- Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese, Fries or Fruit and Soft Drink or Apple Juice
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese, Fries or Fruit and Soft Drink or Apple Juice
- Kids Sliders$10.00
Two Pretzel Bun Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickle Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese, Fries or Fruit and Soft Drink or Apple Juice
Sides
- Fries$4.00+
- Cajun Fries$4.00+
- Garlic Fries$4.00+
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00+
- Fried Zucchini$5.00+
- Onion Rings$5.00+
- Linguica Baked Beans$5.00
- Hushpuppies$5.00
- Mac N Cheese$4.00
Topped with Bacon Bits and Shredded Cheese
- Corn Salad$4.00
- Loaded Fries$7.00+
Pulled Pork, Linguica Baked Beans, and Shredded Cheese
- Side Salad$7.00
Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion and Cucumber
- Fruit Salad$5.00
Pineapple, Honeydew, Cantaloupe, and Strawberries
- Soup Of The Day$6.00
8 oz cup of daily soup served with garlic toast
- Wings$6.50+
Half Order (6 Wings) Full Order (12 Wings)
Desserts
- Banana Wafer Pudding$5.00
- Toasted Almond Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Mud Pudding$5.00
- Hazelnut Smores Cup$6.00Out of stock
- New York Cheesecake$8.00Out of stock
- Creme Brulee$6.00Out of stock
- Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Cookie Butter Cake$8.00
- Classic Cheesecake$8.00Out of stock
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake$8.00
- Chocolate Caramel Cake$8.00
- Cookies n Cream Cheescake$8.00